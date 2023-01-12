On January 04, 2023 at approximately 8 AM while on duty at the Greenville High School, P.O. Spradley learned that an assault had taken place the previous day, at approximately 2:40 PM inside one of the boy’s restrooms of the school. GHS principal Stanley Hughes showed P.O. Spradley a video that he had obtained from Instagram. In the video, which was recorded in the media center boy’s restroom, Austin Nevels is seen punching Blaze Dahs over twenty-five times. Austin punched Blaze in the face, head, neck, and stomach. While being punched repeatedly by Austin, Blaze covered his face with his arms, while sitting down in one of the urinals. Blaze did not attempt to fight Austin back in any manner. P.O. Spradley made contact with Blaze, who stated that on January 03, 2023 at approximately 7:45AM, Austin approached him and stated “I’m going to beat your ass”. Blaze stated he told Austin that he just wanted to talk to him, and Austin then told Blaze to meet him in the media center restroom after school at 2:40PM. Blaze stated that at 2:40 PM, he walked with Austin to the media center restroom, and when they entered the restroom, he observed multiple other students in the restroom who appeared to know that a fight was going to take place. Blaze stated that multiple students inside the restroom, recorded the incident on their cellular phones. Blaze stated that he knew Austin was mad at him, because he had recently told Austin’s girlfriend that he thought she was “hot”. Blaze stated that he never made any threats to Austin of any kind. Blaze had no visible injuries, but he stated that his neck and head still hurt from being punched. P.O. Spradley made contact with Austin’s mother, Tawny Weherley. Tawny stated that Austin admitted to getting into a fight with Blaze, but stated that Blaze was bullying Austin prior to the incident. When asked if Austin had any text messages, social media messages, or any other evidence that would show that any bullying was occurring, Tawny stated that she was unsure. Tawny stated that Blaze and Austin may have communicated via their school emails. Tawny also stated that she had to transport Austin to the hospital, because his right hand is broken from punching Blaze. P.O. Spradley then spoke with Michael Barton who witnessed the entirety of the assault. Michael stated that he heard a fight was about to take place in the restroom, so he went into the restroom to watch it. Michael stated that when Austin was about to start punching Blaze, GHS teacher Carlton Bowers entered the restroom. Michael stated that multiple students in the restroom told Carlton “It’s hard to use the restroom with you in here”, before Carlton left the restroom. When Carlton left the restroom. Michael stated that Austin immediately started punching Blaze repeatedly, and that Blaze did not fight back in any manner. P.O. Spradley also spoke with Wesley Hill, who recorded the video of the assault on his cellular phone. Wesley stated that he recorded the fight, but he didn’t send it to anyone. Wesley was disciplined by the school for recording the assault. Austin was suspended from school for five days, and he will be issued a citation reference assault when he returns. Blaze completed a victim right’s form. Blaze’s guardian, Cierra Kaufhold was notified of the incident. P.O. Spradley then made contact with Scott Lind, director of the Michaels Home where Blaze resides. Scott advised the P.O. that on January 03, 2023 after arriving to the Michael’s Home from school, Blaze was found on the floor of the restroom inside the building. Scott stated that Blaze was taken to the on-site nurse for treatment, and the nurse determined that Blaze may have a concussion, before he was placed on concussion watch.

