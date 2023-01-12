ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modesto, CA

Produce plan for Modesto JC stability — or leave yourselves, college district | Opinion

By The Modesto Bee Editorial Board
The Modesto Bee
The Modesto Bee
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1umCjz_0kChICjI00

The parade of heavy-hitting community leaders voicing deep concern for Modesto Junior College at a board meeting Wednesday was at once sobering and encouraging.

Sobering, because it’s clear that MJC’s leadership dysfunction is tearing at the hearts of some of the most respected among us. Encouraging, because seeing these leaders mobilize is a sign that the community will tolerate this train wreck no longer.

On the stand were those responsible for the revolving door of top management at MJC: Yosemite Community College District Chancellor Henry Yong and trustees Leslie Beggs, Nancy Hinton, Milt Richards, Don Davis, Jenny Nicolau, Darin Gharat and Antonio Aguilar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xGuAg_0kChICjI00

Confronting them in the audience were former Chancellor Tom Van Groningen, former MJC president Stan Hodges, former interim president Steve Collins, MJC Foundation President John Schueber, and Stanislaus Community Foundation CEO Marian Kaanon. Among other education and business dignitaries were Lynn Dickerson, Mary Ann Sanders, Lou Friedman and Jeff Cowan.

The caliber and quantity of this list are impressive. It’s sad that the foundering of one of Modesto’s gems has forced them to unite.

In two decades, MJC “has gone from one of the most well-respected junior colleges in the state to an embarrassment for our community,” Dickerson said, adding that “MJC has lost its way” because of a lack of “strong leadership.” The problem has been noted several times on this opinion page: MJC’s position at rock bottom of California’s 115 community colleges for retention of presidents . Since 2000, we’ve had 16; the statewide average is 4.2.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bLMbv_0kChICjI00

“Having developed a reputation for a place where college presidents go to fail, it will be very difficult to recruit and retain the quality of leadership we so desperately need,” Dickerson said, laying blame on “a very weak chancellor and an overreaching board of trustees.”

Kaanon said she has provided references for departing administrators. Head hunters recruiting them for positions elsewhere “consistently apologize for what we’re going through at our local college; it’s the worst-kept secret in the state,” she said.

Both women noted MJC’s key role in training young people for jobs offered by area employers, and its failure to do so. MJC should be a workforce engine, “but the engine is broken,” Kaanon said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cqh9G_0kChICjI00

Changing course

If such strong words and the worried faces of luminaries in the audience didn’t grab trustees’ attention, one wonders what will.

It’s time that those on the dais recognize the mess they and predecessors have made, and come up with a solid plan for stability.

Yong and trustees must commit to finding a president who appreciates MJC for the gem it is. They must drop the failed strategy of dangling short-term contracts — the last president was offered two years, and the one before, only 18 months, they told The Modesto Bee — and invest in someone who will invest in us.

To paraphrase Kaanon, a community college doesn’t belong to the people on Wednesday’s dais. It belongs to the community. It belongs to us.

We don’t deserve what’s happened to our beloved MJC. If YCCD leaders refuse to change course, they need to go.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goldrushcam.com

Governor Gavin Newsom Announces Tax Relief for Californians Impacted by Winter Storms – Counties Include Fresno, Merced, Madera, and Mariposa

January 13, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Californians impacted by winter storms are now eligible to claim a deduction for a disaster loss and will have more time to file their taxes. “Whether it’s more time to file your taxes or getting a deduction, this tax relief will support Californians who have been impacted by the ongoing storms battering the state,” said Governor Newsom. “California is working swiftly to get people back on their feet and help communities recover.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

Gov Newsom visits Merced to see storm damage firsthand

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Governor Gavin Newsom arrived in Merced Saturday afternoon to see the impact of the surrounding areas that have been devastated by flooding due to the record rainfall. “The reality is that this is the eighth of what we anticipate to be nine atmospheric rivers; we’re not done,” Newsom said. His itinerary […]
MERCED, CA
mymotherlode.com

Yosemite Is Once Again Requiring Mask

Tuolumne County, CA – Yosemite National Park is once again requiring face masks in certain areas of the park. With Mariposa County at the high community level and Tuolumne at the medium community level, the park put out this statement: “Due to the high COVID-19 community level, mask-wearing is now required for all people when entering federal buildings and public transportation in Yosemite National Park, regardless of vaccination status.”
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

State Agencies Fast-track Groundwater Recharge Pilot Project to Capture California Flood Waters for Underground Storage - Multiple Landowners Can Divert Excess Flows from Mariposa Creek Near the City of Merced to Recharge a Key Groundwater Basin

January 14, 2023 - SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The Department of Water Resources (DWR) is partnering with the State Water Resources Control Board to fast-track efforts to capture flood waters to recharge groundwater basins. Water captured during extreme wet periods such as the one California is now experiencing will be stored in groundwater basins for use during dry periods.
MERCED, CA
ABC10

Evacuation Order lifted for Wilton, surrounding areas

WILTON, Calif. — The Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services has lifted Saturday's Evacuation Order for the Wilton area. Original story: The Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services has issued an Evacuation Order for the Wilton area due to an "anticipated rise in the Cosumnes River levels." The areas...
WILTON, CA
goldrushcam.com

Day Use Fees Waived at New Melones, Lake Berryessa, and Stony Gorge Reservoirs on Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service

January 14, 2023 - SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The Bureau of Reclamation’s New Melones Lake, Lake Berryessa, and Stony Gorge reservoirs will waive day use fees on Jan. 16 to observe the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday and Day of Service. Other fees, such as overnight camping, boat launching, and fees associated with concession managed areas, will still apply.
SONORA, CA
sjvsun.com

Evacuation orders in place throughout parts of Merced County

This week’s major storms continue to impact residents of Merced County as evacuation orders are in place due to drastic flooding. Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke also issued a stern warning to anyone thinking about ignoring the evacuation orders and staying behind. Driving the news: One of the major...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
The Modesto Bee

The Modesto Bee

10K+
Followers
125
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Modesto Bee is the premier source of news and information serving its primary market of Stanislaus County and the surrounding region, which includes southern San Joaquin County, Merced County, Tuolumne County, Calaveras County and parts of Mariposa County. Located in California’s Central Valley, Modesto is the business center of a fertile agricultural economy, with almonds, walnuts, milk, and poultry the leading commodities. Modesto is home to the headquarters of the E. & J. Gallo Winery, the world’s largest winery, and is the birthplace of filmmaker George Lucas, creator of Star Wars and Indiana Jones.

 https://www.modbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy