FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
High school basketball referee shortage causing headaches
High school basketball season is in full swing but available referees are in short supply. It is causing a headache for those responsible for booking those officials for games. They are one of the most important parts of a basketball game and also one of the most taken for granted.
No. 2 Minnesota dominates Irish in 3-0 shutout
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WSBT) — Notre Dame Hockey has not won an outright weekend series since it's first weekend against Northern Michigan in mid-October. Following an excellent Friday night in net for goalie Ryan Bishel (39 saves), Notre Dame relinquished three goals to No. 2 Minnesota. The Irish were...
17th annual gardening show to bloom soon in Michiana
Calling all green and brown thumbs alike to the 17th Annual Gardening Show hosted by Porter County Master Gardeners. There will be 100+ garden vendors, gardening presentations, a seed and bulb exchange and a photo contest. Entry is $10 at the door. Children 12 and under are free. There will...
Mishawaka manufacturer to expand this year
A manufacturer in Mishawaka is expanding. Daman Products will become Helios' Hydraulic Manifold Solutions Center of Excellence campus. The company provides manufacturing and support for manifold machining and integrated package assemblies. The relocation is expected to be completed by the middle of this year.
Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center to become 'Dream Center'
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — The final celebration was held at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center on the city’s west side Sunday. The building is set for demolition to make room for a "Build the Dream" initiative by South Bend Venus Parks & Arts. Many who...
Martin Luther King Day celebrations across Michiana
Several events will be taking place across Michiana for Martin Luther King Day as early as this weekend. Cass County Scholarship Fundraiser Dinner - January 14, 5 p.m. The League for Encouraging Empowerment is holding several events to give back to the Cass County Community. A Scholarship Fundraiser Dinner and...
Dowagiac man recovering after crashing into Mill Pond
DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WSBT) — A Dowagiac man is recovering after crashing his truck into a Cass County pond. The crash happened Sunday morning, just after 8 a.m. Police say the 81-year-old driver ran off Dutch Settlement Road, hitting a guardrail and a tree before crashing into Mill Pond. The...
Hunter Ice Festival returns to downtown Niles for 19th year
NILES, Mich. (WSBT) — The 19th Annual Hunter Ice Festival has been going strong this weekend right in the heart of Niles. The Frigid 5K was held Saturday morning, and just under 100 ice sculptures were placed and carved throughout the downtown area. The Downtown Development Authority says the...
Blocks of ice turn into ice artwork at the Hunter Ice Festival
There is no shortage of creativity at the Hunter Ice Festival in Niles. On Saturday, January 14 and 15, you and your family can check out just under 100 ice sculptures. There is a full lineup of festivities that can be found in the photo gallery of this story or go to the Hunter Ice Festival Facebook.
Crooked Ewe partners with SBARC to help get animals adopted
The Crooked Ewe in South Bend is working to help lift up the city's pet rescue, South Bend Animal Resource Center. Those who stop by to dine could be helping the shelter and those who donate at the shelter can get rewards to dine. It's a local partnership both say...
Goshen man dead after Friday morning crash
A Goshen man is dead after a crash in Elkhart county. It happened around 10:30 a.m. Friday on County Road 101. Police say 34-year-old Joshua Reams was driving south when he drove off the east side of the road, hitting a telephone pole and a tree. Reams died at the...
South Bend traffic stop results in two arrests
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — South Bend Police have arrested two people wanted on felony warrants. Police say 29-year-old Davetta Hasan and 20-year-old Cameron Perkins were arrested Friday after a traffic stop near Chapin Street and Ewing Avenue. This is near Kaiser Park. Both had pending cases in other...
Man in custody after leading police on two chases, throwing drugs and gun out window
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — South Bend Police have a 31-year-old in custody following two police chases, nearly back to back. An officer first tried to stop the car, driven by Tyler Crawford, near Liberty and Sample Streets. The officer says a short chase followed after Crawford took off.
Stevensville woman injured in rollover crash after avoiding stopped vehicle
A Stevensville woman is alive after a rollover crash on Thursday. 25-year-old Mallory Brown was traveling east on M-60 when she swerved to miss a stopped vehicle in the roadway. This caused her to run off the road, down a hill and crash through a fence. Her vehicle rolled until...
Jury finds man guilty of reckless homicide
A man accused of shooting and killing another man and then stealing a van at gunpoint in South Bend last January has been found guilty. A jury found 20-year-old Quincy Lunford guilty this afternoon of reckless homicide and armed robbery. Court documents say Lunford shot 39-year-old Andrew Blankenship in the...
