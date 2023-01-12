Read full article on original website
kmmo.com
SEDALIA MAN INJURED IN PETTIS COUNTY CRASH
An 85-year-old Sedalia man was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident in Pettis County on Friday, January 13, 2023. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by Melvin Hansen left the roadway, began traveling in the ditch, became airborne over a culvert, and impacted the ground.
Two dead, one seriously injured in Stone County crash
STONE COUNTY, Mo. — Two people are dead after a two-vehicle collision in Stone County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, troopers began a crash investigation at 6:42 p.m. on Jan. 13 on Route TT around two miles east of Reavisville, a small town west of Crane in Stone County. In the […]
kttn.com
Three injured in crash on Highway 10 in Ray County
The Highway Patrol reports three Polo residents sustained minor injuries when a sport utility vehicle struck a minivan in Ray County on Friday afternoon, January 13. The driver of a minivan, 63-year-old Stephen Mynatt, and one of his passengers, 60-year-old Christina Mynatt, were taken by a private vehicle to Excelsior Springs Hospital. The other passenger was a 12-year-old girl, who was taken by ambulance to Excelsior Springs Hospital. No injuries were reported for the driver of the SUV, 18-year-old Garrett Owings of Liberty.
Warrensburg Man Injured Trying Avoid Deer in the Road
A Warrensburg man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2015 Hyundai Genesis, driven by 20-year-old Daryl E. Young of Warrensburg, was on Highway DD at SE 341 Road around 11:15 p.m., when the driver swerved to avoid striking a deer in the roadway. The Hyundai traveled off the road and into a ditch.
kmmo.com
MARSHALL MAN INJURED IN ACCIDENT IN PETTIS COUNTY
A 56-year-old Marshall man was moderately injured after a one-vehicle accident in Pettis County on Thursday, January 12, 2023. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by Kyle McClure traveled off the right side of the road, struck a ditch, overturned, and struck a fence before coming to a rest upright.
kjluradio.com
One person dead, another arrested after Saturday afternoon shooting in Jefferson City
One person is arrested for a weekend murder in Jefferson City. The Jefferson City Police Department reports officers were called Saturday, around noon, to the intersection of Broadway and Atchison Streets to investigate a disturbance involving gunshots. When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old Jefferson City resident suffering from a...
KYTV
Sunrise Beach, Mo. authorities conducting manhunt for male suspect
SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - The Sunrise Beach Police Department and the Camden County Sheriff’s Office are actively searching for a male suspect. According to the Sunrise Beach Police Department, the manhunt is in the area of Hawk Lake and Buckhorn. Authorities say if you see the man, Dillion...
kjluradio.com
Icy Moniteau County roads lead to minor injuries for Cole County man
A Cole County man escapes serious injuries when he wrecks his SUV on icy roads in Moniteau County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Dalton Murrell, 28, of Centertown, was driving on Highway 50 near McGirk around 7 a.m. Thursday when he lost control of his vehicle because of slippery conditions. Murrell’s SUV then slid into another SUV.
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
Sedalia Police Reports For January 13, 2023
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Wednesday afternoon, an Officer initiated a traffic stop on a truck because it didn't have a front license plate, and because it was speeding near South Arlington Avenue and East Broadway Boulevard. A check through Dispatch showed the driver and passenger both had warrants for their arrest. The passenger, Alexius N. Hedrick-Berg, 22, of Marshall, had a Failure to Appear warrant from Pettis County on original charges of Driving While Intoxicated with a bond of $150 cash only. The driver, Corey William Cunningham, 23, of Sedalia, had a Failure to Appear warrant from Cooper County on original charges of Fishing Without A Permit, which held a cash only bond of $150. Both Cunningham and Hedrick-Berg were arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail to be booked.
Ray County officials ID remains found in wooded area last spring
The Ray County, Missouri, Sheriff's Office has identified human remains a mushroom hunter found last spring.
KMZU
Carrollton police seek Hit and Run suspect
CARROLLTON, Mo.- Carrollton police were involved in a hit and run incident during an arrest Thursday evening. According to the Carroll County Missouri Sheriffs Office, the incident happened around 5:00 p.m. at the Dollar Store parking lot in Carrollton, when a Carroll County Deputy and Carrollton police officer attempted to arrest a Missouri Parole violator. The suspect, Michael J. Stoddard turned violent, resisted arrest, and struggled with the deputy. Stoddard proceeded to run to his car, hit and run over the deputy, in reverse. Stoddard fled the scene in a gray, four door sedan northbound on 65 Highway at a high rate of speed.
kmmo.com
MARSHALL POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORTS ON SHOTS FIRED ON FRIDAY JANUARY 13
The Marshall Police Department (MPD) received information from Saline County E-911 at approximately 9:20 p.m. on Friday, January 13, 2023, that numerous citizens had reported multiple gunshots fired in the area of East Arrow Street and South Lincoln Avenue. MPD Officers and a Saline County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to the...
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For January 13, 2023
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. On the morning of January 12th, Pettis County Deputies responded to Highway Y and Schenk Road in Pettis County for a report of a motor vehicle accident. The vehicles were blocking the highway. Upon arrival, Deputies located two vehicles abandoned and unoccupied, blocking the westbound lane and partially blocking the eastbound lane of Highway Y. Both vehicles were damaged. An accident report was taken, and both vehicles were towed from the scene.
Disturbance Leads to Arrest of Pettis County Man
A police report released on Jan. 11 says that Sedalia Police responded to a disturbance at The Den, 115 West Main, on Jan. 1 around 11:15 p.m. Investigation revealed that an altercation had occurred and one of the individuals involved struck a brick retaining wall on the north side of a parking lot at 107 West Main, just east of The Den, causing significant damage to the wall. No one wanted to pursue charges in regards to the altercation.
southarkansassun.com
Police Shoots Man Who Attacks Them With Knife in Columbia, Missouri
Two police officers shoot at a man who attacked them with a knife in Columbia, Missouri on January 11. Suspect Jordan Pruyn was also accused of assaulting several people at a mobile home park earlier that night. On January 12, Columbia Police spokesperson Christian Tabak announced in a news conference...
FOX4 News Kansas City
Judge denies owner’s request to return dogs to junk-filled Cass County property
A Cass County judge told an accused hoarder Thursday that he can't have his 29 dogs back on his property in Pleasant Hill, Missouri.
KMBC.com
29 Cass County dogs ordered to Humane Society custody, with a catch
HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — A Cass County judge on Thursday ordered 29 dogs seized from a propertysouth of Pleasant Hill into the custody of the Humane Society of Missouri. However, the order is suspended for five days, giving Kalen K. Kunkel, 67, time to produce more than $27,000 to pay for veterinarian bills after Cass County deputies seized the dogs in December.
Jefferson City woman charged following police chase
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City woman faces several charges after allegedly leading police on a vehicle chase throughout the city on Tuesday. Larhonda Bruce, 35, was charged with resisting arrest/traffic stop by fleeing and creating a substantial risk of injury, leaving the scene of an accident, exceeding the posted speed limit by 26 The post Jefferson City woman charged following police chase appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
lakeexpo.com
Police Looking For Thief Who Stole Equipment From Lake Area Business
LINN CREEK, Mo. — A thief swiped thousands of dollars worth of equipment from Lake of the Ozarks area electric company Catalyst Electric this week, and authorities are looking for the man who was spotted on the company's security cameras. According to business owners, the theft took place at...
lakeexpo.com
Osage Beach Man Sentenced To 30 Years For Impregnating 11-Year-Old Girl
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — An Osage Beach man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to statutory rape. Marquecio Devonte Simmons, 30, was sentenced for the statutory rape of an 11-year-old girl after she miscarried at home and DNA testing identified Simmons as the father. Simmons has been jailed since charges were filed in 2019. He was sentenced by Judge Matthew Hamner on Monday, Jan. 9.
