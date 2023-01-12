Read full article on original website
Related
Here Are 6 Hilarious Reasons To Marry Someone From Illinois
Are you tired of dating people from bland, uninteresting states and looking for someone who can bring some excitement and personality to your life?. I've lived in Illinois my entire life and I've always told myself I would never settle for someone who also lives here. I have now lowered my standards significantly because it's a pretty unrealistic goal and narrows my chance at happily ever after.
Where’s Illinois on the List of Best States to Raise a Family?
Is Illinois a good place to raise a family? A website ranked the states from Best to Worst for raising a family, and you may be shocked to see where the Land of Lincoln lands on the list... According to WalletHub.com's, 2023's Best & Worst States to Raise a Family...
Forgotten Illinois 50’s-Themed Diner Has Been Vacant for a Decade
Most abandoned locations tend to see decay rather quickly once they're emptied out. That's not the case for a forgotten 50's-themed diner in Illinois that's still in decent shape after more than a decade of being forgotten. The YouTube channel Decaying Midwest investigated this lonely diner in the past year...
These Are The Funniest Towns In Illinois
Does a funny name of a town make you laugh? If the answer is yes, then you came to the right place. Today we are looking at the funniest town names in Illinois. Now I'm not sure how funny the people are in these towns, but I'm sure a few readers are from the listed towns, and they can let us know.
IL Crossing Guard And Mail Truck Caught In Middle Of Gun Fight
It's just like the old west where a gunfight breaks out in town in the middle of the street with innocent bystanders running for their lives. The world is becoming a scary place. Crime is a big problem everywhere including in Illinois, especially in Chicago. It's no longer just bad neighborhoods or at night. The trouble can happen anywhere during any part of the day. I have friends and family that won't go to Chicago because it's one of the worst places.
Illinois-Based Diner Chain Moves Restaurants (Including Indiana Locations) to a Cashless Drive-Thru
Portillo's Drive-Thru will only accept forms of cashless payment starting on January 16th. The restaurant stated that this will help ensure the safety of restaurant employees. A popular Illinois eatery is going cashless to preserve the safety of all its workers. This updated policy is to be in effect middle of January and will no longer allow patrons to use paper money as a form of payment when utilizing the drive-thru, however, indoor service will be unaffected by this.
Experts Say for the Best Illinois BBQ, Go Here Instead of Chicago
Our Midwestern standards for BBQ are so much higher than the rest of the country, it's not even funny. That's why a declaration that one is superior to all the rest gets my attention. That being said, food experts (really) say for the best BBQ in Illinois, you need to not go to Chicago, but a completely different destination instead.
Wisconsin Police Arrest Woman For Causing Ruckus In Restaurant
A woman from Wisconsin causes a major scene in a restaurant and ended up getting arrested for battery and stealing. I just don't get it. People don't seem to know how to act in public anymore. They treat life like it's a free for all out there. The rules don't apply. It's okay for them to be an idiot. When you're an innocent bystander, it gets really annoying. Sometimes, those situations can even get a little scary too.
2022 Year End Report the Top 10 Most Dangerous Towns in Illinois
Out of the 1,369 cities in Illinois, 10 of them have been ranked as the most dangerous for 2022. This is a lit no town wants to be on, but unfortunlety there are 10 towns that ranked high in crime over the past year. We can have a little comfort in knowing that no local towns/cities are on the list in the Tri-States.
Here it is…The ‘Most Unusual’ Town in Illinois
A small town in Illinois is famous for its large-scale everyday item, which makes it deserving of the title The Most Unusual Town in Illinois. The website called alotofhealth.com created a list of the most unusual town in every state, and when they got to Illinois they chose the tiny town of Collinsville, Illinois, and they're right, it is the most unusual town in the Land of Lincoln. What makes Collinsville so unique? On the site they say...
See a Tiny Illinois Place Located Inside an Animal Rescue Ranch
If you wanna get away, but not too far away from animals, you need to see this tiny Illinois place that's located inside of a rescue ranch. Animals of just about every variety are everywhere. I found this neat place on Airbnb located near Princeton, Illinois. That's the north-central part...
Midwest State Has Lucky Mega Millions History With Friday the 13th Jackpot Wins
Friday the 13th may not seem like the luckiest day for a lotto drawing, but for one Midwest state, it might be luckier than others. According to the Mega Millions, Friday the 13th has seen six jackpots won over the years, four of which were in Michigan. Those jackpots were...
10 Small Towns in Illinois That Are Definitely Worth a Visit
There are so many little hidden gems around the state of Illinois if you take the time to explore. Some of the best towns and villages are in parts of the state that aren't all in Chicagoland. Let's take a little backroad trip into some parts of Illinois that you...
Illinois State Rep Pushes To Legalize Magic Mushrooms
Here in Illinois, state government just began a new legislative session and legislators are letting their constituents know what their elected representatives plan on making a priority in Springfield this year. For one Illinois legislator, State Rep. La Shawn Ford, D-Chicago, a priority will be discussing the potential legalization of...
The Most Scenic Train Trip in Illinois Has an Ocean-View Dome
It's easy to take for granted as this train quite literally travels in our backyard nearly every single day, but it's also been recognized as one of the most scenic trips you can make in Illinois thanks to its "ocean view dome". The Illinois Zephyr just got some nice recognition...
Central Illinois Proud
Active Weather Pattern: Two Storms Set to Impact Central Illinois This Week
Peoria, Ill (WMBD) — After a quiet weekend the weather pattern is turning active again as two storm systems are set to impact Central Illinois bringing rain, storms, and perhaps and little snow. Key Takeaways. Sunday night – Monday (Storm One) Rain develops Sunday night and continues through...
These 5 Iconic Families Gave Us Many Things to Love in Illinois
I think we can all agree that Illinois is home to many powerful people and families both past and present, good and bad. If you're ever on a quest to discover Illinois families who have generations of impact on our state's history, you will likely find these 5 names come up the most.
This Illinois Cabin Floats on the Mississippi River Backwaters
If your idea of relaxing is floating, you need to see a cabin in Illinois that just situated on the backwaters of the Mississippi River. I saw this interesting Illinois relaxation option on Airbnb and also on VRBO. Wanna be lazy? This place in East Dubuque, Illinois should do the trick. It's a cabin that quite literally floats on the backwaters of the Mississippi River.
Three Illinois Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
Really Illinois? You Picked That As Your Favorite Kind of Bread
The most important part of any sandwich as far as I'm concerned is the bread. And if you're trying to convince me that the gluten-free options are just as good, it won't happen. If you can't make a great peanut butter and grape jelly sandwich on it, then it's not...
Q985
Rockford, IL
29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1