Man Pleads Not Guilty to Burning Body of Linda Vista Girl

SAN DIEGO - The man accused of burning the body of a teenage girl from Linda Vista has his day in court.

Bud Shelton, 33, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to arson, lewd acts with a minor and mutilating human remains. Members of the family of the victim, Janaeshia Dubose, 15, gathered the court.

"I just kept thinking about her," Janella Edwards, the victim's cousin, told reporting partner 10 News. "Why her? She is just the sweetest girl."

Prosecutors say last summer Shelton had sex with the victim and she later overdosed and died.

“Following her death we believe that the defendant intentionally set a fire in that area beside her body,” said Carder Chan, Deputy District Attorney.

So far Shelton has not been charged with homicide. He's being held without bail and will be back in court at the end of this month.