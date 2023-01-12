ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cleveland Jewish News

Israelis can now enjoy Slurpees as 7-Eleven opens first store in Jewish state

Following its announcement of a 20-year franchise agreement, the U.S.-based convenience store chain 7-Eleven opened its first Israeli location in Tel Aviv on Wednesday. The flagship store is located at the Dizengoff Center and will be open for 24 hours on Wednesdays and Thursdays. “7-Eleven opened its first store in...
Cleveland Jewish News

2022 immigration leads to decline in Israel’s Jewish majority

A recent surge in legal immigration has led to a decrease in Israel’s Jewish majority, according to an analysis of data from Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS), Channel 14 reported on Sunday. The Israeli Immigration Policy Center, an NGO established in 2012 to promote immigration policy which...
Cleveland Jewish News

Herzi Halevi becomes 23rd IDF chief of staff—WATCH

Israel Defense Forces Maj. Gen. Herzi Halevi on Monday became Israel’s 23rd chief of staff. In a swearing-in ceremony attended by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Halevi was promoted to the rank of lieutenant general, officially taking over from Aviv Kochavi. Halevi had been serving...
Cleveland Jewish News

‘Imam of Peace’ calls on Arabs, Muslims to embrace Israel

Born in Tunisia in 1972, Hassen Chalghoumi received his undergraduate degree from a university in Damascus before studying theology in Pakistan. The father of five children, he arrived in 1996 in France, where he became the imam of the Drancy mosque in the northeastern suburbs of Paris. He has served as president of the Conference of Imams in France for almost 20 years, during which time he developed close ties to the Jewish community.
Cleveland Jewish News

Hitler is alive and in hiding in final season of ‘Hunters,’ Amazon’s series about Jews killing Nazis

(JTA) – When Amazon Prime released the first season of “Hunters” in 2020, it advertised its Nazi-hunting TV show as “Inspired By True Events.”. That was true only in the loosest possible sense of the term. Starring Al Pacino and Logan Lerman and produced by Jordan Peele, “Hunters” told a bloody, souped-up, almost entirely embellished story of a Jewish-led team of multiracial Nazi hunters in the 1970s trying to stop a “Fourth Reich” from rising in the United States.
Cleveland Jewish News

Israel a world leader in volunteering, ahead of the US, Switzerland, study finds

Israeli President Isaac Herzog was presented on Monday with the results of the annual survey on volunteerism in Israel, which showed that almost half of the population (42.5%) engage in such activities to various degrees. The study, which included 503 participants, found that Israel is one of the leading countries...
Cleveland Jewish News

Vienna’s Jewish community takes in hundreds of Ukraine refugees

Ukraine’s Jewish refugees fleeing the Russian invasion have scattered around the world, including the U.S., Israel, Poland, Germany and Spain. Perhaps no community, though, was as well-suited to integrate them as Vienna, Austria, which was already home to a substantial number of Russian-speaking Jews before the invasion of Ukraine last February.
Cleveland Jewish News

Pluralistic Israeli educators exchange ideas with NY counterparts

For 11 senior educators from TALI schools, the educational track within Israel’s state secular school system that offers non-Orthodox religious education and programming, it was an exhausting, exhilarating week in the Big Apple. The teachers and principals from elementary, junior and high schools from throughout Israel visited pluralistic Jewish...
