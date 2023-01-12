Read full article on original website
Related
Cleveland Jewish News
Israelis can now enjoy Slurpees as 7-Eleven opens first store in Jewish state
Following its announcement of a 20-year franchise agreement, the U.S.-based convenience store chain 7-Eleven opened its first Israeli location in Tel Aviv on Wednesday. The flagship store is located at the Dizengoff Center and will be open for 24 hours on Wednesdays and Thursdays. “7-Eleven opened its first store in...
Catholic Priests Express Concern That There Are Too Many Possessed People To Manage
Catholic priests lament that there are simply too many possessed individuals in the world. The exorcist community in Italy is reportedly at capacity, with some priests reporting daily caseloads in the double digits. The exhausted priests told researchers at Regina Apostolorum's 16th annual exorcism course in Rome that they needed assistance.
George Santos' company moves HQ from M.I. penthouse to Melbourne mail store
The Devolder Organization LLC, the supposed source of disgraced Rep. George Santos's wealth, has changed its headquarters from a penthouse on Merritt Island to a mail-services store in Melbourne. The move came just as FLORIDA TODAY was preparing a story about Santos's Brevard County connections. Santos, a Republican, was elected...
The most valuable find in a $500 "Storage Wars" locker unit was a hidden safe filled with millions of dollars in cash
Storage Wars is a reality TV show that airs on A&E. The show was first aired in 2010 and has lasted for 13 seasons up to now. One of the premises of Storage Wars is the auctioning of storage lockers if rent has not been paid for 3 months (according to California law). In the show, the contents of a storage locker can be sold as a single lot in a cash-only auction.
Cleveland Jewish News
2022 immigration leads to decline in Israel’s Jewish majority
A recent surge in legal immigration has led to a decrease in Israel’s Jewish majority, according to an analysis of data from Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS), Channel 14 reported on Sunday. The Israeli Immigration Policy Center, an NGO established in 2012 to promote immigration policy which...
Gen Z has ‘lowest’ patriotic sentiment in US, poll shows
Patriotism has not taken hold amongst Gen Z adults, according to research by Morning Consult.
Cleveland Jewish News
In Tel Aviv, 80,000 Israelis protest Netanyahu government’s plan to weaken Supreme Court
(JTA) — Tens of thousands of Israelis gathered in Tel Aviv’s Habima Square on Saturday to protest their new government’s plans to significantly decrease the power of the country’s Supreme Court. Authorities reported that as many as 80,000 protesters braved a rain storm in Tel Aviv,...
Cleveland Jewish News
SJP calls for boycott of University of Chicago course taught by retired Israeli general
In an op-ed published Tuesday by The Chicago Maroon, Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) called for a boycott of a course taught by retired Israeli Defense Forces General Meir Elran. “Elran’s course represents nothing less than the incursion of Israel’s military complex onto the University’s campus,” SJP claims. The...
Cleveland Jewish News
Herzi Halevi becomes 23rd IDF chief of staff—WATCH
Israel Defense Forces Maj. Gen. Herzi Halevi on Monday became Israel’s 23rd chief of staff. In a swearing-in ceremony attended by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Halevi was promoted to the rank of lieutenant general, officially taking over from Aviv Kochavi. Halevi had been serving...
Cleveland Jewish News
‘Imam of Peace’ calls on Arabs, Muslims to embrace Israel
Born in Tunisia in 1972, Hassen Chalghoumi received his undergraduate degree from a university in Damascus before studying theology in Pakistan. The father of five children, he arrived in 1996 in France, where he became the imam of the Drancy mosque in the northeastern suburbs of Paris. He has served as president of the Conference of Imams in France for almost 20 years, during which time he developed close ties to the Jewish community.
Cleveland Jewish News
Hitler is alive and in hiding in final season of ‘Hunters,’ Amazon’s series about Jews killing Nazis
(JTA) – When Amazon Prime released the first season of “Hunters” in 2020, it advertised its Nazi-hunting TV show as “Inspired By True Events.”. That was true only in the loosest possible sense of the term. Starring Al Pacino and Logan Lerman and produced by Jordan Peele, “Hunters” told a bloody, souped-up, almost entirely embellished story of a Jewish-led team of multiracial Nazi hunters in the 1970s trying to stop a “Fourth Reich” from rising in the United States.
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel a world leader in volunteering, ahead of the US, Switzerland, study finds
Israeli President Isaac Herzog was presented on Monday with the results of the annual survey on volunteerism in Israel, which showed that almost half of the population (42.5%) engage in such activities to various degrees. The study, which included 503 participants, found that Israel is one of the leading countries...
Cleveland Jewish News
Vienna’s Jewish community takes in hundreds of Ukraine refugees
Ukraine’s Jewish refugees fleeing the Russian invasion have scattered around the world, including the U.S., Israel, Poland, Germany and Spain. Perhaps no community, though, was as well-suited to integrate them as Vienna, Austria, which was already home to a substantial number of Russian-speaking Jews before the invasion of Ukraine last February.
Cleveland Jewish News
Pluralistic Israeli educators exchange ideas with NY counterparts
For 11 senior educators from TALI schools, the educational track within Israel’s state secular school system that offers non-Orthodox religious education and programming, it was an exhausting, exhilarating week in the Big Apple. The teachers and principals from elementary, junior and high schools from throughout Israel visited pluralistic Jewish...
Comments / 0