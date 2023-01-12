Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"The Lady Tinder Swindler" scams online boyfriend out of $1.2 millionJade Talks CrimeFort Worth, TX
Texas Rangers seek killer in 43-year-old cold case murder of Elizabeth Barclay in Dallas, TexasMichele FreemanDallas, TX
Famous hot dog restaurant Portillo's opens first location in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Dallas school puts out call for stand-ins to attend event for young boys without father figures. Hundreds show up!Ash JurbergDallas, TX
The Sands of TimeTrisha FayeSouthlake, TX
starlocalmedia.com
Second-half surge: Rowlett, Mesquite, North Mesquite hope to make late push
This week will mark the start of the stretch run in girls basketball, as district races head into the second half of the season. There are several familiar faces in the running in local districts.
starlocalmedia.com
12-5A Boys Basketball: Wranglers remain undefeated; Stallions, Pirates notch wins
West Mesquite maintained its spot atop the 12-5A standings on Friday, improving to 5-0 with a 53-36 victory over Bryan Adams (3-2). The Wranglers trailed by three after one quarter, but were able to edge ahead, 19-17, at halftime. West Mesquite pushed it out to a nine-point advantage at the end of three quarters and closed strong to pull away.
starlocalmedia.com
Mr. 400: On the heels of McKinney's historic hoops run, Watson reaches coaching milestone
Now in his 22nd season as McKinney head boys basketball coach, Wes Watson has learned plenty about appreciating the process throughout his time at the helm. Watson remembers coaching an upstart Lions squad during the early-2000s and the baptism by fire of competing in a district that featured three future NBA players. That wielded its share of bumps early into Watson's tenure, but the head coach lauded the work put in by his players and the support he received within the school district as he began forging his vision for the program.
starlocalmedia.com
Memory lane: Ten moments to remember as Eagle Stadium surpasses 10-year mark
Since opening in 2012, Eagle Stadium has provided quite the home-field advantage for Allen athletics. The Eagles' football team won its first 55 games played inside the venue, many of which coincided with a prolific run for the program that included four state championships won across a seven-year span.
starlocalmedia.com
Plano East girls pound the paint, top Plano West in pivotal 6-6A bout
The Plano East girls basketball team had a size advantage in seemingly every matchup throughout Friday's road game against crosstown rival Plano West. As the contest wore on, particularly early into the second half, the Lady Panthers put that edge to use and promptly reaped the benefits.
starlocalmedia.com
10-6A Girls Basketball: Jaguars move into tie for first place
Horn closed out the first half of the 10-6A season in style, posting its biggest victory to date with a 38-31 victory over Royse City on Friday. The Jaguars trailed after one quarter, but used a 13-6 run in the second to take a 23-19 halftime lead.
starlocalmedia.com
See how Allen's Eagle stadium has been a gathering point for the community over the last decade
Like a colosseum standing on the corner of Exchange Parkway and North Greenville Avenue, Allen ISD's Eagle Stadium has been the gathering place for Allen residents and sports fans for a decade now. Residents, students, parents and school staff have gathered to cheer on Allen High School’s athletes skirmishing against...
easttexasradio.com
Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall Of Fame
ATHENS – The Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame committee is pleased to announce that Wally “Mr. Crappie” Marshall of Anna, Texas, will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2023. Marshall revolutionized crappie fishing through innovative products, tournaments, and promotion of the sport. In addition, Marshall generously gives back to the fish community through his philanthropic work, teaching youth to fish and donating time and products to multiple charitable organizations and events.
starlocalmedia.com
FCS Championship hosted in Frisco brings estimated $9.7 million in economic impact to the region
Justin Sell remembers the first time South Dakota State came to Frisco for an FCS Championship game, back in May of 2021. “You basically had a week to get ready to go, and then with all the restrictions and things, we were only there for 24 hours or 36 hours,” said Sell, athletic director with South Dakota State University.
