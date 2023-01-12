Matt Reeves Reacts to Greig Fraiser's American Society of Cinematographers Nomination for 'The Batman' [Exclusive]

Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
'Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse' Concept Art Shows Peter B. Parker's Journey to Fatherhood
As fans wait with anticipation to swing into theaters to see Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse later this year, there have been several pieces of news and art shared by the creators to give us a peak into the film's creation. The latest set of images shared by the official Across the Spider-Verse Twitter page combines the new and the old to create a story in four parts that paint an image of Peter B. Parker's path to becoming a father.
Collider
'Frasier' Sequel Series Casts Nicholas Lyndhurst
We are slowly inching closer to seeing our favorite on-air shrink, Frasier Crane return to our screens as Variety has confirmed that casting for the long-anticipated sequel series has begun. Until now, Kelsey Grammer was the only one confirmed to star in the show, returning to reprise the acclaimed titular role. Fresh reports now reveal that joining Grammer is Nicholas Lyndhurst who will portray a new character from Frasier's past, making Grammer still only the original cast member returning to the revival series.
Collider
'Mayor of Kingstown' Season 2 Featurette Goes Behind-the-Scenes of the Jeremy Renner Series [Exclusive]
Collider is excited to share an exclusive new featurette from the Paramount+ original drama thriller series Mayor of Kingstown ahead of the Season 2 premiere this Sunday, January 15, 2023. The featurette takes us behind the scenes of the process of creating the new season, which is set to follow the fallout of the Kingstown Prison riot that happened at the end of last season.
Collider
'Cool World': How The Final Bakshi Film Could Have Been Great
If you were in Hollywood in July of 1992, you might have spotted the star of Ralph Bakshi's newest movie in the neighborhood. Well, actually, you couldn't miss her. That summer, a 75-foot tall steel cutout of blonde bombshell Holli Would, the animated starlet of Cool World, was added to the iconic Hollywood sign. She sat on the "D," looking coyly out at what Paramount Pictures might have imagined to be audiences excited for the animator-provocateur's newest project. Instead, those caught in Holli's gaze were decidedly unhappy, protesting for the cutout's removal. According to The Hollywood Reporter, one Paramount executive described the stunt as "very Hollywood." In a way, this mirrored the troubled production of the film itself. For, as the movie-going public was about to find out, Cool World was not the movie Bakshi planned it to be — nor one they might have embraced. Behind the scenes, what could have been a horror-adjacent, boundary-pushing film instead collapsed into Roger-Rabbit ripoff territory: Very Hollywood indeed.
Collider
'The Last of Us' Supporting Characters Have Always Been Its Secret Weapon
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Last of Us Part I Video Game.Joel and Ellie from The Last of Us are two of the most recognized names in video game canon. With HBO's highly anticipated adaptation launching this weekend, fans will experience a familiar story with new voices as the acclaimed Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey assume the mantles from original actors Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson. But while Joel and Ellie's beloved status was painstakingly earned through a subtle script and dedicated performances, their relationship wouldn't hold poignancy without believable stakes. Video game developer Naughty Dog created a striking post-apocalyptic landscape through overgrown forestry and crumbling architecture, yet the setting's true atmosphere and the understanding of its dangers stem organically from the supporting characters. How each individual moves through the world and the subsequent fates they endure conveys the complex and very human dynamics of The Last of Us more effectively than the player battling hordes of grotesque Infected.
Collider
Ryan Reynolds to Narrate National Geographic Docuseries About Ugly and Disgusting Animals
When it comes to documentaries, Ryan Reynolds has been throwing some curveballs at his fanbase with incredibly creative projects. Back in 2022, the world-famous actor partnered up with Rob McElhenney in Welcome to Wrexham, a story about two guys who band together in order to save a soccer team. Now, Reynolds took to Instagram to announce that he’ll take part in Underdogs, a National Geographic documentary series that will focus on telling the stories of animals that most people overlook.
Collider
'Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein Meets His Match in Oscar the Grouch
Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein appeared on Thursday’s episode of Sesame Street, facing off with Oscar the Grouch in a staring contest. On the classic children’s television show, Goldstein also played a game of hide and seek with a Ted Lasso-cosplaying Elmo and jump rope with Grover. On...
