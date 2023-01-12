Baylor Bears Hire Parker Orgeron to Defensive Staff

Son of former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron joins the Bears after one season at Louisiana.

The Baylor Bears added to their defensive staff Thursday with the addition of Parker Orgeron as a quality control coach and defensive analyst. Orgeron is the son of former LSU coach Ed Orgeron, whom current Bears coach Dave Aranda worked under for four years, winning the national championship in 2019.

Parker Orgeron most recently served as an offensive analyst for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in the 2022 season and leaves Lafayette after just one year.

Prior to coaching, Orgeron played at McNeese State from 2016-18. The next year, he began his coaching career as a a graduate assistant at McNeese before working under his father as a player development intern at LSU in 2020.

Orgeron joins a retooled defensive staff at Baylor, having just hired Matt Powledge as defensive coordinator in late December. The move comes after Aranda fired Ron Roberts in early December, opting for Powledge, whose Oregon Ducks won 10 games and the Holiday Bowl.

Powledge has been in Waco before, having been Aranda's safeties coach in 2020 and 2021, helping Jalen Pitre fit into his role at the STAR position that helped him become and All-American and 2021 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.

His hiring at Baylor is the second time in as many years he has been recruited by a former LSU staffer. Michael Desormeaux took Orgeron along with him after Billy Napier left Louisiana for the Florida job, having known Oregeron while he was an intern and Desormeaux was an offensive analyst.

