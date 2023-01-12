Read full article on original website
Gov. Justice proposes 50% personal income tax plan during State of the State address
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice delivered his seventh State of the State address before a joint session of the West Virginia Legislature, state officials and invited guests. Justice kept his promise to debut “the biggest tax cut in state history,” proposing a three-year plan to pare...
2022: The year West Virginia's judiciary changed — in a big way — forever
In legal circles, 2022 will go down as the year West Virginia added a new appeals court. Long sought after by many while opposed by many others, the Intermediate Court of Appeals finally became a reality.
Time for West Virginia to reap rewards of natural gas
Countries and companies from across the world met at COP 27 to address global topics like reducing carbon emissions and setting a path to a more sustainable future. As countries seek cleaner, more affordable and flexible energy sources for their electricity needs, natural gas is clearly the most effective solution available.
Schools in West Virginia close out first semester, turn focus to continuing progress in second
With the first semester of the 2022-2023 school year in the rearview mirror and the second semester just beginning for many, it’s a good time to reflect on the progress that’s been made so far. To begin the year, most — if not all — school districts had...
Hot and cold: Up and down weather calls for adaptation for West Virginia's ski destinations
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A frigid Christmas weekend followed by a much warmer weekend above freezing called for some adaptivity from West Virginia’s ski resorts to end the year. Hearing that cold weather shut down ski resorts while warm weather that followed had busy slopes might sound...
West Virginia Natural Gas, Oil Coming to the Rescue
This year has presented many challenges including a war in Europe that’s uprooted the global energy market and left many feeling the impact of higher energy prices triggered by this massive supply and demand imbalance. While this event is occurring thousands of miles away, its impacts are being felt deeply by the people who live and work right here in West Virginia.
Energy and Manufacturing Crucial to W.Va.’s Future
For many, the natural gas and oil industry consists of rigs drilling new wells and crews working to bring production online. But the availability of our energy abundance and the individuals behind the natural gas and oil industry are the building blocks of everyday necessities, which is the key driver of West Virginia’s manufacturing revival.
Judson joins Mon Health Heart & Vascular
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Mon Health Heart & Vascular Center recently welcomed Dr. Kenneth Judson Jr. to its team of physicians. Judson will be practicing as an electrophysiologist at the Mon Health Heart & Vascular Center locations in Morgantown, Fairmont, Kingwood and McHenry, Maryland.
2023 GO-WV Scholarship deadline is March 17
In 1997, the Independent Oil and Gas Association of West Virginia. Inc. (now the Gas and Oil Association of WV, Inc. — GO-WV) established its Scholarship Program in an effort to become more involved in higher education in West Virginia. The Scholarship Program was specifically created to reward the outstanding scholastic achievements of high school seniors whose parents work in the oil and natural gas industry for association membership companies. The Association also awards deserving high school student employees” who have completed a required number of working hours at an association member company.
Commonsense Energy Policies Support Environment
As the curtains closed on West Virginia’s 2022 legislative session, it was easy to get caught up in partisan politics and focus on what separates rather than unites us. While the session has concluded, policies that leverage the innovation, talent, and resources found right here in West Virginia — while creating a healthier and more prosperous future for us all — are ones we can all agree upon.
Missouri St. 64, Indiana St. 62
INDIANA ST. (13-6) Avila 3-5 0-0 6, Henry 6-6 2-3 17, Larry 1-2 0-0 2, McCauley 6-14 2-4 15, Neese 5-11 0-0 12, Bledson 1-4 2-3 4, McKnight 1-2 0-1 2, Kent 0-2 1-2 1, Gibson 1-3 1-1 3, Hobbs 0-0 0-0 0, Miller 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-49 8-14 62.
EXPLAINER: What came together to make deadly Alabama tornado
DENVER (AP) — A La Nina weather pattern, warm moist air coming from an unusually toasty Gulf of Mexico, likely juiced by climate change, and a decades long eastward shift of tornadoes came together to create the unusually early and deadly storm system that hit Alabama Thursday, meteorologists said.
