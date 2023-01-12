Read full article on original website
Related
dayton.com
MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Elderly residents at St. Mary’s Development need supplies
The COVID virus still challenges us and in addition we are seeing contagious flu and respiratory illnesses like RSV, the virus that causes infections of the respiratory tract. These are illnesses that affect the most vulnerable, especially the elderly and immune-compromised individuals. St. Mary Development is a faith-based non-profit that...
Trash collection will be delayed 1 day in Dayton area due to MLK holiday
DAYTON — There will be some changes in recycling and trash collection across the area this week due to the Martin Luther King Junior Holiday. This includes areas served by the City of Dayton Division Waste Collection, the City of Dayton announced on its Facebook page Saturday. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE:...
wcbe.org
ACLU asks to join Bethel Local Schools battle over gendered bathrooms
The ACLU has asked to join a battle over gendered bathrooms at a suburban Dayton school, representing a 14-year old transgender student at Bethel High School. Bethel Local Schools are enmeshed in a fight with the the conservative group America Legal First, founded by former Trump advisor Stephen Miller, over a decision to allow students to use the communal bathrooms that align with their gender identity. Miller's group says that decision was made behind closed doors, and threatens students' safety, privacy, modesty, and in some cases, religious beliefs.
This Infamous Restaurant in Ohio is Known for a Single Menu Item
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Ohio. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Rapidly-expanding food chain opens new location in Ohio
A popular food chain recently opened another new location in Ohio. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the popular bakery chain Crumbl Cookies opened its newest Ohio location in Huber Heights, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
dayton.com
Local Bed Bath & Beyond set to close as national retailer struggles financially
As part of a wave of closures nationwide, houseware retailer Bed Bath & Beyond will soon shutter its Old Troy Pike location in Huber Heights amid the company’s growing financial struggles. Following the release of unfavorable third quarter 2022 fiscal results, the retailer on Tuesday announced an updated list...
Crews respond to Riverside house fire
Editor’s Note: This story has been corrected to correct the injuries. We regret the error. DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — At house fire took place in Riverside on Saturday. According to Riverside dispatch, fire crews were dispatched at 10:11 a.m. and are working to put out a house fire. Crews from multiple jurisdictions are on scene […]
Police Find Missing Dayton, Ohio Woman's Vehicle Abandoned In Middletown. Where Is Cierra?
30-year-old Cierra Chapman lives in Dayton, Ohio with her sister. On December 27, 2022, Cierra dropped some items off to her ex-boyfriend on Autumn Woods Drive in the Trotwood area around 4:30 am. No one has seen or heard from Cierra since.
Search underway for missing woman; police believe disappearance to be ‘well planned out’
DAYTON — A large search was launched Sunday in the hopes of finding a missing woman last seen in Trotwood. According to Dayton Police Department, Cierra Chapman was last seen in the early morning hours on Tuesday, Dec. 27 leaving her ex-boyfriend’s apartment in Trotwood. Chapman was driving...
Greyhound investigates cancellation that left 12 in below freezing temperatures on Christmas
TROTWOOD — Greyhound is reportedly investigating an incident that left 12 patrons in the freezing cold after the bus cancelled transportation and the station closed during Christmas. Trotwood Police Chief Erik Wilson previously told News Center 7 Reporter Xavier Hershovitz that his department was called out to the city’s...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
countynewsonline.org
Greenville Police Department – Reports – 1/13/2023
On January 04, 2023 at approximately 8 AM while on duty at the Greenville High School, P.O. Spradley learned that an assault had taken place the previous day, at approximately 2:40 PM inside one of the boy’s restrooms of the school. GHS principal Stanley Hughes showed P.O. Spradley a video that he had obtained from Instagram. In the video, which was recorded in the media center boy’s restroom, Austin Nevels is seen punching Blaze Dahs over twenty-five times. Austin punched Blaze in the face, head, neck, and stomach. While being punched repeatedly by Austin, Blaze covered his face with his arms, while sitting down in one of the urinals. Blaze did not attempt to fight Austin back in any manner. P.O. Spradley made contact with Blaze, who stated that on January 03, 2023 at approximately 7:45AM, Austin approached him and stated “I’m going to beat your ass”. Blaze stated he told Austin that he just wanted to talk to him, and Austin then told Blaze to meet him in the media center restroom after school at 2:40PM. Blaze stated that at 2:40 PM, he walked with Austin to the media center restroom, and when they entered the restroom, he observed multiple other students in the restroom who appeared to know that a fight was going to take place. Blaze stated that multiple students inside the restroom, recorded the incident on their cellular phones. Blaze stated that he knew Austin was mad at him, because he had