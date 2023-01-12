PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Federal Trade Commission says romance scams reported in the U.S. result in higher losses than any other type of scam, with over $300 million in reported losses each year since 2020. Which is why on Tuesday, dating app users in more than 15 countries started seeing warnings pop up on their screens with tips to prevent scammers. There are plenty of love stories out there. "We met studying abroad in London and then I was smitten for her and I moved to Philadelphia, and the rest is history," former dating app user Travis Edward said. But when love doesn't start...

