KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As one area of low pressure this morning exits to the east, another one builds around the Rocky Mountain West. After feeding off warm, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico, this new area of low pressure will strengthen and grow significantly across the central plains through Tuesday. By Wednesday, we are expecting widespread showers and a wintry mix, mainly north of the city metro.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 4 HOURS AGO