recently told Austin’s girlfriend that he thought she was “hot”. Blaze stated that he never made any threats to Austin of any kind. Blaze had no visible injuries, but he stated that his neck and head still hurt from being punched. P.O. Spradley made contact with Austin’s mother, Tawny Weherley. Tawny stated that Austin admitted to getting into a fight with Blaze, but stated that Blaze was bullying Austin prior to the incident. When asked if Austin had any text messages, social media messages, or any other evidence that would show that any bullying was occurring, Tawny stated that she was unsure. Tawny stated that Blaze and Austin may have communicated via their school emails. Tawny also stated that she had to transport Austin to the hospital, because his right hand is broken from punching Blaze. P.O. Spradley then spoke with Michael Barton who witnessed the entirety of the assault. Michael stated that he heard a fight was about to take place in the restroom, so he went into the restroom to watch it. Michael stated that when Austin was about to start punching Blaze, GHS teacher Carlton Bowers entered the restroom. Michael stated that multiple students in the restroom told Carlton “It’s hard to use the restroom with you in here”, before Carlton left the restroom. When Carlton left the restroom. Michael stated that Austin immediately started punching Blaze repeatedly, and that Blaze did not fight back in any manner. P.O. Spradley also spoke with Wesley Hill, who recorded the video of the assault on his cellular phone. Wesley stated that he recorded the fight, but he didn’t send it to anyone. Wesley was disciplined by the school for recording the assault. Austin was suspended from school for five days, and he will be issued a citation reference assault when he returns. Blaze completed a victim right’s form. Blaze’s guardian, Cierra Kaufhold was notified of the incident. P.O. Spradley then made contact with Scott Lind, director of the Michaels Home where Blaze resides. Scott advised the P.O. that on January 03, 2023 after arriving to the Michael’s Home from school, Blaze was found on the floor of the restroom inside the building. Scott stated that Blaze was taken to the on-site nurse for treatment, and the nurse determined that Blaze may have a concussion, before he was placed on concussion watch.
Military.com
Air Force Base Digs Giant Trench to Reduce Impact of Forever Chemicals on Groundwater
In an effort to stop PFAS contamination before it reaches the Dayton water system, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base said engineers have built a 420-foot-long trench near a hazardous materials storage site on the base. "The constructed trench will intercept impacted groundwater, and a downgradient-collection basin will catch affected surface water...
‘We love you so much;’ Community supporting family of 3 people killed in Jefferson Twp. crash
DAYTON — It is a very emotional time for some people as they are about to say goodbye to Ta’Wyane Palmer and his two sons. All three died in a car accident on New Year’s Day in Jefferson Township. Funeral services are planned Saturday in Dayton. >>PREVIOUS...
‘Dayton – it’s time to say hello to Avelo!’; Avelo Airlines begins nonstop service to Dayton
DAYTON — Today is the day - Avelo Airlines began nonstop service from Orlando International Airport to Dayton International Airport. “We have twelve planes in our fleet. We fly only Boeing 737′s so they are the big jetliners, when you go in there its going to hold anywhere from 150-190 people, no tiny planes these are the big boys” said Courtney Goff, Avelo Airlines Media Contact.
Three jailed on drug charges in Mercer County
CELINA — Three persons were arrested Thursday on drug-related charges during a daylong operation conducted by the Mercer County Heroin Interdiction Team, according to information provided by Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey. The HIT team, comprised of members of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, Celina Police Department and St....
Premier Health VP of Emergency and Trauma Services retiring after more than 40 years
DAYTON — A distinguished career is coming to an end for one local trail-blazer after decades of service. After more than 40 years, Candy Skidmore is retiring from Premier Health spending the last decade as vice president of emergency and trauma services, but that is just a small portion of the impact she has made with the health system.
Exclusive Avelo Airlines nonstop from Dayton to Orlando begins Friday
DAYTON — Dayton now is the newest city in the Avelo Airlines network with exclusive nonstop service to Orlando International Airport, officials with the airline announced Thursday. The first Avelo nonstop from Dayton International to Orlando is scheduled to depart at 4:15 p.m. Friday, according to the airline. The...
3 people arrested during drug operation in Celina
CELINA — The Heroin Interdiction Team (HIT) of Mercer County arrested three people on drug charges on Thursday. Katie N. Schlarman, of Celina, was arrested for possessing a drug abuse instrument. Darryl H. Mann, of Celina, was arrested for possession of drugs. Tyler M. Franklin, of Celina, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.
WLWT 5
Crash cleared, State Route 32 reopen in Washington Township
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash on State Route 32 has been cleared. The road is now open to usual traffic. A crash has closed a stretch of State Route 32 in Washington Township, Thursday evening. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, State Route 32 is closed...
Comments / 0