ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Little Apple Post

No. 17 TCU snaps No. 11 Kansas State's 9-game winning streak

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Emanuel Miller scored 23 points, Eddie Lampkin Jr. had a season-high 17 and No. 17 TCU beat Kansas State 82-68, ending the 11th-ranked Wildcats’ nine-game winning streak. Mike Miles Jr. had a double-double with 13 points with 11 assists for the 14-3 Horned Frogs, who were coming off back-to-back losses after an 11-game winning streak of their own. The 15-2 Wildcats had gone unranked to the verge of the top 10 after winning three consecutive games against Top 25 teams, but trailed by as many as 25 points midway through the second half. Keyontae Johnson had 18 points for K-State, and Markquis Nowell finished with 16 points.
FORT WORTH, TX
Little Apple Post

Kansas woman accused of setting series of fires

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged arson. Just after 11a.m. Tuesday fire crews first responded to the 1500 block of SW Cheyenne Hills Road on the report of a grass fire, according to Topeka Fire Dept. spokesperson Rosie Nichols. Firefighters were able to control the fire before structures were threatened.
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

Kansas man accused in abuse death of 16-month-old

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating the death of a child and have made an arrest. On January 4, investigators with the Topeka Police Department became aware of a child abuse case that involved a child who was being treated at a local hospital, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. The 16-month-old boy died at the hospital on Sunday.
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

KBI: Deputies found man's body in attic of Kansas home

BROWN COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, and the Horton Police Department are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found dead Tuesday afternoon in rural Horton, Kansas, according to a media release from the KBI. Just after 4 p.m....
HORTON, KS
Little Apple Post

📷: Riley County Arrest Report January 12

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. COLTON BRIAN MAGNUSON, 32, Manhattan, Failure to appear x2; Bond $10,500. JAHKEE LEE OATES, 27, Fort Riley, Failure to appear; Bond $500. KYLER...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Police: Driver who died in Kan. crash had gunshot wound

JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a potential road-rage death on a Kansas highway. Just before 6a.m. Thursday, police responded to the report of a single vehicle off the roadway on southbound Interstate 435 highway at the K-10 highway interchange, according to a media release. First responders found...
LENEXA, KS
Little Apple Post

Rock Creek travels to Wabaunsee for area showdown

With the first of two matchups already in the books, the Rock Creek Mustangs and Wabaunsee Chargers will meet in Alma tonight, each looking to pick up steam as January basketball rolls on. The Mustangs took the first meeting between these two in come-from-behind fashion 51-45, and will come into...
ALMA, KS
Little Apple Post

Suspect in New Year's Eve shooting in Kan. identified

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a New Year's Eve shooting released security camera images on Jan. 9 asking for help to ID a suspect. On Thursday, the Shawnee County Sheriff's office reported the public assisted in helping them identify the individual. Just before 2a.m. Saturday, December 31, 2022,...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Police found fentanyl during arrest, booking of Kan. man

ATCHINSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new drug charges after a weekend arrest. Just before 6:30p.m. Saturday, police arrested 24-year-old Austin L. Lurquin of Atchison, in the 1600 block of Main on District and Municipal Court warrants for failure to appear in court, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
ATCHISON COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Police arrest man after finding PCP, children at Kansas home

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug allegations. On Tuesday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 500 Block SE 37th Street, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search warrant, officers...
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

PT Co. Sheriff's Office: Wamego man arrested on drug charges

POTTAWATOMIE CO. - Deputies with the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office executed a narcotics search warrant on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 in the 3600 block of Apel Road. As a result of an investigation into illegal drug activity and stolen property in the Pottawatomie County area, Deputies found numerous marijuana plants, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia and several items of stolen property were recovered.
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

Manhattan, KS
9K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

 https://littleapplepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy