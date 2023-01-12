ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

White House ‘confident’ Biden documents were ‘inadvertently misplaced’

By Alex Gangitano
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I9Q6T_0kChHJwa00

The White House on Thursday said it is confident that an investigation into the discovery of classified documents will find that President Biden accidentally misplaced them.

“We are confident that a thorough review will show that these documents were inadvertently misplaced, and the President and his lawyers acted promptly upon discovery of this mistake,” Richard Sauber, special counsel to the president, said in a statement.

Sauber added that the White House has “cooperated closely with the Justice Department throughout its review, and we will continue that cooperation with the Special Counsel.”

The statement comes after Attorney General Merrick Garland announced earlier Thursday that he would appointed Robert Hur as special counsel to investigate the discovery of classified documents at an office once belonging to Biden and at his Wilmington home. Hur, a Trump appointee who served as the U.S. attorney in Maryland, will return to the department to conduct the investigation.

Officials said a first batch of documents were first discovered in early November at a Washington office Biden used after the Obama administration, with Biden attorneys notifying the National Archives and the Justice Department of the matter on Nov. 4. The public has only been aware of the matter since Monday following reporting from CBS News .

A second batch of classified documents were found in a storage space in the garage of Biden’s Wilmington, Del., residence and another one-page document was discovered among stored materials in an adjacent room, the White House confirmed Thursday morning following a report the day before by NBC News.

Biden earlier on Thursday acknowledged the second batch of documents were discovered and said they were in a garage that was locked, along with his corvette. He also reiterated that he takes “classified documents and classified material seriously.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRBL News 3

White House spars with reporters over Biden classified documents questions

The White House on Wednesday sparred with reporters over questions surrounding classified documents found in a former private office belonging to President Biden. More News from WRBL White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, in the first press briefing since the discovery of documents became public on Monday, avoided answering questions on why the administration didn’t inform the […]
WASHINGTON STATE
WRBL News 3

Lawyers find additional classified documents in Biden’s Wilmington garage

Lawyers for President Biden have discovered additional classified documents from his time as vice president at Biden’s Wilmington, Del., residence, the White House confirmed Thursday. Richard Sauber, special counsel to the president, said in a statement that attorneys for Biden searched the president’s Delaware residences in Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach after 10 classified documents were […]
WILMINGTON, DE
WRBL News 3

Missing 40-year-old woman found dead in west Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Fayette County woman who was last seen Friday has been found dead. On Tuesday, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the body of Brandy Terry, 40, had been found. No information was released on where she was found or if foul play was suspect in her death. “It is […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

These 7 House Republicans have called for George Santos to resign

Editor’s note: Rep. Nick LaLota (R-N.Y.) is calling on Santos to resign. His quotation in an earlier version of this story was mis-transcribed. Seven House Republicans are calling on Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) to resign from Congress amid revelations that the first-term lawmaker misrepresented parts of his résumé and biography. The group — five of whom […]
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
WRBL News 3

Senate Democrats on Biden to investigate border paramilitary groups

Three Senate Democrats are raising alarms about the growth of U.S.-based paramilitary groups along the border with Mexico, and the lack of federal government oversight to regulate them. Sens. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Cory Booker (D-N.J.) called on Attorney General Merrick Garland and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to “crack down on […]
ARIZONA STATE
WRBL News 3

Biden administration finalizes new rule tightening regulations on gun stabilizing braces

The Biden administration has finalized a new rule to tighten restrictions on stabilizing braces for firearms that can convert pistols into rifles.  More News from WRBL The Justice Department (DOJ) said in a release on Friday that it submitted its rule to the Federal Register, clarifying that manufacturers, dealers and individuals must comply with laws regulating rifles […]
WRBL News 3

Mayorkas sought review of $500M immigrant housing contract: report

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas pushed for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to review the awarding of a more than $500 million government contract to a nonprofit to provide for immigrant housing in 2021, according to a report from The Washington Examiner.  More News from WRBL The Examiner reported on Friday that Mayorkas sent an […]
ARIZONA STATE
WRBL News 3

Alleged kidnapper and cab driver go 200 miles outside of Columbus, defense calls the case a ‘misunderstanding’

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus police say a female cab driver was kidnapped in broad daylight on New Year’s Day. Her alleged kidnapper, later identified as Saiveon Small, made his first appearance in Columbus Recorder’s Court this morning. According to police testimony given by Detective Christy Edenfield today, Small kidnapped the driver as he held […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Troup County: A look at the damage from Thursday’s storms

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — Clean-up continues for Troup County as well as East Alabama, Central Alabama and other parts of Georgia. Chief Meteorologist Bob Jeswald visited Troup County today to give our viewers a live look at the damage from Thursday’s severe storms. You can take a look at the coverage in our video […]
TROUP COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

39K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy