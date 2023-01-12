ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisville, TX

starlocalmedia.com

12-5A Boys Basketball: Wranglers remain undefeated; Stallions, Pirates notch wins

West Mesquite maintained its spot atop the 12-5A standings on Friday, improving to 5-0 with a 53-36 victory over Bryan Adams (3-2). The Wranglers trailed by three after one quarter, but were able to edge ahead, 19-17, at halftime. West Mesquite pushed it out to a nine-point advantage at the end of three quarters and closed strong to pull away.
starlocalmedia.com

Mr. 400: On the heels of McKinney's historic hoops run, Watson reaches coaching milestone

Now in his 22nd season as McKinney head boys basketball coach, Wes Watson has learned plenty about appreciating the process throughout his time at the helm. Watson remembers coaching an upstart Lions squad during the early-2000s and the baptism by fire of competing in a district that featured three future NBA players. That wielded its share of bumps early into Watson's tenure, but the head coach lauded the work put in by his players and the support he received within the school district as he began forging his vision for the program.
MCKINNEY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Memory lane: Ten moments to remember as Eagle Stadium surpasses 10-year mark

Since opening in 2012, Eagle Stadium has provided quite the home-field advantage for Allen athletics. The Eagles' football team won its first 55 games played inside the venue, many of which coincided with a prolific run for the program that included four state championships won across a seven-year span.
ALLEN, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Plano East girls pound the paint, top Plano West in pivotal 6-6A bout

The Plano East girls basketball team had a size advantage in seemingly every matchup throughout Friday's road game against crosstown rival Plano West. As the contest wore on, particularly early into the second half, the Lady Panthers put that edge to use and promptly reaped the benefits.
PLANO, TX
easttexasradio.com

Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall Of Fame

ATHENS – The Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame committee is pleased to announce that Wally “Mr. Crappie” Marshall of Anna, Texas, will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2023. Marshall revolutionized crappie fishing through innovative products, tournaments, and promotion of the sport. In addition, Marshall generously gives back to the fish community through his philanthropic work, teaching youth to fish and donating time and products to multiple charitable organizations and events.
TEXAS STATE
MaxPreps

Reginald Samples of Duncanville named 2022 MaxPreps National High School Football Coach of the Year

Not many high school football teams in the country have had to overcome heartbreaking state championship losses like Duncanville (Texas) over the last five years. In 2018, the Panthers were one play away from winning their first state title since 1998 but North Shore (Houston) connected on a 45-yard Hail Mary with no time on the clock to pull out a 41-36 win.
DUNCANVILLE, TX
The Associated Press

Rangers reach 1-year deals with all 5 arb-eligible players

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Rangers catcher Mitch Garver avoided salary arbitration by agreeing to a $3.9 million contract Friday night, after Texas also struck one-year deals earlier in the day with first baseman Nathaniel Lowe and pitchers Taylor Hearn, Jonathan Hernández and Brett Martin. Lowe gets $4.05 million, Hearn $1,462,500, Martin $1,275,000 and Hernández $995,000. Garver missed the final three months last season after undergoing surgery on the flexor tendon in his right arm. Texas acquired him from Minnesota at the start of spring training last year. By reaching agreements with each of their five players who were eligible for arbitration, the Rangers again will avoid a hearing. Their last such hearing was in 2000, when they won their case over first baseman Lee Stevens, who was given the $3.5 million offered by the team after he asked for $4.7 million a year after making $2.1 million.
ARLINGTON, TX
starlocalmedia.com

See how this Plano native is bringing something new to the local surfskate community

Yoshi Lee is a surfskater and Plano native. Since 2016, he has visited Allen’s The Edge Skate Park, where he’s perfected his technique. While in Thailand, Lee joined a surfskate competition, where he earned sixth place. Currently, he is building Texas’ first portable wavebank, bringing something new to the local surfskate community.
PLANO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Notable Stained Glass in North Texas

Home to many notable pieces of architecture, art displays, and more, North Texas also has some of the most beautiful vintage-stained glass, which is accessible for public viewing in numerous places. KERA News listed what it considers the top eight places to find stained glass in North Texas, from restaurants...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

H-E-B to Open a Second DFW Location

Grocery chain H-E-B is continuing its expansion into North Texas and the Dallas-Fort Worth area by opening up a second location in Frisco, according to the Dallas Morning News. Frisco’s planning and zoning staff granted the San Antonio-based H-E-B a 30-day extension to submit the preliminary paperwork for the eventual...
FRISCO, TX

