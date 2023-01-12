ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pirates Hope to Get Juan Soto-Like Return for Bryan Reynolds in Trade

By Jack Vita
 3 days ago

One Major League executive said that the Pittsburgh Pirates are seeking a "Juan Soto trade" for outfielder Bryan Reynolds, the New York Post's Jon Heyman reports. Reynolds reportedly requested the Pirates to trade him last month.

Reynolds reportedly requested the Pirates to trade him last month.

Reynolds is under club control through 2025, and is a very attractive trade chip that the Pirates have, after losing 100 games a season ago.

The Washington Nationals traded two-time All-Star Juan Soto along with first baseman Josh Bell to the San Diego Padres in exchange for C.J. Abrams, MacKenzie Gore, Robert Hassell, James Wood, Jarlin Susana and Luke Voit. The trade came after Soto reportedly rejected a 15-year, $440 million contract extension with the Nationals.

In 2021, Gore was the Padres no. 1 prospect and Abrams was the club's no. 2 prospect, according to MLB.com's top 100 prospect rankings .

Hassell is now the Nationals' no. 1 prospect. Wood is the organization's no. 3 prospect, and Susana is no. 8 in the Nationals' farm system.

According to Heyman, the Pirates are looking for a similar haul in return for Reynolds. Due to their high asking price, one executive predicts that Reynolds will not be traded before the start of the 2023 Major League Baseball season, but could be shopped at the trade deadline.

Heyman also wrote that , "Word is, the Pirates sought four top prospects from the Yankees, including multiple players from the top group that includes Oswald Peraza, Anthony Volpe and Jasson Dominguez."

