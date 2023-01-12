ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

a-z-animals.com

9 Must-See Birds In Sacramento

As a state capital, Sacramento has everything you want in an important city: historic regions from the Gold Rush era, plentiful museums, and nature preserves featuring unique local wildlife. While the city is buzzing with exciting things to do, it is also close to many natural areas that offer escape and tranquility, and birds. The next time you’re in the area, check out some popular birding spots and look for these must-see birds in Sacramento!
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Highway 37 closed due to flooding

The major highway connecting Marin and Sonoma has been underwater all weekend. Highway 37 closed Saturday due to flooding. Officials say they are working to reopen the highway Monday morning.
SONOMA, CA
FOX40

Sacramento opens two sandbag locations through Jan. 16

(KTXL) — Sacramento residents can get sandbags in preparation for the coming storms at two locations starting on Jan. 16. Residents will be able to get sand and bags for free at the locations, and there will be a limit of 10 bags per vehicle. Staff at the site will not be available to help […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Storms continue over weekend but end may be in sight

(KTXL) — Another atmospheric river is bringing heavy rains and strong winds to Northern California over the weekend but the series of storms may be coming to an end. Since late December, California has been battered by near-continuous wet weather that has killed at least 19 people. The latest...
SACRAMENTO, CA
abc10.com

Why you should file taxes even if you don’t owe any

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Tax season approaches: Cue dread, confusion, and mentally preparing to part with a chunk of your money. At least, that’s how many people think of taxes. But in recent years, especially after payments related to the pandemic and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Sacramento sees nearly 10 inches of rain during consecutive days of rain

(KTXL) — California has been hit by several atmospheric rivers which have brought nearly 10 inches of rain to the Sacramento area and have caused significant damage and flooding throughout Northern California. As of Jan. 11, one Sacramento weather station recorded 17 consecutive days of rain during the late December and January atmospheric rivers, which […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

175 evacuated from flooding at Arbor Mobile Home park in San Joaquin County

WOODBRIDGE, Calif. — Crews were able to evacuate 175 people from a partially-flooded mobile home park in Woodbridge Sunday. South San Joaquin County Fire Authority, Lodi Fire Department, Lathrop Manteca Fire District, Manteca Fire Department, Woodbridge Fire District and more were at the Arbor Mobile Home Park on Frontage Road to help evacuate residents and animals.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA

