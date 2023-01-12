MCPHERSON, Kan. – Last fall, the McPherson Healthcare Foundation held its annual auction to benefit McPherson Hospital. The auction included a dinner and both a silent and live auction where invited donors bid from a variety of donated items throughout the evening. Each year during the live auction, the guests are invited to participate in direct support of a particular project or equipment needed at the hospital. This year, new beds for patient rooms was the goal. As with many technologies related to health care, even beds have seen advances that can improve comfort and quality of care for patients.

MCPHERSON, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO