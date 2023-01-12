ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

KC Zoo holds gender reveal for endangered baby rhino

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Zoo revealed the gender of its newest baby rhino on Sunday morning. The father Ruka helped knock open a gender reveal ball that unfurled some pink confetti. In a Facebook post, the Zoo said the mother and calf are bonding after the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Local family wants life-size Nutcracker statues back

A fire off Denver Avenue force five people and two pets to evacuate Monday morning. Egg prices, 60 percent higher since last year, impacting local businesses. Mr. Dee's Donut Shop in Shawnee goes through hundreds of eggs every week, but now they're having to find an alternative way to get those eggs to keep these beloved treats in the hands of Kansas Citians.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

KC Restaurant Week returns with more than 200 restaurants

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Restaurant Week is kicking off in Kansas City. The event comes at a time when restaurants are struggling, but so are metro families with finances. More than 200 restaurants in the KC area are participating. At the Tenderloin Grill off Southwest Boulevard, it's their second...
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

How to make cinnamon crescent rolls

KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Culinarian Lauren Lane joins FOX4’s Nick Vasos to make delicious cinnamon crescent rolls. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Unroll the crescent rolls and place on a greased rimmed cookie sheet. In a small bowl mix butter, sugar and cinnamon. Spread mixture over Crescent rolls...
KANSAS CITY, MO
lawrencekstimes.com

McLain’s Market to close KU campus location after semester

McLain’s Market will close its location on the University of Kansas campus after the semester, according to social media posts from the café Sunday. The announcement that the lease was up for the location at 1420 Crescent Road came “with heavy hearts.”. “We started this journey at...
LAWRENCE, KS
KCTV 5

House fire in Kansas City Monday morning off Denver Avenue

Egg prices, 60 percent higher since last year, impacting local businesses. Mr. Dee's Donut Shop in Shawnee goes through hundreds of eggs every week, but now they're having to find an alternative way to get those eggs to keep these beloved treats in the hands of Kansas Citians. Large fire...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Large fire erupts in detached garage in Kansas City

Egg prices, 60 percent higher since last year, impacting local businesses. Mr. Dee's Donut Shop in Shawnee goes through hundreds of eggs every week, but now they're having to find an alternative way to get those eggs to keep these beloved treats in the hands of Kansas Citians. Local families...
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

New Taco Bell going in on Metcalf in south Overland Park

Taco Bell is working to open its newest Johnson County location in south Overland Park near 159th Street and Metcalf Avenue. The fast food chain is building the new franchise at 15881 Metcalf Ave. in the Blue Valley Retail Center, which is set to open sometime in 2023, according to company officials.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

FORECAST: Workweek temps peak Monday before chance of wintry mix later on

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As one area of low pressure this morning exits to the east, another one builds around the Rocky Mountain West. After feeding off warm, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico, this new area of low pressure will strengthen and grow significantly across the central plains through Tuesday. By Wednesday, we are expecting widespread showers and a wintry mix, mainly north of the city metro.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy