LISTEN: Hillsborough PTA Holds Town Hall on School Redistricting

By Gordon Byrd
 3 days ago

TAMPA -- After a week of meetings on school boundaries, the Hillsborough County PTA is holding a town hall on proposed attendance changes.

PTA president Ami Marie Granger Welch says Saturday afternoon's meeting at the Gandy Civic Center will allow people a chance to voice their opinions in person...

Countywide school board member Lynn Gray plans to be present.

The Hillsborough PTA has expressed concern about the meetings held all week by the school district, saying the format may limit input for people who don't have online access.

The meeting starts at 1 pm Saturday, at the center on Oklahoma Avenue in south Tampa.

Find out more by listening to the Beyond the News podcast below.

