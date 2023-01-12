Denver Nuggets forward Vlatko Cancar will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Cancar is dealing with a right lower leg contusion. He was originally listed doubtful before being downgraded to questionable a short while ago. Now, he has officially been ruled out of action to close out the week. Cancar's next chance to play will come Tuesday versus Portland.

DENVER, CO ・ 14 HOURS AGO