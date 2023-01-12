ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus groups buy Dublin-area affordable housing complex for $8 million

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority (CMHA) and a local nonprofit acquired an affordable housing complex on the city’s northwest side Tuesday for $8.1 million. In its latest move to chip away at central Ohio’s affordable housing shortage, CMHA joined the newly-formed nonprofit Columbus Housing...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Brewery District Jones Heel redevelopment project aiming for late summer start

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A long-vacant Brewery District shoe factory is one step closer to being converted to housing. Gahanna-based developer Stonehenge has been working for years to redevelop the former Jones Heel Manufacturing Co. building at the corner of South Front and West Whittier streets. The...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Wolf’s Ridge plans to add space, seating to Understory’s patio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — One of Columbus’ new dining and drinking establishments plans to add more space. Wolf’s Ridge Brewing wants to expand the outdoor patio at its Understory venue in Old North Columbus to better meet demand in the coming year. “The patio was...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Highest-paying management jobs in Columbus

Not everyone has what it takes to be a manager in today’s workplace, and those who do tend to be well compensated. Workers today are split on how they want to interact with their jobs. Half of workers want to blend their work and their personal lives, while the other roughly 50% prefer to keep […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead after shooting at west Columbus grocery store

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a shooting involving a security guard at the entrance of a west Columbus grocery store Sunday night. Columbus police responded to a call for a shooting at the Kroger grocery store on 3600 Soldano Boulevard, at approximately 6:44 p.m. Police found Paris Royal, 26, injured with […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus gas prices drop eight cents

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gas prices in Columbus saw a slight decline this past week entering the MLK holiday weekend. GasBuddy is reporting the average price for a gallon of gas in the Columbus area is $3.21, which is 8.1 cents cheaper than the previous week. That is also 25.2 cents higher than a month […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman rescued from Newark house fire

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Firefighters rescued a woman from a large house fire in Newark Friday morning. At about 6:30 a.m., Newark firefighters responded to a fire on the 300 block of Mt. Vernon Road. One woman was taken to a hospital in stable condition, according to a fire department Facebook post. Firefighters and mutual […]
NEWARK, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Southwest Columbus bank robbed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man they said robbed a bank on the southwest side of the city Saturday. According to police, the suspect entered the Bank of America branch on the 1500 block of Georgesville Square Drive at approximately 12:15 p.m. The suspect handed the teller a note, then […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man convicted in Madison County woman's murder on Easter

A Madison County man has been sentenced to at least 36 years in prison for fatally shooting a woman on Easter day 2022. Man convicted in Madison County woman’s murder on …. A Madison County man has been sentenced to at least 36 years in prison for fatally shooting a woman on Easter day 2022.
MADISON COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Morning Forecast: January 14, 2023

Evening Weather Forecast 01-15-2023. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Xf9lFs. Bishop visits Short North church ahead of possible …. Bishop visits Short North church ahead of possible changes. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3H4HsKO. Man convicted in Madison County woman’s murder on …. Man convicted in Madison County woman’s murder on Easter. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3CQIUxL...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Honda workers claim they were shorted on paychecks

Honda workers claim they were shorted on paychecks. Honda workers claim they were shorted on paychecks. Three accused of shoplifting candy, soda from north …. Columbus police are looking for three people they say stole food and soda from a north side convenience store on New Year's Day. Police search...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two suspects turn themselves in for death of Columbus infant

Two suspects turn themselves in for death of Columbus …. Two suspects turn themselves in for death of Columbus infant. Honda workers claim they were shorted on paychecks. Honda workers claim they were shorted on paychecks. Father speaks on loss after two suspects in custody …. A 24-year-old man and...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

3 sought in south Columbus fatal shooting at McDonald’s

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead following a shooting Saturday morning at the parking lot of a McDonald’s in south Columbus. According to a Columbus police dispatcher, officers were called to a scene at a McDonald’s on the 3500 block of South High Street at 9:19 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Officers […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Bishop visits Italian Village church ahead of possible changes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Columbus held mass at the historic St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in the Italian Village Sunday. The church is one of a number of Catholic churches he is visiting before deciding whether to extinguish, combine, or keep them unchanged this year. The historically […]
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy