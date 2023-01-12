Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Renz to retire after over 45 years with K-State Alumni Association
K-State Alumni Association President and CEO Amy Button Renz will retire from the K-State Alumni Association after more than 45 years of service to Kansas State University. Her last day will be at end of the association’s fiscal year on June 30. Renz began her career with the alumni...
Kan. firefighter struck by car while working crash is out of hospital
SHAWNEE COUNTY—A Topeka firefighter who was injured after being struck by a car while working an accident on icy Interstate 470 on Thursday is out of the hospital. According to the city of Topeka, 45-year-0ld Captain Ty Forshee, was released from the hospital Saturday afternoon. The Kansas Highway Patrol...
Kan. school district dismissed students early following burglary
OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary that occurred at the Santa Fe Trail High School, 15701 S. California Road in Carbondale during the early Thursday morning, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. USD 434 dismissed high school students early Thursday to allow deputies to investigate. The high...
No. 17 TCU snaps No. 11 Kansas State's 9-game winning streak
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Emanuel Miller scored 23 points, Eddie Lampkin Jr. had a season-high 17 and No. 17 TCU beat Kansas State 82-68, ending the 11th-ranked Wildcats’ nine-game winning streak. Mike Miles Jr. had a double-double with 13 points with 11 assists for the 14-3 Horned Frogs, who were coming off back-to-back losses after an 11-game winning streak of their own. The 15-2 Wildcats had gone unranked to the verge of the top 10 after winning three consecutive games against Top 25 teams, but trailed by as many as 25 points midway through the second half. Keyontae Johnson had 18 points for K-State, and Markquis Nowell finished with 16 points.
Kansas woman accused of setting series of fires
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged arson. Just after 11a.m. Tuesday fire crews first responded to the 1500 block of SW Cheyenne Hills Road on the report of a grass fire, according to Topeka Fire Dept. spokesperson Rosie Nichols. Firefighters were able to control the fire before structures were threatened.
Kansas man accused in abuse death of 16-month-old
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating the death of a child and have made an arrest. On January 4, investigators with the Topeka Police Department became aware of a child abuse case that involved a child who was being treated at a local hospital, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. The 16-month-old boy died at the hospital on Sunday.
KBI: Deputies found man's body in attic of Kansas home
BROWN COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, and the Horton Police Department are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found dead Tuesday afternoon in rural Horton, Kansas, according to a media release from the KBI. Just after 4 p.m....
Lady Chargers host ranked Rock Creek in Manhattan area rematch
Tonight, the Rock Creek and Wabaunsee girls’ basketball teams will meet in Alma for a rematch of a Manhattan-area showdown that resulted in a Mustang victory the first time around. Rock Creek comes into this contest at 7-1 ranked as the #5 team in Class 4A and fresh off...
Kan. man charged in double-fatal crash during chase after robbery
KANSAS CITY—A Kansas man faces multiple felony charges in connection with the deaths of two persons killed when 30-year-old Chales T. Matthews crashed into their vehicle as he attempted to flee from police, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Matthews of Kansas City, Kansas, faces two counts...
📷: Riley County Arrest Report January 12
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. COLTON BRIAN MAGNUSON, 32, Manhattan, Failure to appear x2; Bond $10,500. JAHKEE LEE OATES, 27, Fort Riley, Failure to appear; Bond $500. KYLER...
Bed Bath & Beyond eyes more layoffs, will close store in Manhattan
NEW YORK (AP) —Bed Bath & Beyond’s fiscal third-quarter sales fell by a third as the home goods company struggles to strike the right balance with its shoppers, a sign of its worsening outlook. The company, which has already been cutting costs, said Tuesday it will slash an...
Police: Driver who died in Kan. crash had gunshot wound
JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a potential road-rage death on a Kansas highway. Just before 6a.m. Thursday, police responded to the report of a single vehicle off the roadway on southbound Interstate 435 highway at the K-10 highway interchange, according to a media release. First responders found...
Rock Creek travels to Wabaunsee for area showdown
With the first of two matchups already in the books, the Rock Creek Mustangs and Wabaunsee Chargers will meet in Alma tonight, each looking to pick up steam as January basketball rolls on. The Mustangs took the first meeting between these two in come-from-behind fashion 51-45, and will come into...
Suspect in New Year's Eve shooting in Kan. identified
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a New Year's Eve shooting released security camera images on Jan. 9 asking for help to ID a suspect. On Thursday, the Shawnee County Sheriff's office reported the public assisted in helping them identify the individual. Just before 2a.m. Saturday, December 31, 2022,...
Police found fentanyl during arrest, booking of Kan. man
ATCHINSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new drug charges after a weekend arrest. Just before 6:30p.m. Saturday, police arrested 24-year-old Austin L. Lurquin of Atchison, in the 1600 block of Main on District and Municipal Court warrants for failure to appear in court, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
Police arrest man after finding PCP, children at Kansas home
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug allegations. On Tuesday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 500 Block SE 37th Street, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search warrant, officers...
PT Co. Sheriff's Office: Wamego man arrested on drug charges
POTTAWATOMIE CO. - Deputies with the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office executed a narcotics search warrant on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 in the 3600 block of Apel Road. As a result of an investigation into illegal drug activity and stolen property in the Pottawatomie County area, Deputies found numerous marijuana plants, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia and several items of stolen property were recovered.
