Annual Prescribed Burn of Hemlock Bluffs to Occur Between Now and April
Cary, NC
Raleigh area foreclosures skyrocketing in Wake County: 150% increase since 2021
Wake County, NC
White Oak Creek Greenway Offers Around 7 Miles of Pure Cycling Bliss
Cary, NC
Cause of Death of NFL Legend Revealed
Raleigh, NC
Affordable homeownership opportunity in Chapel Hill
Chapel Hill, NC
gopack.com
Wolfpack Mourns the Loss of Hall of Fame Coach
RALEIGH -- Don Easterling, a Hall of Fame coach and mentor to generations of athletes, died on Saturday at the age of 90. Easterling served as the head coach at NC State for 24 years (1970-94), leading the Wolfpack to 17 ACC titles (15 men, 2 women). The men won 12 consecutive crowns under his leadership from 1971-82. He posted a career record of 328-118 and his teams went 162-64 vs. ACC competition.
WITN
Hall of Fame coach George Whitfield holds 50th annual free baseball clinic
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - In Goldsboro, hall of fame baseball coach George Whitfield held his 50th annual clinic Saturday. Coaches and players from all over the region came to the free clinic, the only one of its kind in the nation. “A real fun thing to do. It doesn’t seem...
UNC Women’s Basketball: Destiny to win against NC State
The UNC women’s basketball program secured another top-25 victory on Sunday, as a fourth-quarter charge helped lead the Tar Heels over NC State. In front of a sold-out crowd at Carmichael Arena, the first three-quarters of the UNC women’s basketball contest against No. 11-ranked NC State was an offensive struggle between two of the best teams in the country.
247Sports
UNC basketball: Hubert Davis updates Armando Bacot's injury status
UNC basketball coach Hubert Davis has never doubted the ability of Armando Bacot, nor his veteran center's ability to be available for his team when they need him most. Still, suffice to say Davis didn't expect Bacot to be ready for Saturday's 80-59 win at Louisville and not only did he play, but the All-American candidate gave the Tar Heels 14 points and 16 rebounds over 25 minutes.
msuspartans.com
No. 13 Gymnastics Earns 196.400-196.375 Comeback Win at NC State
RALEIGH, N.C. - Lifted by a season-high floor score in the third rotation, No. 13 Michigan State overcame an early deficit to top NC State, 196.400-196.375, at Reynolds Coliseum Saturday afternoon in Raleigh. MSU moves to 1-1 (0-0 B1G) with the win, while NC State drops to 0-2 (0-1 EAGL).
NC State, Charlotte offer Hough freshman CB Samari Matthews
Cornelius, N.C. — Hough High School freshman cornerback Samari Matthews picked up two more offers on Friday. According to his Twitter account, Matthews received offers from NC State and Charlotte, joining several other schools who have already jumped in on the recruitment of the freshman. Standing at 6-foot and...
Top JUCO S Bishop Fitzgerald on NC State visit: 'We had the time of our lives'
Coveted JUCO safety Bishop Fitzgerald talks NC State official visit, timeline for his commitment and more.
Duke's Jon Scheyer 'not happy' after Clemson uses late run to hold off Blue Devils
Duke thought it bucked its road demons in last Saturday’s win over Boston College, but Clemson showed the young Blue Devils they still have plenty to learn about winning in hostile environments. Clemson used a late 21-10 run to stun Duke 72-64. "Disappointed, not happy," Duke coach Jon Scheyer...
packinsider.com
NC State Signee Dennis Parker Jr.’s Hot Start has led John Marshall to an Undefeated Start
NC State 4-Star 2023 signee Dennis Parker Jr. has gotten off to a blazing start, which has propelled his John Marshall team to a 12-0 start to the 2022-23 season. Parker is averaging 20.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game. He is shooting 51% from the field, and 37% from three-point land.
Duke teases special jerseys for Clemson game
The Duke basketball program's official Twitter account updated its profile pic to a white gothic "D" with a navy background on Saturday morning. And as history has shown the past few years, that means only one thing: the No. 24 Blue Devils (13-4, 4-2 ACC) will wear the away version of their sleek ...
cbs17
Shaw University professor explains MLK’s impact in Triangle during civil rights movement
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — April of 1960 — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. visits Shaw University. “One of the things we celebrate at Shaw University is the founding of SNCC. The Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee. It didn’t just pop up,” said Dr. Valerie Ann Johnson. Johnson...
alamancenews.com
Johnniyus Sharpe pours in 35 as Cummings wins third straight
Johnniyus Sharpe has put together some strong scoring performances in his 1½ seasons with the Cummings boys’ basketball team. Then came Friday night vs. visiting North Moore. Sharpe, a sophomore guard, poured in a career-high 35 points as the Cavaliers won 79-56 in the Mid-Carolina Conference. Sharpe said...
Mount Olive Tribune
Fike girls stun Southern Wayne
DUDLEY — Ta’Niyah Glaspie covered her face with her jersey and Jamaiya Bass stared the floor. The two seniors, who had fouled out, and their teammates watched from the bench in disbelief. Stunned Saints fans sat in silence. Fike rallied from a 10-point, second-half deficit and claimed a...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina
- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
WRAL
Foodie News: Cary's Bond Brothers opening new taproom in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Triangle Business Journal shared the news this week that Sanford’s Fonda Lupita (named one of 11 best new restaurants in the nation) is bringing its authentic Mexican food to downtown Durham’s Brightleaf District on Main Street. The new spot will operate as Fonda Lupita. Its menu will feature the beloved gorditas, tacos, quesadillas, tortas and burritos that made the original location popular. The 3,325-square-foot space will also include a bar. If you are not already familiar with them, do so here.
Former UNC employee accused of embezzling $60,000
A former UNC Chapel Hill employee is accused of embezzling tens of thousands of dollars. The crime happened at the Sonja Haynes Stone Center for Black Culture and History in Chapel Hill. The investigation started back in January of 2020, when the staff here noticed some discrepancies, which led to the questioning of an employee who later resigned.
cbs17
Why is ‘local landmark’ 8ft gorilla in Wake Forest up for auction?
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — People who live in or frequently travel through Wake Forest may be familiar with the giant gorilla sitting off of South Main St. The eight-foot gorilla stands outside of Hoy Auction, an auction house in the town, holding his hand out so people can sit in it for pictures.
40+ places with heated patios in Raleigh
Don't let the cold weather stop you. We’ve compilled a list of heated patios that will help keep you warm this Winter.
Segregation and gentrification: History of Raleigh's Black neighborhoods preserved in new book
WRAL enterprise multimedia journalist & Heather Leah, WRAL multiplatform producer. Entire neighborhoods torn down and erased by time. A small, unassuming park near downtown, where once stood an entire college campus. A cemetery that, for years, was overgrown and practically unnoticed by passersby. A hidden alleyway in downtown where the first licensed Black doctor in North Carolina once lived – now hidden by high-rises.
Durham Public Schools banning non-commercial kitchen appliances from classrooms
DURHAM, N.C. — A new policy in Durham Public Schools means teachers can no longer have mini-fridges, microwaves and toasters in their classrooms. The new policy is set to take effect on Feb. 1. “We are expending so much energy,” said Easley Elementary teacher Mike Richwalder. “We need that...
