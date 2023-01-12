ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Study finds slight increase in youth asthma rates in states with legal recreational cannabis

By Gianna Melillo
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hz55u_0kChIFNT00

Story at a glance

  • The slight increase in asthma prevalence among teens could indicate legalization of recreational cannabis has downstream effects on youth respiratory health.
  • However, more research is needed on the effects of cannabis legalization and commercialization on adolescent health, study authors stressed.
  • Additional studies should also focus on whether secondhand cannabis smoke worsens asthma.

Legalization of recreational cannabis may contribute to increased rates of teen and childhood asthma, new research suggests.

Investigators compared asthma rates in states with recreational programs with rates in states where the substance was illegal from 2011 through 2019.

Although the overall incidence of childhood asthma decreased within this time frame, the prevalence of asthma increased slightly among teens aged 12 to 17, and among children in some minority racial and ethnic groups in states with recreational use laws, relative to states where cannabis is fully illegal.

Hispanic youth saw the greatest increase in pediatric asthma rates in states with recreational laws, data showed.

Writing in the journal Preventive Medicine, researchers said the evidence indicates legalizing and commercializing adult cannabis use may lead to downstream impacts on children’s respiratory health.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

“Cannabis use is increasing among adults with children in the home, particularly in states which have legalized for medical or recreational use. Exposure to secondhand smoke is a key risk factor for asthma among children,” said lead author Renee D. Goodwin, an adjunct associate professor at the Columbia Mailman School of Public Health and professor at The City University of New York.

“This study offers a critical first step in identifying a key children’s health concern emerging in the context of rapid, ongoing changes in cannabis policy that are unaccompanied by clinical or public health guidelines for parents,” Goodwin said in a release .

Asthma is one of the most common chronic conditions among U.S. children, affecting around 5.1 million youths across the nation. Black and Hispanic youth are also at a greater risk of asthma.

Currently, 21 states have legalized the recreational adult use of marijuana.

To carry out the study, researchers assessed data from the National Survey on Children’s Health. Data were collected in waves from 2011-2012, 2016-2017 and 2018-2019. A total of 227,451 children between the ages of 0 and 17 were included.

A statistically significant decrease in asthma rates was seen from 2011-2012 to 2016-2017, but rates remained stable thereafter.

Despite more adults using cannabis in the wake of legalization laws , no clinical or public education regarding childhood exposure to secondhand cannabis smoke (SCS) is available or routinely provided to parents, Goodwin said.

In states where recreational cannabis is legal, around 12 percent of parents with children report using the substance. In comparison, 9.5 percent of parents in states where medical use is legal said the same, and just 6.1 percent of parents use cannabis in states where the substance is illegal.

“While tremendous progress has been made in asthma management in concert with tobacco control over the past several decades, the possibility that increased adult cannabis use may pose new risks, requires more in-depth study and, in particular, to learn whether SCS is associated with increases in asthma morbidity, including symptom frequency, use of rescue medicines, impairment—including missed school days —and emergency medical services,” Goodwin said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 8

Jason Mimnaugh
3d ago

a slight increase how about the population increase where it is legal will most likely make these numbers go up naturally and have nothing to do with the weed itself!!! these attacks on Marijuana are usually from big pharmaceutical companies or the alcohol and tobacco companies just legalize it and tax it

Reply(1)
3
Related
New York Post

Drink up: Large study finds that not consuming enough water increases risk of death by 20%

Drink less, age more. That’s the key takeaway from a study published Monday in the medical journal the Lancet. It found that adults who aren’t hydrated enough may age faster and even have a higher risk for chronic diseases that could result in early death. Researchers from the National Institutes of Health conducted the study over a 25-year period, analyzing the medical visits of more than 11,000 adults in the US from ages 45 to 66 and then their follow-up visits at ages 70 through 90.  “Emerging evidence from our and other studies indicate[s] that adding consistent good hydration to [other]...
The Hill

Study: 1 in 4 adults with chronic pain turning to cannabis

More than a quarter of U.S. adults suffering from chronic pain have turned to using cannabis to manage their discomfort, according to a new study published in JAMA Open Network. Researchers at Michigan Medicine surveyed 1,661 adults last spring with chronic pain who lived in one of the 36 states with active medical cannabis programs…
CALIFORNIA STATE
MedicalXpress