MaxPreps
Reginald Samples of Duncanville named 2022 MaxPreps National High School Football Coach of the Year
Not many high school football teams in the country have had to overcome heartbreaking state championship losses like Duncanville (Texas) over the last five years. In 2018, the Panthers were one play away from winning their first state title since 1998 but North Shore (Houston) connected on a 45-yard Hail Mary with no time on the clock to pull out a 41-36 win.
starlocalmedia.com
This Lewisville staff member is living the dream as the city’s newest planner
Alexis Barnett is the City of Lewisville’s newest planner. Barnett got her degree from the University of North Texas and had the dream of becoming a planner, which she is now living. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
Rangers reach 1-year deals with all 5 arb-eligible players
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Rangers catcher Mitch Garver avoided salary arbitration by agreeing to a $3.9 million contract Friday night, after Texas also struck one-year deals earlier in the day with first baseman Nathaniel Lowe and pitchers Taylor Hearn, Jonathan Hernández and Brett Martin. Lowe gets $4.05 million, Hearn $1,462,500, Martin $1,275,000 and Hernández $995,000. Garver missed the final three months last season after undergoing surgery on the flexor tendon in his right arm. Texas acquired him from Minnesota at the start of spring training last year. By reaching agreements with each of their five players who were eligible for arbitration, the Rangers again will avoid a hearing. Their last such hearing was in 2000, when they won their case over first baseman Lee Stevens, who was given the $3.5 million offered by the team after he asked for $4.7 million a year after making $2.1 million.
starlocalmedia.com
This Registered Dietitian at Coppell ISD has a passion for health at every size
Haley Tobias always knew working in a school was where she was meant to be, and now as a Registered Dietitian for Coppell ISD, she’s found a passion for health and a love for feeding students. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
dallasexaminer.com
Statewide HBCU Battle of the Bands Competition comes to Globe Life Park for MLK weekend
Philanthropist Roland Parrish is hosting an HBCU Battle of the Bands competition as part of the MLK weekend Activities. Band members in the Dallas area will have an opportunity to showcase their skills and receive scholarships this weekend during the second statewide Battle of the Band competition. The Band Audition...
starlocalmedia.com
See how this Plano native is bringing something new to the local surfskate community
Yoshi Lee is a surfskater and Plano native. Since 2016, he has visited Allen’s The Edge Skate Park, where he’s perfected his technique. While in Thailand, Lee joined a surfskate competition, where he earned sixth place. Currently, he is building Texas’ first portable wavebank, bringing something new to the local surfskate community.
dallasexpress.com
Notable Stained Glass in North Texas
Home to many notable pieces of architecture, art displays, and more, North Texas also has some of the most beautiful vintage-stained glass, which is accessible for public viewing in numerous places. KERA News listed what it considers the top eight places to find stained glass in North Texas, from restaurants...
North Texas resident $3 million richer after Mega Millions lottery win
Winning is on top of everyone's mind in Texas as the Dallas Cowboys gear up for the NFL Playoffs and someone in North Texas got the winning off to a head start with a massive seven-figure lottery win.
dallasexpress.com
H-E-B to Open a Second DFW Location
Grocery chain H-E-B is continuing its expansion into North Texas and the Dallas-Fort Worth area by opening up a second location in Frisco, according to the Dallas Morning News. Frisco’s planning and zoning staff granted the San Antonio-based H-E-B a 30-day extension to submit the preliminary paperwork for the eventual...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
First-Time Contestant Named Grand Champion in Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Art Contest
The first ribbons of the 2023 Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo have been awarded and a Grand Champion crowned. It's Kate Sherwin, 18, from Montague, a town of about 300 in Montague County. She entered the Stock Show Art Contest for the very first time, and the judges picked...
starlocalmedia.com
For Frisco Chamber of Commerce Chief Operating Officer Christal Howard, it's all about the partnerships
When Christal Howard moved to Frisco in 2013, it was to launch a newspaper. Since then, she's become an integral part of the Frisco Chamber of Commerce and its goal of supporting Frisco's business community. Now, in 2023, Howard will serve in a new role as Chief Operating Officer with the Frisco Chamber of Chamber.
