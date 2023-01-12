ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Great Bend Post

Great Bend City Council meeting agenda (1/16)

Monday, Jan. 16 - 6:30 p.m. The council meeting will be livestreamed for the public to view on the city council Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/gbcitycouncil/. The public is free to comment on items not listed on the agenda. Comments should be limited to three minutes. D. New Business. 1. Councilmember Reports.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Jan. 16 is Amnesty Day at the Great Bend Public Library

Bad things happen to good books. The staff at the Great Bend Public Library understands that. In an effort to keep people coming to the library, Monday, Jan. 16 is Amnesty Day at the library. Any item previously checked out, no matter how long ago, no matter the condition, may be returned that day and removed from the account as a checkout free of charge.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

United Way’s free laundry initiative expanding to Larned

Last August, United Way of Central Kansas introduced Laundry Love to the Great Bend community where the organization provides free laundry services for low- or no-income families and individuals. Hosting the event at a laundromat once a month, United Way helped more than 50 families and provided nearly 240 loads of free laundry in the first three months.
LARNED, KS
Great Bend Post

USD 428 hosting emergency training night for GBMS, GBHS families

Doctors and healthcare workers are calling for more members of the public to learn life-saving CPR. As it turns out, USD 428 already had an event planned long before Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during a Monday Night Football game on Jan. 2. Great Bend Middle School Family Engagement Coordinator Saylem Ryff said she and high school Family Engagement Coordinator Chuy Loera teamed up to create a free CPR and First Aid training event for GBMS and GBHS students and their families.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton Community College to host writing workshop

The Barton Community College Library will team up with the English department and Barton’s literary annual “Prairie Ink” staff to host a “Getting Started Writer’s Workshop” from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 26 in the Cavanaugh Ballroom, in the Barton Library. The editors of “Prairie Ink”...
GREAT BEND, KS
thelittleapplelife.com

Professor's in Hays, KS

Professor's in Hays, KS is the perfect go-to for lunch! The restaurant's menu features several of its classic sandwiches, soups, and salads, but thanks to the Jensen Family, it has also added some amazing dishes using their homegrown mushrooms and their Jensen family honey!. One of my favorite places to...
HAYS, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin - Making the Most of Soil Moisture

The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, January 10 no change as we are still in the grips of extreme drought. Again, there is little hope for any change in conditions in the short or even long term. The six to ten-day outlook (January 17 to 21) indicates a 40 to 50% chance of above normal temperatures and 40 to 50% chance of above normal precipitation, which isn’t much to begin with. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (January 19 to 25) indicates near normal temperatures and a continued 33 to 40% chance of above normal precipitation. No much but hopefully this indicates a more active precipitation pattern.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

🎙Focus on Hoisington show

Hear this month's Focus on Hoisington show with Hoisington City Manager Jonathan Mitchell and Code Enforcement Officer Dolores Kipper that aired Jan. 12, 2023. The Focus on Hoisington program airs the second Thursday of the month at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
HOISINGTON, KS
KWCH.com

Two dead in Arlington house fire

ARLINGTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Reno County Fire Administration said Saturday night, Reno County fire crews responded to a house fire in the 200 block of North Broadway St. in Arlington, Kansas. Travis Vogt, Reno County Fire Administrator, said firefighters were made aware of two possible people that were still in...
ARLINGTON, KS
Hutch Post

Over $100K recovered for Reno Co. residents

TOPEKA — Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt on Friday announced the Kansas Insurance Department recovered $109,981.52 for Reno County residents in 2022. Last year, a total of $7.6 million was recovered for policyholders statewide, the largest single-year recovery in Kansas history. The department has recovered over $26 million for Kansans...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

