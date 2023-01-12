Read full article on original website
New design guidelines are in effect for the City of CummingJustine LookenottCumming, GA
FoCo Sheriff’s Office investigating alleged murder/suicide of a father and daughterJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Meet Forsyth County’s first baby of 2023Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Remembering the FoCo Sheriff’s Deputies murdered decades agoJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Two men charged with stealing $14k from Forsyth County Hindu templeJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Gainesville City Schools says community response to armed guards has been positive
The Gainesville City School System implemented Armed Guards on all of its campuses in October 2022 to help promote student safety. It’s been almost four months since that decision went into effect. AccessWDUN recently spoke with both Gainesville City Schools Superintendent Jeremy Williams, and Manager of Safety and Security for the School System Bonner Burton, to discuss how the transition has gone for both students and parents.
James Douglas “Doug” Waldrep
Mr. James Douglas “Doug” Waldrep, Sr. 85, of Gainesville, passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville following injuries sustained in an auto accident. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. Monday, January 16, 2023 in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home....
Mary Lou Ward
Mrs. Mary Lou Ward, 87, of Gainesville passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023 at her residence following an extended illness. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 17, 2023 in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Rev. Frank Ford, Rev. Timothy Sullens, Rev. Ronnie Dockery and Rev. Ronald Seabolt will officiate. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Memorial Park Funeral Home on Monday, January 16, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Why Friday the 13th is superstitious
The unluckiest day on the calendar, Friday the 13th has arrived and this year it will be making a double appearance. Friday the 13th will make a second appearance in October, the spookiest month of the year. Over the years, the day has become known traditionally as a superstitious day.
Report: Georgia's Devin Willock, staff member die in wreck
ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia is reporting that Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and a football staff member, Chandler LeCroy, died in an early morning car crash on Sunday. The report came from a statement from the university. Two other people also were injured in the crash.
North Forsyth middle schooler named 2023 Spelling Bee Champion
On January 7, 35 students from Forsyth County elementary and middle schools participated in a district spelling bee where North Forsyth student Sharanya Vats came out on top. After 30 rounds of tough competition, Vats emerged as the victor after correctly spelling the word “Rastafarian”. She attended the spelling bee as a representative from North Forsyth Middle School.
Forsyth County announces first ever Film Commission
The Forsyth County Film initiative has announced that the film industry is continuing to grow in Forsyth County as more productions consider the community for their filming location. Film Forsyth, the official film commission of Forsyth County, is an initiative under Discover FoCo. Through the initiative, leads, location scouting and...
Fire damages Clermont home, pool house
A home and nearby pool house in Clermont were damaged in a fire early Saturday morning. Hall County Fire Rescue officials said the pool house was already fully involved in flames when crews were called to the scene on Railroad Street at 1:40 a.m. Crews started to fight the blaze, but strong winds carried the fire to the home and it became engulfed in flames by 2:00.
Annie Kathryn Turner Stancil
Mrs. Annie Kathryn Turner Stancil, age 87 of Brookhaven Circle, Toccoa, Ga. passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023 at the home of her granddaughter. A daughter of the late John Harrison and Ilone Elrod Turner, she was born June 13, 1935 in Stephens County, Georgia where she lived her entire life. She retired from Troup’s Studio after 44 years of service, She was a member of Mullins Ford Baptist Church, she was preceded in death by her brother Carl Turner and her husband Harry Waymon Stancil who passed away in 1993.
Bonnie Deborah Wheeler
Bonnie Deborah Wheeler, 70, of Forsyth County passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023. Deborah was a beautiful and wonderful woman who loved her husband and raising her 5 children. Survivors include her husband of 45 years, Michael T. Wheeler; children, Steve Wyatt, Michael J. Wheeler, Andrea Taylor, Bo Wyatt and...
Girls basketball: No. 1 River Ridge hands No. 4 Buford 1st loss; Towns Co. rolls, LCA falls on the road; Gainesville beats Lanier
BUFORD — In a battle of highly-ranked teams, Class 6A No. 1 River Ridge held off Class 7A No. 4 Buford, 53-51, on Saturday at The Buford Arena. It was the first loss of the season for the Lady Wolves (15-1). The Lady Knights (14-5) led from start to finish after opening the game with a 16-7 first quarter run.
Boys basketball: Lakeview rolls past Pinecrest Academy; NoFo whips Hab Central; GHS falls in close battle with Lanier
GAINESVILLE — Despite a rough shooting night, Lakeview Academy held off Pinecrest Academy 49-32 on Saturday at home. The Lions (8-9) opened the game with a 16-6 run but Pinecrest (7-9) pulled within 21-16 by halftime. They took control in the second half. Lakeview outscored the Paladins 13-8 in...
Humane Society hosts urgent dog and cat adoption event
The Northeast Georgia Humane Society is hosting an urgent adoption event for cats and dogs with low or zero-cost adoption fees for the next two weekends. The Humane Society of Northeast Georgia (HSNEGA) is announcing a “Clear the Shelter” event for the next two weekends: January 13-15 and January 20-22. According to a press release, all available dogs and cats will have a zero-dollar adoption fee, and the shelter will accept donations of any size throughout the event. It will be hosted at the HSNEGA Adoption Center at 845 West Ridge Road in Gainesville from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
Seven displaced by Northwest Hall County house fire
Seven people were displaced by a fire at a home in Northwest Hall County Thursday night. Hall County Fire Rescue officials say crews were called to the home on Fran Mar Drive at 8:20 p.m. When they arrived, the fire was working inside the building. The two adults and five...
Boys basketball: Big Red holds off NoFo; Lakeview routs Bethlehem; EaFo rallies past Bluff; EHall beats NHall
COAL MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Foul shots can help you, and they can kill you. The foul line was good to Gainesville, especially Cade Simmons, who was 8-of-10 down the stretch to help Big Red knock off North Forsyth, 81-75, at Raider Arena on Friday. The win lifts the Red...
Gwinnett County Police search for homicide suspect
The Gwinnett County Police Department is searching for a man accused of killing another man in Lilburn Friday night. The shooting happened around 12:40 a.m. at a residence on 1446 Fox Forest Court Southwest in Lilburn. When officers arrived, they found Felipe Velasco, 45, with a gunshot wound. Velasco was...
Duluth man charged with stabbing death in Norcross
A Duluth man has been charged with murder following the stabbing death of a man in Norcross early Wednesday morning. According to a press release from the Gwinnett County Police Department, Marvin Hollie, 50, of Duluth, is accused of stabbing and killing Tyler Summerour, 28, at an extended stay at 2250 Pelican Dr. in Norcross.
