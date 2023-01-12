Matt Reeves Reacts to Greig Fraiser's American Society of Cinematographers Nomination for 'The Batman' [Exclusive]

If you were in Hollywood in July of 1992, you might have spotted the star of Ralph Bakshi's newest movie in the neighborhood. Well, actually, you couldn't miss her. That summer, a 75-foot tall steel cutout of blonde bombshell Holli Would, the animated starlet of Cool World, was added to the iconic Hollywood sign. She sat on the "D," looking coyly out at what Paramount Pictures might have imagined to be audiences excited for the animator-provocateur's newest project. Instead, those caught in Holli's gaze were decidedly unhappy, protesting for the cutout's removal. According to The Hollywood Reporter, one Paramount executive described the stunt as "very Hollywood." In a way, this mirrored the troubled production of the film itself. For, as the movie-going public was about to find out, Cool World was not the movie Bakshi planned it to be — nor one they might have embraced. Behind the scenes, what could have been a horror-adjacent, boundary-pushing film instead collapsed into Roger-Rabbit ripoff territory: Very Hollywood indeed.

8 HOURS AGO