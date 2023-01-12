Read full article on original website
Longstanding Ross Dress For Less Location Permanently ClosedJoel EisenbergDublin, CA
4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
This is when the Bay Area's string of storms is expected to finish.Santa Rosa, CA
CAAP Benefits for San Francisco families: Check the eligibility and get $687 a monthSan Francisco, CA
As storms return to California, the rising river threatens to cut off some houses.Sherif SaadMonterey County, CA
postnewsgroup.com
City Fails to Win $182 Million Federal Grant for Oakland A’s Howard Terminal Project
Oakland may miss out on millions of dollars in grant money that could advance the Oakland A’s proposed ballpark at the city’s port. The U.S. Department of Transportation failed to recommend that Oakland get $182.9 million in the initial round of funding for the city’s Waterfront Mobility Project. Oakland has not received official word that it was denied the grant money.
postnewsgroup.com
Board of Supervisors Recommend Recount in Oakland Mayor’s Race
The Alameda County Board of Supervisors this week recommended a manual recount of the Oakland mayoral race and other close ranked-choice election results in the county Nov. 8 elections but fell short of requiring a recount and making clear that the supervisors’ decision was contingent on what is allowable under California election law and regulations.
sfbayview.com
From the bottom: Interview with Lewi Bo
Lewi Bo, aka LB Stay Keyed, is an independent rap artist from the trenches of Campbell Village in the Lower Bottoms neighborhood of West Oakland, California. I remember riding the AC Transit and seeing advertisement artwork on the bus stops everywhere I went. His marketing and promotion hustle is impeccable.
San Francisco got snubbed by Coachella, but 4 NorCal acts made the lineup
Four acts from the Bay Area and surrounding regions made the lineup.
Son remembers his postal worker mother, fatally stabbed while walking home in Oakland
A heartbroken son is opening up after his mother, a 71-year-old immigrant from Brazil and a veteran of the U.S. Postal Service, was stabbed to death just three houses down from her home in Oakland.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area small business owners looking to cash in on 49ers playoffs game
Many small business owners in the Bay Area hope that Saturday's playoffs game will give their bottom line a boost. At one Palo Alto bar, they''ve created a special 49ers-themed cocktail for their fans. It's called the 'Red and Gold Sour'.
sfstandard.com
Oakland Chinatown To Host Its First Lunar New Year Parade in Decades
After waves of high-profile crimes against Asians in recent years, Oakland’s Chinatown hopes to bring back some positivity in the Year of the Rabbit with a Lunar New Year parade. The Jan. 29 procession will be the city’s first in decades. The parade will start at 11 a.m. with...
Pac-12 relocating San Francisco headquarters to East Bay shopping center
The conference announced plans to leave its San Francisco headquarters and shift its staff to remote work in May.
Study: South Bay city named ‘happiest' in US; 2 other Bay Area cities in Top 10
(KRON) — Last summer, one study said the “happiest” city in the United States is Concord. The study by HouseFresh gave the East Bay city the nod after giving it a “happiness score” of 79.1 out of 100. Another study released a few months later also determined a Bay Area city to be the “happiest” […]
goldrushcam.com
Alameda County Resident was Sentenced to Four Years in Prison for Selling Fentanyl in the San Francisco’s Tenderloin
January 15, 2023 – SAN FRANCISCO – Jose Alvarado, a/k/a Chepe, was sentenced on Friday to 48 months in federal prison for distribution of fentanyl in San. Francisco’s Tenderloin District and for possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, announced United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Acting Special Agent in Charge Bob P. Beris. The sentence was handed down by United States District Judge Charles R. Breyer.
sfstandard.com
This New $200-Per-Month Friendship Startup Already Has A Waitlist
Pandemic isolation, emotionally manipulative social media algorithms, and the ever-increasing fear of being asked “So, how are you really?” have all conspired to birth a term that would have your econ professor chuckling: the friendship recession. In short, it’s harder than ever for people to make friends.
KTVU FOX 2
Woman struck and killed by falling tree while jogging in Golden Gate Park
SAN FRANCISCO - A woman was struck and killed by a falling tree at Golden Gate Park Saturday evening. San Francisco police said they were called to the park at approximately 5:15 p.m. to check on someone laying on the sidewalk near John F Kennedy Dr and 30th Avenue. When...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland man charged with making, test-firing ghost guns for sale in neighborhood
OAKLAND, Calif. - An Oakland man has been arrested and charged with making - and test-firing - ghost guns for sale in his neighborhood. Neighbors told KTVU they've heard gunfire in recent weeks in the city's Chabot Park neighborhood off I-580. "There was a barrage of shooting, like rah-pah-pah-pah-pah-pah," said...
San Francisco Asian grocery store to permanently close, terminate all staff
The store is slated to close by March.
This legendary San Franciscan had a secret shortcut for rainy days
Caen admits the route involves "a lot of jaywalking."
S.F. back to pre-pandemic normalcy in this unwelcome way
While San Francisco and the Bay Area as a whole contend with the lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, one element of daily life is back to normal. Its return isn't exactly a welcome one, however. Traffic congestion in San Francisco reached pre-pandemic levels last year, according to a new report from the transportation analytics company INRIX. Drivers lost an average of 97 hours in congested traffic in 2022, the...
NBC Bay Area
Driver Stranded in Water Near Pleasanton
A driver on Sunol Road near Pleasanton got stuck in floodwaters there Saturday afternoon. Cal Fire and Alameda County Fire tell NBC Bay Area this motorist was driving on Sunol Road close to the intersection with Koopmann Road. Firefighters said this woman told them she thought she could drive through the flooded roadway, but then became stuck in three feet of water.
KTVU FOX 2
Army veteran beaten outside San Francisco home concerned suspect could get release
Army veteran viscously beaten outside of San Francisco home in disbelief that man he says is behind attack could be released in a diversion program. The victim suffered traumatic brain injuries that have derailed his life.
KTVU FOX 2
Body of missing fisherman found in San Pablo Bay
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. - The body of a man who went missing on Christmas Day was found Thursday in the San Pablo Bay. Will Chebib, 32, of Petaluma was found dead approximately one mile east of the Hamilton Wetlands within the San Pablo Bay, the Marin County Sheriff's Office said. He had gone fishing on Dec. 25, and hadn't been seen since.
‘Foul play not suspected' with body found near San Francisco Ferry Building
A body was found near the Ferry Building on Sunday morning, the San Francisco Fire Department has confirmed to KRON4.
