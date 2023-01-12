ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

Carol Burnett’s 3 Kids: Meet The Comedy Legend’s Daughters

Carol Burnett is a comedy legend who trailblazed a path for women in comedy following her. She became a mother three times in the 1960s with her then-husband, Joe Hamilton. She has three girls who all followed her steps into show business. Sadly, her eldest daughter died from cancer-related issues...
Us Weekly

Lisa Marie Presley’s Half-Brother Navarone Garibaldi Breaks Silence on Her Death: ‘I Wish Things Had Been Different Between Us’

Lisa Marie Presley’s half-brother is paying tribute to his “big sister” after her death. “Big sister … i hope you are now at peace and happy with your Dad and your son by your side,” Navarone Garibaldi — Priscilla Presley’s son with ex-boyfriend Marco Garibaldi — penned via Instagram on Friday, January 13, one day […]
Page Six

Golden Globes 2023 live red carpet: See all the celebrity outfits

Follow Page Six Style’s live coverage of the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet as celebrities arrive at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles, California. What you need to know: Golden Globes 2023 nominations announced: Full list of nomineesGolden Globes announce presenters for the 2023 award showWho is Jerrod Carmichael? Meet the comedian hosting the 2023 Golden GlobesWhy Best Actor nominee Brendan Fraser will skip the Golden Globes
Page Six

Billy Idol and 2-year-old granddaughter Poppy Rebel match in rocker looks

Looks like someone has a fashion Idol. When Billy Idol, 67, accepted his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame last week he was dressed in his signature rocker style — and so was his two-year-old granddaughter, Poppy Rebel Sable, who stole the show with her adorable punk look. The toddler —whose mother is Bonnie Blue Sable, Idol’s daughter by Linda Mathis — rocked a black ruffled dress with white ribbon accents along with pink floral tights and matching pink Dr. Marten boots ($65). She added a silver heart locket necklace and coordinating pink heart sunglasses for her punk princess look, posing...
DoYouRemember?

Fans Want Austin Butler To Stop Talking Like Elvis Presley

Austin Butler trained for over three years to portray Elvis Presley in the biopic simply titled Elvis. He truly immersed himself in the process and there is one thing he can’t quite shake: the voice. Fans are now questioning why Austin seems to still be speaking in Elvis’ iconic dialect.
Motherly

Viral TikTok perfectly calls out ‘toxic wellness’ culture in timely new year reminder

It’s the first week of January, so it’s likely you’ve been inundated with ads and emails and influencer posts about being healthy/fit/prioritizing wellness in the new year. (If you haven’t, you’re either very lucky or very offline.) A TikTok from one creator is going viral for the simple but powerful message it delivers: wellness culture can be quite toxic, and we’re not here for it in 2023.
oprahdaily.com

Revisit Oprah’s Interviews with Lisa Marie Presley on The Oprah Winfrey Show

Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, sadly, passed away on January 12 at the age of 54. Just two days before her death, Lisa Marie had attended the Golden Globes with her mother to celebrate the Baz Luhrmann biopic Elvis, which had received multiple nominations (and for which Austin Butler won in the Best Actor category).
E! News

Go Behind the Scenes of the 2023 Golden Globes With Must-See Pics of Brad Pitt, Austin Butler and More

Watch: Golden Globe Awards 2023: All the MUST-SEE Moments. There were lights, there were cameras and there was plenty of action at the 2023 Golden Globes. Jerrod Carmichael hosted the 80th annual award show from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Jan. 10. And from his opening monologue to the last trophy handed out (and all the fabulous fashion in between), there were several memorable moments.
thedigitalfix.com

The best Gerard Butler movies ever made

What are the best Gerard Butler movies? One of the biggest British stars this century, Gerard Butler has become a reliable source of Hollywood entertainment. If his name’s on it, you mightn’t be seeing a masterpiece, but you’ll almost certainly be entertained. Since starting in the ’90s,...
Motherly

Christmas magic is still important no matter how old your kids are

Remember the way you felt? How excited you were to wake up that morning?. The Christmas lights. The decorations. The smell of hot cocoa and syrupy pancakes. The sight of presents all perfectly assembled just waiting under the tree. It was as if time stood still. As if yesterday didn’t happen. As if tomorrow was a promise. And regardless of your family traditions or religious affiliation, we all shared the same feeling.
Motherly

16 of the best upcoming 2023 kids movies for your next family movie night

Grab the popcorn because the 2023 kids movies list of upcoming releases has something for everyone in the family. Whether you and your little ones have been anticipating the new Paw Patrol movie or maybe you’re all waiting on the next installment of Marvel’s hilarious “Guardians of the Galaxy,” there are so many great films set to come your way in the new year.
wegotthiscovered.com

A gripping murder mystery unravels a tangled web of death on the streaming Top 10

The evidence underlining our collective obsession with murder and mystery is there for all to see, but it’s not just Netflix to have cornered the market, despite the streaming service delivering a deluge of content. Prime Video has gotten in on the act, too, and it’s paid huge dividends after Three Pines quickly became one of the platform’s buzziest new shows.
