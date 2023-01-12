ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lisa Marie Presley, 54, rushed to hospital after suffering cardiac arrest

By Francesca Bacardi, Marjorie Hernandez
Page Six
 3 days ago

Lisa Marie Presley was rushed to a hospital Thursday after suffering cardiac arrest.

EMTs responded to a call reporting a possible cardiac arrest at Presley’s home in Calabasas, Calif., and upon arrival, paramedics performed CPR on the 54-year-old and administered epinephrine, TMZ reported , citing sources.

Lisa Marie Presley, pictured at the Golden Globes on Tuesday, was hospitalized Thursday after a suspected cardiac arrest.
NBC via Getty Images

The outlet noted that first responders were able to find a pulse before Presley was transported to a nearby hospital.

Since she was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit at West Hills Hospital and Medical Center, Presley has reportedly been placed in a medically-induced coma and is in “critical” condition, according to TMZ.

Paramedics had to perform CPR on Elvis Presley’s daughter.
Getty Images

A representative for the LA County Fire Department also told us, “We were dispatched at 10:37 a.m. to a cardiac arrest call at the 5900 block of Normandy Drive in the city of Agoura. We arrived on scene at 10:43 a.m. One person was transported at 11:17 a.m. The patient was a female age 55.”

Paramedics were called to Lisa Marie’s home.
BACKGRID

Many of Lisa Marie’s family members were later seen rushing to the same hospital . Most notably, her mother, Priscilla made sure she was by her daughter’s side.

In photos, she was seen wearing all black as she made her way in.

Lisa Marie’s mom, Priscilla, rushed to the hospital Thursday.
WCP,4cnrs / BACKGRID

She later confirmed to The Post that Lisa Marie was receiving “the best care.”

“My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers,” the 77-year-old said in a statement to The Post on Thursday. “We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time.”

Paramedics got to Lisa Marie’s home a bit past 10:30 a.m.
Getty Images for Icelandic Glaci

The singer-songwriter just attended the 2023 Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday night, where she and her mother watched Austin Butler win for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in “Elvis.”

During Butler’s acceptance speech, which made headlines over the fact that he spoke still using Elvis’ signature Southern drawl , the actor, 31, paid tribute to both Priscilla and Lisa Marie.

“The Presley family, thank you, guys, for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me,” he told the Tennessee natives. “Lisa Marie and Priscilla, I love you forever.”

Lisa Marie attended the Golden Globes on Tuesday with her mother.
Shutterstock for HFPA

Butler’s impersonation did not seem to bother Priscilla or Lisa Marie, both of whom appeared emotional throughout his oration. (Elvis died in 1977 from heart disease at age 42.)

Lisa Marie owned and operated Elvis Presley Enterprises until 2005, when she sold off the entire portfolio of businesses; however, she remains the owner of Graceland, Elvis’ famed Memphis estate.

Lisa Marie is the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla.
Bettmann Archive

Lisa Marie has four kids: daughter Riley Keough, 33, and son Benjamin with her first ex-husband, Danny Keough, as well as twin girls Harper and Finley, 14, whom she shares with her fourth ex-husband, Michael Lockwood .

Benjamin died by suicide in July 2020. He was 27.

