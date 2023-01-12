Death Of Lantana Teen Found Before Christmas Appears To Be Drug-Related

Photo: CBS 12

Investigators say the death of a teen whose body was found just days before Christmas appears to have been related to a drug deal.

According to the probable cause affidavit in the case against 17-year old Gardy Strague,

17-year old Emmanuel Castaneda was shot five times and rolled down a steep embankment in Loxahatchee.

The report states that leading up to the victim's disappearance he had spoken with Strague in private Instagram messages about meeting to pick up four pounds of marijuana.

Strague faces a slew of charges including first degree murder.