Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes fall 68-64 in OT at Rutgers, drop 4th straight gameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Volleyball: No. 14 Buckeyes split weekend against No. 9 Grand Canyon, George MasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Longstanding Local Hardware Store in Ohio is Permanently ClosingGahanna, OH
Related
NBC4 Columbus
Columbus groups buy Dublin-area affordable housing complex for $8 million
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority (CMHA) and a local nonprofit acquired an affordable housing complex on the city’s northwest side Tuesday for $8.1 million. In its latest move to chip away at central Ohio’s affordable housing shortage, CMHA joined the newly-formed nonprofit Columbus Housing...
NBC4 Columbus
Brewery District Jones Heel redevelopment project aiming for late summer start
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A long-vacant Brewery District shoe factory is one step closer to being converted to housing. Gahanna-based developer Stonehenge has been working for years to redevelop the former Jones Heel Manufacturing Co. building at the corner of South Front and West Whittier streets. The...
NBC4 Columbus
Wolf’s Ridge plans to add space, seating to Understory’s patio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — One of Columbus’ new dining and drinking establishments plans to add more space. Wolf’s Ridge Brewing wants to expand the outdoor patio at its Understory venue in Old North Columbus to better meet demand in the coming year. “The patio was...
Highest-paying management jobs in Columbus
Not everyone has what it takes to be a manager in today’s workplace, and those who do tend to be well compensated. Workers today are split on how they want to interact with their jobs. Half of workers want to blend their work and their personal lives, while the other roughly 50% prefer to keep […]
Kittie’s Cakes bakery and café replacing Worthington’s Highline Coffee Co.
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A family-owned bakery and café is opening a third central Ohio location, taking over the former home of a Worthington coffee shop. Kittie’s Cakes is expanding with a location at the site of Highline Coffee Co. at 693 High St. in Worthington, after Highline owner Christie Buffy sold the space late […]
One dead after shooting at west Columbus grocery store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a shooting involving a security guard at the entrance of a west Columbus grocery store Sunday night. Columbus police responded to a call for a shooting at the Kroger grocery store on 3600 Soldano Boulevard, at approximately 6:44 p.m. Police found Paris Royal, 26, injured with […]
Columbus gas prices drop eight cents
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gas prices in Columbus saw a slight decline this past week entering the MLK holiday weekend. GasBuddy is reporting the average price for a gallon of gas in the Columbus area is $3.21, which is 8.1 cents cheaper than the previous week. That is also 25.2 cents higher than a month […]
Mike Jackson receives Columbus Education Association’s Humanitarian Award
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A member of the NBC4 family was honored Thursday night by the Columbus Education Association at its 42nd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Junior Awards Dinner. Mike Jackson, who anchored the news at NBC4 from 1994 to 2019, received the CEA’s Humanitarian Award for his work as a longtime journalist, and […]
Woman rescued from Newark house fire
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Firefighters rescued a woman from a large house fire in Newark Friday morning. At about 6:30 a.m., Newark firefighters responded to a fire on the 300 block of Mt. Vernon Road. One woman was taken to a hospital in stable condition, according to a fire department Facebook post. Firefighters and mutual […]
Central Ohioans unlock world of imagination with Legos at Brick Fest event
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — This weekend thousands of central Ohio kids are using one of their favorite forms of innovation to, brick-by-brick, unlock a world of imagination. “When that’s finished, I kind of want to see what it is from the full thing,” says Solomon Ramsey, an eight-year-old boy who has been playing with Legos […]
Three accused of shoplifting candy, soda from north Columbus convenience store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for three people they say stole food and soda from a north side convenience store on New Year’s Day. Police say that on Jan. 1 just after 5 a.m., two men and one woman went into a store on the 3300 block of Indianola Avenue and stole […]
Southwest Columbus bank robbed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man they said robbed a bank on the southwest side of the city Saturday. According to police, the suspect entered the Bank of America branch on the 1500 block of Georgesville Square Drive at approximately 12:15 p.m. The suspect handed the teller a note, then […]
Columbus police: Woman went to pay for soda, stole money instead
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman approached the counter to pay for a soda, but instead stole money from the cash register at a Southside store this week, Columbus police said. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, the suspect entered the Dollar General store on the 1500 block of Lockbourne Road at approximately 12:41 p.m. The woman […]
NBC4 Columbus
Man convicted in Madison County woman's murder on Easter
A Madison County man has been sentenced to at least 36 years in prison for fatally shooting a woman on Easter day 2022. Man convicted in Madison County woman’s murder on …. A Madison County man has been sentenced to at least 36 years in prison for fatally shooting a woman on Easter day 2022.
NBC4 Columbus
Morning Forecast: January 14, 2023
Evening Weather Forecast 01-15-2023. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Xf9lFs. Bishop visits Short North church ahead of possible …. Bishop visits Short North church ahead of possible changes. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3H4HsKO. Man convicted in Madison County woman’s murder on …. Man convicted in Madison County woman’s murder on Easter. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3CQIUxL...
Delaware deputy’s killing of a man was justified, U.S. Court of Appeals upholds
CINCINNATI (WCMH) – A deputy’s use of deadly force on a Sunbury man was deemed reasonable in a second court ruling stemming from a June 2018 incident. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit upheld a lower court’s ruling that former Delaware County Deputy Zachary Swick used appropriate action when he shot and […]
NBC4 Columbus
Honda workers claim they were shorted on paychecks
Honda workers claim they were shorted on paychecks. Honda workers claim they were shorted on paychecks. Three accused of shoplifting candy, soda from north …. Columbus police are looking for three people they say stole food and soda from a north side convenience store on New Year's Day. Police search...
NBC4 Columbus
Two suspects turn themselves in for death of Columbus infant
Two suspects turn themselves in for death of Columbus …. Two suspects turn themselves in for death of Columbus infant. Honda workers claim they were shorted on paychecks. Honda workers claim they were shorted on paychecks. Father speaks on loss after two suspects in custody …. A 24-year-old man and...
3 sought in south Columbus fatal shooting at McDonald’s
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead following a shooting Saturday morning at the parking lot of a McDonald’s in south Columbus. According to a Columbus police dispatcher, officers were called to a scene at a McDonald’s on the 3500 block of South High Street at 9:19 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Officers […]
Bishop visits Italian Village church ahead of possible changes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Columbus held mass at the historic St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in the Italian Village Sunday. The church is one of a number of Catholic churches he is visiting before deciding whether to extinguish, combine, or keep them unchanged this year. The historically […]
Comments / 0