FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police raided a terminally ill patient's hospital room for THC vape penJade Talks CrimeKansas City, MO
KC Current has a new co-owner, the quarterback of the Kansas City ChiefsTour Tyler TexasKansas City, MO
Beloved grocery store chain closing popular location in Missouri this monthKristen WaltersKansas City, MO
A Kansas City Man's Dog had Fatal Canine Dysautonomia and He Wants Others to Know About This Strange Dog DiseaseZack LoveKansas City, KS
Historic Waddell 'A' Truss Bridge in Missouri is now a renovated railroad bridge from 1898 to a pedestrian bridgeCJ CoombsParkville, MO
KCTV 5
KC Zoo holds gender reveal for endangered baby rhino
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Zoo revealed the gender of its newest baby rhino on Sunday morning. The father Ruka helped knock open a gender reveal ball that unfurled some pink confetti. In a Facebook post, the Zoo said the mother and calf are bonding after the...
KCTV 5
Local family wants life-size Nutcracker statues back
Kansas City Restaurant Week begins Friday with 216 restaurants participating
Kansas City Restaurant Week has officially begun Friday as 216 restaurants from a variety of cuisines and diets all around the area participate.
KMBC.com
KC Restaurant Week returns with more than 200 restaurants
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Restaurant Week is kicking off in Kansas City. The event comes at a time when restaurants are struggling, but so are metro families with finances. More than 200 restaurants in the KC area are participating. At the Tenderloin Grill off Southwest Boulevard, it's their second...
Facebook parent quietly amasses almost 900 acres around Northland data center
KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Meta Platforms Inc. quietly bought more than 500 acres and now owns all the land designated for Golden Plains Technology Park, though the company remains quiet on whether it plans more data center space. The parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp confirmed in late March that it would invest more than $800 […]
fox4kc.com
How to make cinnamon crescent rolls
KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Culinarian Lauren Lane joins FOX4’s Nick Vasos to make delicious cinnamon crescent rolls. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Unroll the crescent rolls and place on a greased rimmed cookie sheet. In a small bowl mix butter, sugar and cinnamon. Spread mixture over Crescent rolls...
lawrencekstimes.com
McLain’s Market to close KU campus location after semester
McLain’s Market will close its location on the University of Kansas campus after the semester, according to social media posts from the café Sunday. The announcement that the lease was up for the location at 1420 Crescent Road came “with heavy hearts.”. “We started this journey at...
KCTV 5
5 people, two pets evacuated in Monday morning fire off Denver Avenue
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Five people and a couple of pets had to be evacuated Monday morning after a house fire in east Kansas City. First responders arrived at a residence off Denver Avenue near Interstate 70 about 3:30 a.m. and found a house engulfed in flames. The response...
KCTV 5
House fire in Kansas City Monday morning off Denver Avenue
KCTV 5
Egg prices, 60 percent higher since last year, impacting local businesses
Kansas City couple welcomes rare set of triplets at University Health
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A Kansas City couple just hit the genetic lottery when they welcomed newborn triplets this week. Adrienne and Alim Blenford are now the proud parents of naturally conceived triplets — who could be identical as well. The couple, who already had four children, are...
KCTV 5
Large fire erupts in detached garage in Kansas City
Sun Fresh grocery store in south Kansas City closing soon
The Sun Fresh Market at Red Bridge and Holmes roads in south Kansas City has confirmed it will close at the end of the month.
Spire begins installing smart meters in Kansas City homes
Kansas City spire customers are being upgraded to smart meters to improve efficiency, but some say they are an unnecessary cost.
bluevalleypost.com
New Taco Bell going in on Metcalf in south Overland Park
Taco Bell is working to open its newest Johnson County location in south Overland Park near 159th Street and Metcalf Avenue. The fast food chain is building the new franchise at 15881 Metcalf Ave. in the Blue Valley Retail Center, which is set to open sometime in 2023, according to company officials.
KCTV 5
FORECAST: Workweek temps peak Monday before chance of wintry mix later on
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As one area of low pressure this morning exits to the east, another one builds around the Rocky Mountain West. After feeding off warm, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico, this new area of low pressure will strengthen and grow significantly across the central plains through Tuesday. By Wednesday, we are expecting widespread showers and a wintry mix, mainly north of the city metro.
Beloved grocery store chain closing popular location in Missouri this month
A beloved local grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing one of its Missouri store locations this month. Read on to learn more. According to local reports, the Missouri grocery store chain Sun Fresh Market will be closing its store location at 11212 Holmes Road in Kansas City at the end of the month.
Kansas City new home to cannabis manufacturing facility
Kansas City will soon have a new cannabis manufacturing facility after Missouri-based Terrabis announced plans to open on East Truman Road.
Oldest polar bear in the nation dies at KC zoo
The Kansas City Zoo says its beloved polar bear Berlin has died. The 33-year-old polar bear was the oldest polar bear in the United States.
UPDATE: KCPD says 11-year-old girl located safe
UPDATE: KCPD reports 11-year-old Aspen Martin has been located and is safe.
