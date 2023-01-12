ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

gopack.com

Wolfpack Mourns the Loss of Hall of Fame Coach

RALEIGH -- Don Easterling, a Hall of Fame coach and mentor to generations of athletes, died on Saturday at the age of 90. Easterling served as the head coach at NC State for 24 years (1970-94), leading the Wolfpack to 17 ACC titles (15 men, 2 women). The men won 12 consecutive crowns under his leadership from 1971-82. He posted a career record of 328-118 and his teams went 162-64 vs. ACC competition.
RALEIGH, NC
FanSided

UNC Women's Basketball: Destiny to win against NC State

The UNC women's basketball program secured another top-25 victory on Sunday, as a fourth-quarter charge helped lead the Tar Heels over NC State. In front of a sold-out crowd at Carmichael Arena, the first three-quarters of the UNC women's basketball contest against No. 11-ranked NC State was an offensive struggle between two of the best teams in the country.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

UNC basketball: Hubert Davis updates Armando Bacot's injury status

UNC basketball coach Hubert Davis has never doubted the ability of Armando Bacot, nor his veteran center's ability to be available for his team when they need him most. Still, suffice to say Davis didn't expect Bacot to be ready for Saturday's 80-59 win at Louisville and not only did he play, but the All-American candidate gave the Tar Heels 14 points and 16 rebounds over 25 minutes.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
msuspartans.com

No. 13 Gymnastics Earns 196.400-196.375 Comeback Win at NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. - Lifted by a season-high floor score in the third rotation, No. 13 Michigan State overcame an early deficit to top NC State, 196.400-196.375, at Reynolds Coliseum Saturday afternoon in Raleigh. MSU moves to 1-1 (0-0 B1G) with the win, while NC State drops to 0-2 (0-1 EAGL).
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

NC State, Charlotte offer Hough freshman CB Samari Matthews

Cornelius, N.C. — Hough High School freshman cornerback Samari Matthews picked up two more offers on Friday. According to his Twitter account, Matthews received offers from NC State and Charlotte, joining several other schools who have already jumped in on the recruitment of the freshman. Standing at 6-foot and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke teases special jerseys for Clemson game

The Duke basketball program's official Twitter account updated its profile pic to a white gothic "D" with a navy background on Saturday morning. And as history has shown the past few years, that means only one thing: the No. 24 Blue Devils (13-4, 4-2 ACC) will wear the away version of their sleek ...
DURHAM, NC
alamancenews.com

Johnniyus Sharpe pours in 35 as Cummings wins third straight

Johnniyus Sharpe has put together some strong scoring performances in his 1½ seasons with the Cummings boys' basketball team. Then came Friday night vs. visiting North Moore. Sharpe, a sophomore guard, poured in a career-high 35 points as the Cavaliers won 79-56 in the Mid-Carolina Conference. Sharpe said...
BURLINGTON, NC
Mount Olive Tribune

Fike girls stun Southern Wayne

DUDLEY — Ta'Niyah Glaspie covered her face with her jersey and Jamaiya Bass stared the floor. The two seniors, who had fouled out, and their teammates watched from the bench in disbelief. Stunned Saints fans sat in silence. Fike rallied from a 10-point, second-half deficit and claimed a...
WILSON, NC
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina

- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL

Foodie News: Cary's Bond Brothers opening new taproom in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Triangle Business Journal shared the news this week that Sanford's Fonda Lupita (named one of 11 best new restaurants in the nation) is bringing its authentic Mexican food to downtown Durham's Brightleaf District on Main Street. The new spot will operate as Fonda Lupita. Its menu will feature the beloved gorditas, tacos, quesadillas, tortas and burritos that made the original location popular. The 3,325-square-foot space will also include a bar. If you are not already familiar with them, do so here.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Former UNC employee accused of embezzling $60,000

A former UNC Chapel Hill employee is accused of embezzling tens of thousands of dollars. The crime happened at the Sonja Haynes Stone Center for Black Culture and History in Chapel Hill. The investigation started back in January of 2020, when the staff here noticed some discrepancies, which led to the questioning of an employee who later resigned.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

Segregation and gentrification: History of Raleigh's Black neighborhoods preserved in new book

WRAL enterprise multimedia journalist & Heather Leah, WRAL multiplatform producer. Entire neighborhoods torn down and erased by time. A small, unassuming park near downtown, where once stood an entire college campus. A cemetery that, for years, was overgrown and practically unnoticed by passersby. A hidden alleyway in downtown where the first licensed Black doctor in North Carolina once lived – now hidden by high-rises.
RALEIGH, NC

