ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOP

Arsenal beats Tottenham 2-0 to stretch EPL lead to 8 points

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal extended its Premier League lead to eight points with a 2-0 win at Tottenham in the north London derby on Sunday that was helped by an own-goal by goalkeeper Hugo Lloris. Lloris turned a cross from Bukayo Saka into his own net in the 14th...
OnlyHomers

Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment

The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
The Guardian

Police say they did not receive reports of threats to Everton’s directors

Merseyside police have said they did not receive reports of the threats that kept Everton’s board of directors away from Goodison Park on Saturday. The chairman, Bill Kenwright, chief executive, Denise Barrett-Baxendale, chief finance officer, Grant Ingles, and non-executive director Graeme Sharp were instructed by Everton’s security advisers not to attend the 2-1 defeat by Southampton because of what the club described as “a real and credible threat to their safety and security”.
WTOP

Barcelona hopes Super Cup win is turning point after woes

MADRID (AP) — Maybe the tough times are finally over for Barcelona. With a big victory over its main rival on Sunday, Barcelona got back to celebrating — and to feeling good about its future again. The 3-1 win against Real Madrid in the final of the Spanish...
WTOP

MATCHDAY: Elche still chasing 1st win of season in Spain

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:. Last-place Elche will continue the quest to win its first Spanish league game of the season at second-to-last Cádiz. Elche enters the match with four points after the first 16 rounds. It has lost five in a row in the league and sits 11 points behind Cádiz, which has three wins, including in the last round at Valencia. Cádiz hadn’t won since beating Atlético Madrid in October. Its only other win was at Valladolid in September.
WTOP

Leader PSG loses 1-0 at Rennes, Monaco routs Ajaccio 7-1

PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé couldn’t stop Paris Saint-Germain losing 1-0 at Rennes for a second straight away defeat in the French league on Sunday as its lead over second-place Lens dropped to three points. PSG started with Messi and Neymar in attack...

Comments / 0

Community Policy