Alicia Silverstone Strips Down for PETA Ad Wearing Vegan Boots & No Clothes for Edgy Campaign
Alicia Silverstone proved her dedication to animal rights this week in PETA’s new “Wear Vegan” campaign. In imagery shot by Brian Bowen Smith, the “Clueless” star posed in front of numerous cacti while unclothed. What she was wearing, however, were glossy brown vegan leather cowboy boots with knee-high shafts and squared toes. The billboard will be located in New York’s Times Square at the intersection of 40th Street and Eighth Avenue. The campaign itself, protesting the environmental effects of animal-sourced leather, aims to encourage consumers to buy products made from vegan textures like mushroom, pineapple, cactus and apple leather. “There’s this idea that...
Kate Moss Goes Back to Her ’90s Roots With Pink Hair & 7-Inch Block Heels for Marc Jacobs’ Resort 2023 Campaign
Kate Moss reunited with longtime pal Marc Jacobs for his latest endeavor: his resort 2023 campaign The supermodel posed for Juergen Teller for the occasion in a series of images that have now gone viral, where Moss sports vibrant pink hair. For Teller’s lens, she poses in grunge-chic outfits covered in Jacobs’ whimsical retro monogrammed logos, including a bleached denim maxi skirt, denim jacket-and-jeans set, and a printed T-shirt layered over a leather top. All are paired with sheer black tights, as well as a variety of Jacobs’ hit leather handbags; a blush pink J Marc flap shoulder bag, as well as...
Victoria Beckham's fashion and beauty empire 'records losses of £66 million'
Victoria Beckham's high end fashion company reportedly has debts of £66.3million since its launch.
17 Winter Fashion Finds That Are French Girl-Approved
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Bonjour, mes amies! If you've always been drawn to the effortless elegance and cool sophistication of everyday French fashion, you've come to the right place. It's not always easy nailing the French girl look, especially if you're not […]
Hypebae
Gucci Showcases Its First Collection Without Alessandro Michele
Gucci showcased its first collection following Alessandro Michele’s departure. While the fashion crowd anticipated the announcement of its new creative director towards the end of its Fall/Winter 2023 show at Milan Fashion Week Men’s, the house closed its curtains without any designer taking a bow during the finale.
Jay-Z Carries Son Sir, 5, In His Arms As He, Beyonce, & Their Daughters Return From New Year’s Vacation
Welcome home, Bey and Jay! After enjoying a New Year’s family vacation at an unknown destination, Beyonce, 41, and JAY-Z, 53, returned home to LAX Airport with their three children, on January 3. In the paparazzi pics, doting dad JAY-Z carried his son Sir, 5, in his arms, as he and Beyonce walked out of the airport with their daughters Blue Ivy Carter, 10, and Rumi, 5.
Page Six
Kim Kardashian roasted for ‘ridiculous’ outfit at Paris Hilton’s Christmas party
That’s not hot. Kim Kardashian seemed to miss the sartorial memo at Paris Hilton’s Christmas party over the weekend, showing up wearing a cropped concert T-shirt and studded black leather pants while everyone else in attendance appeared to be sporting festive looks in red and green. The Skims founder, who seemed to have come straight from nephew Mason Disick’s bar mitzvah, stuck out like a sore thumb next to the “Simple Life” star, who wore a red lace Self-Portrait dress and silver crystal-encrusted Miu Miu high heels. Sister Nicky Hilton coordinated in a floral Oscar de la Renta mini in holiday hues, while...
Hypebae
Mugler Announces First Live Runway Show in Three Years
Mugler has been the subject of an unparalleled resurgence in the last few years and now, it appears that the bodacious brand is finally capitalizing on its newfound success. Creative Director, Casey Cadwallader, re-shared an exclusive interview with WWD, announcing that the brand would “return to the Paris runway” on January 26 during Paris Couture Week. According to the publication, Mugler has scheduled its presentation for 8 pm at La Villette, which is set to follow a “see now, buy now” model featuring its Fall 2022/2023 collection.
Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend
Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13. “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
Quartz
Dior’s new boss is the world’s richest man’s daughter
Bernard Arnault, the chairman and CEO of luxury conglomerate LVMH, is putting his daughter in charge of Christian Dior Couture. Starting Feb. 1, 47-year-old Delphine Arnault, who has served as the executive vice president of Louis Vuitton since 2013, will take the reins at LVMH’s second-largest brand, the company announced on Jan. 11.
kalkinemedia.com
Men's fashion week goes live in Milan, Gucci brings back the boys
The return of Gucci to the menswear catwalk calendar, robust sales of Italian fashion and a farewell to the pandemic-imposed trend of virtual shows -- it's all systems go for men's fashion week in Milan which opened Friday. Promising spectacle and optimism after a year in which sales of Italian...