Study finds increase in women 65 and older dying of cervical cancer

A new study conducted by UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center researchers shows an alarming number of California women 65 and older are facing late-stage cervical cancer diagnoses and dying from the disease. This is despite guidelines that recommend most women stop screening for cervical cancer at this age. "Our findings...
CALIFORNIA STATE
MedicalXpress

Asthma is on the rise among teens in states where cannabis is recreationally legal

Increases in asthma prevalence were found among teens in states that have legalized cannabis for recreational use, as well as among children in some minority racial and ethnic groups in states with recreational legalization, relative to states that remain fully illegal, according to a new study at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health and The City University of New York. The results provide early evidence that legalizing and commercializing adult cannabis use may be related to a potential rise in asthma prevalence. The study is the first to examine the relationship between changes in cannabis policy for adult use and asthma prevalence among children and adolescents. The results are published online in the journal Preventive Medicine.
msn.com

What Medical Cannabis Is Doing For People With Chronic Pain

If you've ever lived with chronic pain, you know how frustrating and endless it can feel. Unfortunately, treatment options can be limited, especially when you have to turn to medications like opioids (via Cleveland Clinic). For this reason, many people have been turning to medical cannabis to deal with their chronic pain symptoms, according to a 2023 study published in JAMA Network Open.
Living Smart

Researchers have found that for every 20 grams of eggs consumed per day, the risk of stroke increases by 25%

A recent study published in the European Heart Journal separately examined the relationship between different foods and the risk of ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. What the researchers found was surprising and shocking. A stroke is a serious, life-threatening condition that occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is interrupted. The two main causes of stroke are ischemic and hemorrhagic. The first is when the blood is affected by blood clots, which account for 85% of all cases. The last thing is that the nerves are not strong enough to break the brain.
New Jersey 101.5

Blood pressure pills recalled due to increase cancer risk

Check your blood pressure medication. Baltimore-based Lupin Pharmaceuticals is voluntarily recalling Quinapril tablets due to the presence of a nitrosamine impurity, found during testing which can increase the risk of cancer. Quinapril is an angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor needed for the treatment of hypertension, to lower blood pressure. Nitrosamines are common...
Westword

Ask a Stoner: What Happened to the Quality of Medical Marijuana?

Dear Stoner: Medical weed used to be the good stuff, but now I feel like it's on par with the recreational side, at best. Most of the time, the selection and quality are worse. What happened?. Brenda. Dear Brenda: Capitalism happened. Medical marijuana in Colorado isn't dead, but it almost...
COLORADO STATE
labroots.com

The Antidepressant in Everyone's Medicine Cabinet: The case for the inflammatory theory of depression grows

Compared to the countless number of serotonin and dopamine-centered depression studies, the kynurenine pathway (KP) holds less research attention. However, with recent findings essentially dethroning the monoamine theory of depression, kynurenine might soon have its day in the funding sun. To be fair, it’s possible that numerous anti-depression therapies work...
Gizmodo

A Common Diabetes Drug May Reduce Long Covid Risk, Trial Data Finds

Preliminary data from a randomized clinical trial may point to a potential way to prevent long covid. The trial found that covid-19 patients who took metformin, a commonly prescribed diabetes drug, were noticeably less likely to be diagnosed with long covid up to 10 months later than people in the control group. More research will be needed to confirm the implications of this study, however.
Vice

This Guy Plans to Open a Store That Sells Heroin, Meth, and Crack

A Vancouver man is planning to open what would be Canada’s first store that sells heroin, cocaine, meth, MDMA, and other drugs as a way to reduce the rising number of deaths stemming from the overdose crisis. Jerry Martin, 51, wants to open the brick-and-mortar shop by the end...
MedicalXpress

Metformin use significantly reduces risk of joint replacement in people with type 2 diabetes

Osteoarthritis is a common chronic condition that usually causes joint pain and can be severe enough to require knee and hip replacements. In the United States, the number of total knee replacement (TKR) and total hip replacement (THR) surgeries is estimated to reach 572 000 per year by 2030. No medications are currently known to prevent or reverse osteoarthritis.
The Hill

The Hill

849K+
Followers
93K+
Post
603M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy