Hunter Biden Paid $49,910 In Monthly Rent While Living At President Joe Biden's Delaware Home Where Classified Documents Were Stored, Document Reveals
Hunter Biden paid his father nearly $50,000 in monthly rent while living at the president’s Delaware home where classified documents were being stored, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Hunter remains at the center of a federal investigation into his taxes and finances, and as President Joe Biden finds himself under investigation for possessing classified documents, a newly surfaced document shows Hunter paid his father $49,910 in monthly rent from March 2017 to February 2018.In 2018 Hunter Biden claimed he owned the house where Joe Biden kept classified documents alongside his Corvette in the garage Via @jj_talking...
Trump claimed credit, but a GOP congressman says the former president had 'no influence' over anti-McCarthy conservatives during the contentious vote for the House speakership
"President Trump had no influence on the votes, myself or any of my colleagues," Rep. Bob Good of Virginia told ABC News of the vote for speaker.
msn.com
It Took Just Two Weeks For One Of The Ukrainian Army’s Newest Brigades To Get American-Made M-2 Fighting Vehicles
Just two weeks after the administration of U.S. president Joe Biden announced it would donate 50 M-2 Bradley fighting vehicles, a Ukrainian army brigade has begun training on the vehicles. And not just any brigade—the 47th Assault Brigade. A new, all-volunteer unit that’s hastening the Ukrainian army’s evolution into a...
Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home
Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
Kari Lake's Chances of Beating Kyrsten Sinema in Arizona, According to Poll
A recent survey said Lake would get 36 percent of the vote in a potential race against Sinema for her Senate seat.
US News and World Report
Dutch Tech Industry Urges EU to Take a Stand on China Chip Exports
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch tech industry group FME on Tuesday called for the European Commission to draft a position on whether and how to restrict computer chip technology exports to China, saying "more unified and powerful action" was needed from Europe. The call comes as Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte...
US News and World Report
Davos 2023: Europe, NATO to Build Ukraine Unity in Russian No-Go Zone
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) -As fears of a new Russian offensive from Belarus mount in Ukraine, Kyiv's allies are seeking to forge greater unity and to ramp up support at the Davos meeting of political and business leaders, where Russians are conspicuous by their absence. The World Economic Forum (WEF), which...
US News and World Report
Vietnam Lawmakers to Hold Rare Extraordinary Meeting - Sources
(Reuters) - Vietnam's legislature is expected to hold a rare extraordinary meeting on Wednesday, according to three sources, following a similar gathering earlier this month when two deputy prime ministers were dismissed. The meeting of the National Assembly would come as the communist country pursues a "blazing furnace" anti-corruption crackdown...
washingtonstatenews.net
Xylazine is the New Street Drug Sweeping the Nation and the Northwest
It is no secret that nearly the entirety of the United States are dealing with a drastic influx of the powerful opiate fentanyl over the last couple of years. It has shown up in nearly every street drug ingested and has even been marketed to children directly through colorful varieties that look like candy.
US News and World Report
Trump to Make First 2024 Campaign Appearance in South Carolina
(Reuters) - Republican former President Donald Trump on Jan. 28 will make the first public appearance of his 2024 presidential run in the early voting state of South Carolina since announcing his candidacy in November, his campaign announced on Tuesday. Two well-known South Carolina Republicans - U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham,...
US News and World Report
Dutch Trade Minister: Won't Summarily Agree to U.S. Rules on China Exports
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The top Dutch trade official said the Netherlands will not summarily accept new U.S. restrictions on exporting chip-making technology to China, and is consulting with European and Asian allies. Trade Minister Liesje Schreinemacher spoke on Sunday on the television show Buitenhof ahead of a visit to the...
US News and World Report
U.S. Justice Department Rolls Out Policy to Coax Companies to Report Wrongdoing
(Reuters) -U.S. federal prosecutors will have greater leeway to decline to prosecute companies that self-report criminal matters and cooperate with government investigations, the Justice Department said on Tuesday. The policy aims to boost incentives for companies to disclose any misconduct they uncover to authorities, Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Polite said...
US News and World Report
Germany's Defense Minister Resigns Amid Ukraine Criticism
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s much-criticized defense minister announced her resignation Monday following a series of missteps while her department steers the massive project of modernizing the country’s military and oversees expanding weapons deliveries to Ukraine. Christine Lambrecht said in a written statement that she had submitted her...
US News and World Report
Japan to Roll Out Plans to Back Ukraine at 'Appropriate Time', U.S. Official Says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Japan is engaged deeply on issues in Ukraine and is expected to roll out plans at the "appropriate time" to support Kyiv against Russia's invasion, White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Tuesday. "Prime Minister Kishida has a game plan and is already engaged deeply on...
US News and World Report
U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Over Opposition Trials in Belarus
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States imposed visa restrictions Tuesday on 25 people including lawmakers for undermining democracy in Belarus with politically motivated trials such as that of exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. Belarus put Tsikhanouskaya on trial in absentia on treason charges on Tuesday,...
US News and World Report
Alaska Legislature Opens, With House Yet to Organize
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Legislature opened a new session Tuesday, with the House electing a temporary speaker but not yet having a majority organization in place or a permanent speaker. The House unanimously elected Rep. Josiah Patkotak, an independent from Utqiagvik, as the temporary speaker. Patkotak said...
US News and World Report
Republican State Officials Question Proxy Advisers ISS, Glass Lewis Over ESG
(Reuters) - Republican attorneys general from 21 U.S. states on Tuesday wrote to proxy advisory firms Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) and Glass Lewis, asking whether the companies' voting recommendations on such issues as climate and boardroom diversity violated duties to clients. "Evidence regarding climate change advocacy and goals suggests potential...
US News and World Report
Germany Calls for Special Tribunal Against Russia Over Ukraine War
THE HAGUE (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called on Monday for the establishment of a special international tribunal to prosecute Russian leaders over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. What is needed is "a tribunal that can investigate the Russian leadership and put them on trial", said Baerbock in a...
US News and World Report
Putin and Erdogan Discuss Ukraine Prisoners, Gas and Grain
MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone about exchanging men wounded in Ukraine, the creation of a gas hub in Turkey and the export of grain from the Black Sea, the Kremlin said on Monday. "The exchange of views on the...
US News and World Report
Pentagon: No Back Pay to Troops Discharged for Refusing COVID-19 Vaccine
The Pentagon on Tuesday shut down speculation it’s considering back pay for service members it discharged for refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccine, distancing itself from an already politically hazardous issue that has become even more prejudicial for the military with Republican control of Congress. [. Read:. Pentagon Formally...