Sabrina Elba Coordinates With Husband Idris Elba in Vibrant Colors & White Lace-Up Boots at Gucci’s Milan Fashion Week Show
Idris Elba and his wife, Sabrina Elba, sat front row at Gucci’s fall 2023 runway show during Milan Fashion Week this morning. The couple arrived to the event in coordinating colors. Sabrina took a maximalist approach with a colorful look from Gucci’s cruise 2023 collection. She wore a red and green chevron and checkered mixed patterned coat. Sabrina carried the Gucci timeless Jackie 1961 bag to complete her look. For glam, Sabrina wore her hair in a stylish bob and opted for cool-girl vibes in large black sunglasses. Sabrina paired the structured number with contrasting white boots that rose well above the knee...
Iconic Garments | Simple Pleasures | SDW 2022
The Simple Pleasures collection envisages garments as a vehicle for self expression, balanced with traditional styling that is made to last. Many of us have that treasured garment in our closet, something that we return to time after time, and regardless of how old it is, we are unwilling to stop wearing it and unable to throw it away—especially because of the emotional attachment we have for it. We aimed to embody that same feeling in each garment presented here, in part, by creating connections to iconic garment styles: those styles loved by previous generations’ that have remained in the public...
hypebeast.com
Emporio Armani Is All Grown Up in Its Aviation-Themed FW23 Runway Show
Italian fashion house Emporio Armani is first to present on the Armani roster this season, with its luxury division Giorgio Armani scheduled to show later this week at Milan Fashion Week. However, for its Fall/Winter 2023 show, it seems that the youth-centric Emporio Armani sub-label is all grown up. Whereas...
hypebeast.com
Marco De Vincenzo's Etro FW23 Collection Is a Romantic '70s Vision
Marco De Vincenzo has officially stepped in as Creative Director of Etro, and his first menswear collection as head of the Italian fashion house is finally here. Although the designer closed the doors of his own namesake label back in 2020, Kean Etro now passes the keys to Vincenzo in hopes of a new vision for the 55-year-old label.
Pitti Uomo Sets Fall 2023 Retail-friendly Trends
FLORENCE — The menswear pack reunited for the first stop on the winter fashion circuit inside the Fortezza da Basso — the peacocks back in force gathering in the courtyards. Pitti Uomo is still in rebuilding mode after two pandemic-disrupted years and the fall 2023 collections hinged on retail-friendly classics, such as lightly constructed soft coats, corduroy suits and workwear-inspired plaid shirts. Brunello Cucinelli’s take on the American preppy look and a tonal winter white explosion were among the most directional trends at the fair, where wardrobe building pieces reigned supreme. More from WWDJan-Jan Van Essche Men's Fall 2023They Are...
Prevention
‘Emily in Paris’ Fans Can’t Believe Their Eyes After Lily Collins Steps out in Latex Dress
As Emily Cooper on the hit Netflix series Emily in Paris, Lily Collins' clothes can be considered très magnifique. But off-camera, the actress' flair for fashion is just as bold as the character she plays on-screen. Back in December 2020, Lily shocked everyone when she showed up at the...
This Vintage Lookbook Comes at the Perfect Time
Back in October, Marie Laboucarié of Nina Gabbana Vintage hosted me and the singer Tei Shi at her archive in Brooklyn, where we tried on rare designer items from her impressive archive. Think a shimmering Roberto Cavalli minidress drenched in gold tassels—worn by Beyoncé in 2004—a Stella McCartney–era Chloé jacket with gem-lined pockets from spring 2002, or a pastel yellow jacket with fringe from the Christian Dior fall 1997 show. Needless to say, Tei Shi and I had a fantastic time—and a mini fashion show too.
Complex
Watch the Gucci Men’s Fall/Winter 2023 Show
The Gucci Men’s Fall/Winter 2023 show was unveiled on Friday, marking the kickoff of Milan Men’s Fashion Week festivities. Up top, catch the livestream experience in full via YouTube. Of course, the presentation is notable for a few reasons, including the fact that it arrives following the November...
Marc Worth, Digital Media and Fashion Entrepreneur, Dies at 61
LONDON – Marc Worth, the digital media and fashion entrepreneur who founded the WGSN and Stylus Media Group, has died aged 61. Worth died of a heart attack, according to his family. His funeral will be held on Tuesday.More from WWDRoksanda RTW Spring 2023Roberta Einer RTW Spring 2023Delos RTW Spring 2023 A genial man and canny entrepreneur who was quick to understand the power of data, digital news and forecasting for the creative industries, Worth began his career in clothing manufacturing. He later turned his attention to trend and intelligence-gathering for the fashion industry. In 1997, along with his older brother Julian,...
