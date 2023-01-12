Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in CharlotteTed RiversCharlotte, NC
This North Carolina Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the StateTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
Charlotte dedicates new aviation museum to Captain SullyMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Lightning Strikes Truck in Mooresville & Battery Sparks Fly Leaving the Headlights on, & Dale Earnhardt Jr. is Co-ownerZack LoveMooresville, NC
Trending food chain set to open another North Carolina location this weekKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
Related
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Town Ranks As Hottest Housing Zip Code In Charlotte Area
Although the housing market may have cooled a little bit from the blazing fire it was last year, there’s still movement. And, if you’re looking to make a move, check out Open Door’s list of popular zip codes to relocate. WSOC reports one North Carolina town ranks as the hottest zip code in the area according to Open Door. That zip is 28078. The town is none other than Huntersville. Just approximately 15 miles from Charlotte, we know it offers lots of amenities for families. And, also close to home making the top of the list is 28173. We recognize that one as belonging to Waxhaw and Marvin in Union County, North Carolina. Those of course sit about 20 miles to the south of Charlotte. We lived for quite some time in an area close to Waxhaw. I love that little town. It’s so charming. Anyone who’s strolled the streets and popped into the antique shops and quaint little restaurants knows the appeal. One of the Instagram worthy spots is the popular train bridge. You can literally stand above the tracks as the trains pass through. The hubby’s favorite restaurant is Maxwell’s Tavern right near the tracks.
Charlotte woman wins first $100k in new Cash 5 promotion, NC Lottery announces
RALEIGH, N.C. — A woman from Charlotte has won the first $100,000 prize in the new cash prize promotion from the North Carolina Lottery. Georgia Richardson of Charlotte became the first top-prize winner on Jan. 9, when her good luck helped her to win the prize in the first drawing of the promotion. Each drawing offers one prize of $100,000 and 40 prizes of $500.
NC Man Wins $1,000,000 In Mega Millions Drawing
Multiple North Carolina residents won big during Friday the 13th’s Mega Millions prize drawing. One lucky Charlotte,NC resident purchased a $2 ticket at a Kwik Mart and matched all 5 white balls, earning him a $1,000,000 Mega Millions prize. After circumventing unlikely odds of 1 in 12.6 million to win the prize, the winner now […]
The Best Neighborhood In Charlotte, North Carolina
North Carolina has much to offer, but one Charlotte neighborhood really stands apart from the rest. Find out which one is the best to live in.
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in North Carolina
Neon signage, cake display boxes, and always open late—you can't discuss American dining history without mentioning the diner. You can find a diner in just about every corner of North Carolina. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in NC that is a winning favorite.
carolinajournal.com
NC restaurant owner taps state’s booming business climate
New business creation filings grew 40% in 2021 over 2020, for a total of 178,300 new businesses in the state. North Carolina has a $21.4 billion restaurant industry, accounting for nearly 500,000 jobs, or 11% of N.C. employment. Delays caused by local regulations and the inspection process are a consistent...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina
- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
wccbcharlotte.com
Fire At South End Steakhouse Ruled Accidental
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Investigators are ruling a fire at a South End steakhouse as accidental. Flames and heavy smoke broke out around 11 Saturday night at Sullivan’s Steakhouse in the Steel Yard on South Boulevard. 30 firefighters had it under control in 21 minutes. Investigators say the damage...
kiss951.com
Charlotte And Another North Carolina City Named Hottest Housing Market In The US For 2023
This is not the news I wanted to hear. With my apartment lease running out in a few months and rent increasing astronomically across Charlotte (along with the overall cost of living, but not my salary), I am looking to purchase a home this year. Zillow just released their list of the Hottest Housing Markets for 2023. And the Charlotte and another North Carolina housing market are right there in the top 5 for 2023. That’s right both Charlotte and Raleigh are still seeing exponential growth in home buying. Wonderful. At this rate maybe I can afford a shed? Zillow was that this is list includes the hot markets, where home values are expected to appreciate at a faster rate than the rest of the nation. The Top 10 are:
luxury-houses.net
This $3.5M Home Combines Impeccable Quality with Elegant Design in Charlotte, NC
The Estate in Charlotte is a luxurious home showcasing stunning living spaces and amenities now available for sale. This home located at 6015 Lansing Dr, Charlotte, North Carolina; offering 05 bedrooms and 05 bathrooms with 5,712 square feet of living spaces. Call Anthony Moore (704-333-3300), Kaylin Early (704-724-1336) – Pike Realty LLC for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Charlotte.
'I love me, too': SC woman takes home big Powerball win on old ticket
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina woman says she's still pinching herself to make sure her lottery win isn't a dream. The woman told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that she actually won with an older Powerball ticket while buying a new one. The winner said she had gone to the Speedway convenience store at 2500 Poinsett Highway in Greenville and asked the clerk to check the ticket for her.
addictedtovacation.com
20+ Awesome Day Trip Destinations Around Charlotte, North Carolina
Visiting Charlotte can be so much fun since there are lots to see and do. After you exhaust this city, you can take part in day trips from Charlotte. What are some great day trips to take around Charlotte?. Charlotte is a great place to stay while touring North Carolina...
North Carolina man wins $182,073 lottery jackpot after buying $1 ticket
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Daniel Brandenburg, of Huntersville, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $182,073 jackpot in Friday’s drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Brandenburg bought his winning Quick Pick ticket on the lottery’s mobile app. He matched all five white balls in the drawing to win the jackpot. […]
cbs17
Why is ‘local landmark’ 8ft gorilla in Wake Forest up for auction?
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — People who live in or frequently travel through Wake Forest may be familiar with the giant gorilla sitting off of South Main St. The eight-foot gorilla stands outside of Hoy Auction, an auction house in the town, holding his hand out so people can sit in it for pictures.
Mecklenburg County will recycle your old clothes now
Looking to get rid of some old clothes without cluttering up a landfill? Mecklenburg County's Solid Waste Program will now accept textiles at its full-service recycling centers. “We understand our customers and residents want to avoid placing items in the landfill. Now, we have expanded our recycling services to meet...
North Carolina witness describes circle-shaped object hovering above nearby tree
A North Carolina witness at Winston-Salem reported watching and photographing a circle-shaped light a few feet above a nearby tree at 7:36 p.m. on November 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
North Carolina Man 'Happily Shocked' After Scoring Huge Lottery Jackpot
He and another lucky player both matched all five numbers, splitting the over $350,000 jackpot.
3 North Carolina Cities Among The Worst U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs
Orkin's annual list of the country's top bed bug cities includes three cities right here in North Carolina.
WBTV
2023 St. Jude Dream Home to pay tribute to WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The builder of the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home will be paying tribute to WBTV’s late meteorologist Jason Myers. Jason was a big part of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, walking viewers through past finished homes and getting them excited. Knowing Jason loved...
WFAE
Finding premium bourbons in NC could get easier
Getting your hands on some hard-to-find bourbons in North Carolina could soon be easier. Ahead of the two-year state legislative session that began Wednesday, a spokesman for the state ABC Commission told the Charlotte Ledger Business Newsletter the distribution of high-end bourbons is a major focus, since there is not enough supply of certain brands. Senate Leader Phil Berger also addressed the issue during a preview of the legislative session on Monday.
Comments / 0