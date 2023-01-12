ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

AP source: Panthers add Ryans, Mayo to coach candidate list

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XUVI0_0kChD7rd00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have requested permission to interview San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and New England Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo, according to a person familiar with the situation. That brings the number of known candidates for the team’s head coaching vacancy to 10.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday on condition of anonymity because the team does not make its coaching search public.

The Panthers already have interviewed interim coach Steve Wilks, former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich and former Detroit Lions and Colts head coach Jim Caldwell for the position.

In addition, the Panthers have requested interviews with five current NFL offensive coordinators — Philadelphia’s Shane Steichen, Buffalo’s Ken Dorsey, Dallas’ Kellen Moore, Detroit’s Ben Johnson and the New York Giants’ Mike Kafka, a person familiar with the situation previously told the AP.

Ryans led the NFL’s top-ranked defense this season, with the 49ers allowing a league-best 300.6 yards and 16.3 points per game. Ryans, an All-Pro linebacker in 2007, has spent the last six seasons with the 49ers, including the last two as defensive coordinator.

NFL

Mayo coaches Matthew Judon, one of the game’s top linebackers, who has 28 sacks over the past two seasons for the league’s eighth-ranked defense.

The Panthers finished 7-10 this season and have missed the playoffs in each of the last five seasons.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
News Talk 860 KSFA

Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas

For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
FRISCO, TX
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
OnlyHomers

Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment

The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
Larry Brown Sports

Chargers need to fire Brandon Staley, hire Sean Payton

If there is one positive from the Los Angeles Chargers’ collapse against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday night, it’s that it could lead to a perfect coaching change. The Chargers allowed Brandon Staley to return as head coach for this season even though he completely botched a tie situation with the Raiders last year and... The post Chargers need to fire Brandon Staley, hire Sean Payton appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Associated Press

Cards president: Holliday's surprise departure 'not ideal'

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The resignation of Matt Holliday as the St. Louis Cardinals bench coach caught team President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak by surprise, but he’s happy with the hiring of Joe McEwing. Mozeliak addressed the media Saturday morning at Busch Stadium during the Cardinals Winter Up weekend. He said he found out that Holliday was going to step down Jan. 7. “I’ve known Matt a long time and have the utmost respect for him,” Mozeliak said. “When you find out someone is stepping down from your coaching staff in the second week of January, candidly, it’s not ideal. But, I came in my office last Sunday, and for lack of a modern phrase, I looked at my rolodex to try and figure out what could we do.” Mozeliak explained he explored internal moves and promotions to the position and examined what the domino effect of that would be on the organization. He also looked at what outside options he had to fill the role.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Vick has strong message for Lamar Jackson about injury

Lamar Jackson has faced a lot of criticism for sitting out with a knee injury, and some of the strongest came from former NFL quarterback Michael Vick. Jackson will not play in the Baltimore Ravens’ wild-card game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. He suffered a sprained PCL on Dec. 4 that was initially expected... The post Michael Vick has strong message for Lamar Jackson about injury appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
619K+
Post
659M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy