The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, January 10 no change as we are still in the grips of extreme drought. Again, there is little hope for any change in conditions in the short or even long term. The six to ten-day outlook (January 17 to 21) indicates a 40 to 50% chance of above normal temperatures and 40 to 50% chance of above normal precipitation, which isn’t much to begin with. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (January 19 to 25) indicates near normal temperatures and a continued 33 to 40% chance of above normal precipitation. No much but hopefully this indicates a more active precipitation pattern.

BARTON COUNTY, KS ・ 18 HOURS AGO