Read full article on original website
Related
Great Bend City Council meeting agenda (1/16)
Monday, Jan. 16 - 6:30 p.m. The council meeting will be livestreamed for the public to view on the city council Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/gbcitycouncil/. The public is free to comment on items not listed on the agenda. Comments should be limited to three minutes. D. New Business. 1. Councilmember Reports.
Jan. 16 is Amnesty Day at the Great Bend Public Library
Bad things happen to good books. The staff at the Great Bend Public Library understands that. In an effort to keep people coming to the library, Monday, Jan. 16 is Amnesty Day at the library. Any item previously checked out, no matter how long ago, no matter the condition, may be returned that day and removed from the account as a checkout free of charge.
Great Bend's TCI Answering Service expands to Northeast Kansas
TCI Answering Service, based in Great Bend, has expanded to the Lawrence area. TCI recently joined the Lawrence Chamber of Commerce and celebrated its ribbon cutting in December. While the growing staff has been serving customers throughout the Midwest for more than 20 years, having a more on-site presence in...
Bleeding Kansas presentation to be held in Great Bend
On Jan. 30, the Barton County Historical Society’s Research and Collections Specialist, Linda McCaffery, will present a program on Bleeding Kansas for Kansas Day, 2023 at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Admission to the program is $5 and members are admitted free.
adastraradio.com
A Taste of Hutchinson – The Men Cook Benefits Salthawk Community Support January 21st
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Experience the delicious tastes of appetizers and entrees prepared and served by some of Hutchinson’s finest men. A Taste of Hutchinson – The Men Cook will be held Saturday, January 21st, at 7 p.m. at the Hutchinson Art Center. Tickets are $40 and can...
United Way’s free laundry initiative expanding to Larned
Last August, United Way of Central Kansas introduced Laundry Love to the Great Bend community where the organization provides free laundry services for low- or no-income families and individuals. Hosting the event at a laundromat once a month, United Way helped more than 50 families and provided nearly 240 loads of free laundry in the first three months.
🎤County Edition: Health Department
Hear this week's County Edition show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and staff from the Barton County Health Department that aired Jan. 12, 2023. The County Edition program airs every Thursday at 11:05 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
USD 428 hosting emergency training night for GBMS, GBHS families
Doctors and healthcare workers are calling for more members of the public to learn life-saving CPR. As it turns out, USD 428 already had an event planned long before Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during a Monday Night Football game on Jan. 2. Great Bend Middle School Family Engagement Coordinator Saylem Ryff said she and high school Family Engagement Coordinator Chuy Loera teamed up to create a free CPR and First Aid training event for GBMS and GBHS students and their families.
Barton Community College to host writing workshop
The Barton Community College Library will team up with the English department and Barton’s literary annual “Prairie Ink” staff to host a “Getting Started Writer’s Workshop” from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 26 in the Cavanaugh Ballroom, in the Barton Library. The editors of “Prairie Ink”...
thelittleapplelife.com
Professor's in Hays, KS
Professor's in Hays, KS is the perfect go-to for lunch! The restaurant's menu features several of its classic sandwiches, soups, and salads, but thanks to the Jensen Family, it has also added some amazing dishes using their homegrown mushrooms and their Jensen family honey!. One of my favorite places to...
Barton’s college finds ways to feed students on campus during breaks
Coming off the Christmas break, Barton Community College Board of Trustees members asked administration how the college handles students staying on campus during the breaks, specifically with the cafeteria closed. Barton Athletic Director Trevor Rolfs was quoted earlier this month about the challenges of feeding student athletes healthy options over...
Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin - Making the Most of Soil Moisture
The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, January 10 no change as we are still in the grips of extreme drought. Again, there is little hope for any change in conditions in the short or even long term. The six to ten-day outlook (January 17 to 21) indicates a 40 to 50% chance of above normal temperatures and 40 to 50% chance of above normal precipitation, which isn’t much to begin with. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (January 19 to 25) indicates near normal temperatures and a continued 33 to 40% chance of above normal precipitation. No much but hopefully this indicates a more active precipitation pattern.
Cattleman's Cafe to offer 'grandma's cooking' in new Hays location
A new Hays resident is planning to open a new American-style restaurant in the former Mokas building, 1230 E. 27th. Chester Mayhew will be expanding his family's restaurant business, Cattleman's Cafe, to Hays. Mayhew said he hopes to have the restaurant open by mid-Febraury. Chester will be the owner and...
🎙Focus on Hoisington show
Hear this month's Focus on Hoisington show with Hoisington City Manager Jonathan Mitchell and Code Enforcement Officer Dolores Kipper that aired Jan. 12, 2023. The Focus on Hoisington program airs the second Thursday of the month at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Panther Boys 6-seed at 55th Annual Bluestem Classic (Schedule)
2:30 #2 Wichita Collegiate (9-0) vs #7 Goddard (3-5) 4:15 #4 Ark City (4-5) vs Wichita Trinity (4-5) 6:00 #3 Manhattan Home School (8-1) vs #6 Great Bend (4-5) 7:45 #1 Kapaun Mt. Carmel (8-0) vs #8 El Dorado (2-6) Friday January 20. 2:30 El Dorado/Kapaun loser vs Ark City/Trinity...
KWCH.com
Two dead in Arlington house fire
ARLINGTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Reno County Fire Administration said Saturday night, Reno County fire crews responded to a house fire in the 200 block of North Broadway St. in Arlington, Kansas. Travis Vogt, Reno County Fire Administrator, said firefighters were made aware of two possible people that were still in...
Over $100K recovered for Reno Co. residents
TOPEKA — Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt on Friday announced the Kansas Insurance Department recovered $109,981.52 for Reno County residents in 2022. Last year, a total of $7.6 million was recovered for policyholders statewide, the largest single-year recovery in Kansas history. The department has recovered over $26 million for Kansans...
2 killed in south central Kansas house fire
Two people were killed in an Arlington, Kansas, house fire Saturday night.
Bird species down during 2022 Christmas Bird Count around Bottoms
The ducks know what they want. This year, it was not the dry conditions in and around Cheyenne Bottoms. That was evidenced during the National Audobon Society's Christmas Bird Count centered around the Bottoms. KWEC Director Curtis Wolf said around 16 people participated in this year's count on Dec. 19.
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (1/13 - 1/15)
BOOKED: Quick Stukes on Great Bend Municipal Court case for Driving While Suspended and Expired Tag, bond set at $500 C/S. BOOKED: Joy Little on Barton County District Court case, to serve sentence. BOOKED: Adalberto Rios on Barton County District Court case, to serve sentence. BOOKED: Joshua Smith on Barton...
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
11K+
Followers
25K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0