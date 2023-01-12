Read full article on original website
Buhler Boys Swimming and Diving Continues Record Setting Season with First Place Finish at Wichita Heights Meet
BUHLER, Kan. – With just three meets left before the league meet on Feb. 11th, the achievements continue to pile up for Buhler boys swimming and diving. The Crusaders won their third meet this season last Thursday at Wichita Heights. B Medley Relay – Logan Schmidt, Jonah Gardner, Payton...
Ada H. Eash
Ada H. Eash, 87, passed away at Mennonite Friendship Communities, in South Hutchinson, Kansas, on January 14, 2023. She was born at Haven, Kansas on August 5, 1935, the daughter of Harvey “H.E.” and Lena (Keim) Borntrager. She was a member of The Old Order Amish Church. Ada...
Jeffrey Keith Power
Jeffrey Keith Power, 65, of Moundridge, KS, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at NMC Health Medical Center, Newton. Jeff was born on June 22, 1957, in Goessel, KS, the son of Harold Keith and Darleen Frances (Helms) Power. He graduated from Halstead High School in 1975. He...
Martha L. Hershberger
Martha L. Hershberger, 95, of Hesston, Kansas, passed away Friday, January 13, 2023 at Schowalter Villa. Services are pending and will be announced later by Miller-Ott Funeral Home, Hesston.
David Alan Morrell
David Alan Morrell was born May 7, 1955 to Arthur Ray Morrell Jr. and Nina Fern (Pelton) Morrell in Dodge City, KS. He passed away on January 14, 2023 at his home in Abbyville, KS. He was 67 years old. David attended Arlington Grade School, and graduated in 1973 from...
Richard A. “Rick” Kallsen
Richard A. "Rick" Kallsen, 78, passed away on January 12, 2023 at in Halstead, KS. Richard was born on December 21, 1944 in Denver, CO to parents Ernest H.G. and Fredda Pauline (Bostwick) Kallsen.Richard was a farmer and married Carol Lyn Rockhold at Denver on November 27, 1964.Richard is survived by his wife Carol Lyn Kallsen; son, Derrick H.G. Kallsen of Moundridge, daughter, Reene Lane and her husband Frank of Stover, MO.
Maurine Ethel Unruh
Maurine Ethel Unruh (Koehn), 94, died January 14, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society-Hutchinson Village. She was born July 1, 1928, in Greensburg, KS, to Fred and Nina (Nightingale) Koehn. Maurine attended Greensburg High School. In 1946, she married Cecil Unruh, in Greensburg, KS. They shared 74 years of marriage, prior...
Victims of Fatal Fire in Arlington Identified
ARLINGTON, Kan. – Two people who died in a Saturday night fire in Arlington have been identified. 75-year-old John Schaffter and 74-year-old Sally Schaffter were unable to escape a fire at their home in the 200 block of North Broadway in Arlington. Firefighters, who attended to the blaze for...
Two Die Saturday in Arlington House Fire
ARLINGTON, Kan. – Two people died after being trapped in a house fire late Saturday in Arlington. According to Reno County Fire Administrator Travis Vogt, units from Districts 4 and 8 and Pretty Prairie Fire responded to a structure fire Saturday evening in the 200 block of north Broadway St. in Arlington. Firefighters reported encountering heavy fire involvement with fire venting from the roof.
Hutchinson Man’s Arrest Connected to Fentanyl-related Fatality
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A Hutchinson man has been arrested in connection to a fentanyl-related fatality. Hutchinson Police Special Operations Division Lieutenant Jake Graber said Harry Ocon was taken into custody Tuesday morning on a probable cause warrant stemming from an overdose in June of 2022. Reno County Correctional Facility...
Hutchinson City Council Selects New Members for Open Seats
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Following a lengthy discussion, the Hutchinson City Council Tuesday morning selected Stuart Conklin and Stacy Goss to fill the two positions opening up on the Council. Conklin, a partner in Conklin Cars who during his 42-plus year tenure oversaw the day-to-day sales operations for their dealerships,...
McPherson Healthcare Foundation Pledges to Purchase 17 Beds for McPherson Hospital
MCPHERSON, Kan. – Last fall, the McPherson Healthcare Foundation held its annual auction to benefit McPherson Hospital. The auction included a dinner and both a silent and live auction where invited donors bid from a variety of donated items throughout the evening. Each year during the live auction, the guests are invited to participate in direct support of a particular project or equipment needed at the hospital. This year, new beds for patient rooms was the goal. As with many technologies related to health care, even beds have seen advances that can improve comfort and quality of care for patients.