Collider
Hugh Jackman in ‘Bad Education’ Makes Me Wish He'd Stop Playing Wolverine
Like the sun rising on an early morning, or the revelation that birds are real and can indeed fly, it is a universally-accepted fact that everyone loves Hugh Jackman. The Aussie showman has had an accomplished career of slicing people’s onions (and occasionally, heads) through his performances. To steal another piece of low hanging X-fruit, he’s one of the best there is at what he does, but what makes Jackman even more interesting as an actor are the kinds of projects he chooses to be in; the ones that aren’t blockbuster tent-poles and show a side to his acting ability you normally wouldn’t see in an X-Men film. Such a film was able to let him do that in Bad Education, a 2019 dramedy that features one of his best performances, and a semi-bitter reminder of what he’s capable of outside of spandex.
Collider
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Passes $538 Million at Domestic Box Office
With another strong weekend-to-weekend hold, Avatar: The Way of Water is continuing to attract audiences over the holiday period, and is looking to claim its fifth weekend at the top of the domestic box office. After a $7 million fifth Friday, the epic science-fiction sequel’s running domestic total now stands at $538 million. It's still pacing ahead of the first Avatar, which had made around $500 million by the same point, but not holding as well.
Collider
First 'Back to Black' Image Shows Marisa Abela as Amy Winehouse
Studiocanal's long sought-after Amy Winehouse biopic Back to Black has found partners in Focus Features and Monumental Pictures and is officially ready to kick things into gear. Officially greenlit back in July, the film features Fifty Shades of Grey director Sam Taylor-Johnson at the helm and has since managed to land Industry breakout star Marisa Abela in the highly-coveted role of the troubled singer. To celebrate the acquisition, Focus released the first look at Abela's stunning transformation into Winehouse, donning the singer's iconic beehive hairdo, tattoos, and mole.
Collider
Liam Neeson Stars in His 100th Film in First 'Marlowe' Trailer [Exclusive]
It may not be hard to believe, but it is still shocking to say it out loud: Liam Neeson is about to star in his 100th film. Throughout his impressive career, the Irish actor has used his very specific set of skills to impress us in 99 thrilling roles that have certainly left a mark on anyone who likes movies. But there's one more to go, so we’re thrilled to exclusively share the first trailer and the poster for Marlowe. We can also share with you the theatrical release date for the movie, which is in just about a month on February 15. In the story, Neeson plays a detective hired to find a missing person.
Collider
James Gunn Shuts Down 'Superman' Casting Rumors
It's fair to say it's been one intense ride for lovers of the DC universe over the last couple of months and it looks like the rollercoaster isn't over yet. In what has been a very stressful period, audiences went from the ultimate high of Henry Cavill's return as Superman in the final moments of Black Adam, to Cavill announcing a formal revival for Kal-El, to then finding out Cavill would not be returning after all in a shocking turn of events. This whole debacle then (more or less) concluded with DC Studios chief James Gunn revealing he is working on a younger story for Clark Kent. With Cavill no longer on the table, fans have been left debating who else could be thrown into the ring. Amongst the rumored possibilities was Euphoria star Jacob Elordi. However, Gunn was quick to shut down speculation around any and all casting for the Kryptonian hero.
Collider
Mel Brooks Returns in First 'History of the World Part II' Trailer
Hulu has dropped the teaser trailer for the long anticipated sequel to Mel Brooks’ History of the World Part I. Titled History of the World, Part II, the 8-episode comedy series will premiere as part of a four-night event, with two episodes dropping daily. The first two episodes will premiere on Hulu on March 6, and will continue to release two a night until the finale on March 9.
Collider
'Fast X' Adds Leo Abelo Perry as Vin Diesel's Son
There’s a newish member to the family as Variety reports that Leo Abelo Perry has added his name to the call sheet of Fast X in the role of Dom Toretto’s (Vin Diesel) son, Brian Marcos. When we were first introduced to Brian, he was just a baby who was already finding himself caught up in the action after he and his mother, Elena Neves (Elsa Pataky) were kidnaped by Cipher (Charlize Theron). A blackmailing scheme gone wrong, Brian would be rescued by Owen Shaw (Luke Evans) and Deckard (Jason Statham), although Elena wouldn’t make it out alive. Brian is the namesake of Dom’s best friend, the late Brian O’Conner (Paul Walker), and the last we saw of him in F9, he was living a happy life with his father and stepmom, Lety (Michelle Rodriguez), at their picturesque bucolic home.
Collider
New 'A Small Light' Featurette Shows Liev Schreiber in WWII Limited Series
During today’s panel at the Television Critics Association presentation, Disney unveiled some exciting new content from their upcoming releases under every brand, which means that we also got to hear some news from the upcoming drama series A Small Light. Inspired by one of World War II’s most famous stories, the limited series chronicles the tense period during which Anne Frank and her family stayed hidden as they tried to escape being sent to Nazi concentration camps.
Comments / 0