Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
Atlanta's Trae Young (shoulder) probable for Monday's game versus Miami
Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young (shoulder) is listed as probable for Monday's contest against the Miami Heat. Young is expected to suit up on Monday despite experiencing recent shoulder soreness. In a matchup versus a Heat team allowing 44.5 FanDuel points per game to his position, our models project Young to score 44.2 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
DeAndre Jordan starting for Denver on Friday in place of Nikola Jokic (injury management)
Denver Nuggets center DeAndre Jordan is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Jordan will get the start on Friday with Nikola Jokic sidelined due to injury management. Our models expect Jordan to play 23.1 minutes against Los Angeles. Jordan's Friday projection includes 8.7 points,...
numberfire.com
Frank Ntilikina starting for Mavericks Sunday in place of injured Luka Doncic
Dallas Mavericks guard Frank Ntilikina will start Sunday in the team's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Ntilikina comes off the bench when the Mavericks are at full strength. However, they will not be on Sunday. Luka Doncic is sidelined due to left ankle soreness, and as a result, Ntilikina will step into a starting role in the backcourt alongside Spencer Dinwiddie.
numberfire.com
Zach LaVine (hand) available for Bulls Sunday afternoon
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine will play Sunday in the team's game against the Golden State Warriors. LaVine is dealing wtih a right hand contusion. However, as the probable tag suggested, he was never in real danger of sitting out to close out the week. Our models project LaVine for...
numberfire.com
Gordon Hayward (hamstring) doubtful for Charlotte's Monday matchup
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (hamstring) is doubtful to play in Monday's game against the Boston Celtics. Hayward is unlikely to face his former team after he missed six games with left hamstring soreness. In a challenging spot against a Boston team ranked sixth in defensive rating, Jalen McDaniels should see more minutes on Monday if Hayward is out.
numberfire.com
Boston's Derrick White (neck) probable on Monday
Boston Celtics point guard Derrick White (neck) is probable for Monday's game versus the Charlotte Hornets. White is on track to play on Monday despite leaving Saturday's contest with a neck sprain. On 27.0 expected minutes, our models project White to score 25.0 FanDuel points. White's projection includes 11.6 points,...
numberfire.com
Denver's Jamal Murray (ankle) available on Friday
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Jamal Murray (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Murray has been upgraded to available and will play against the Clippers on Friday. Our models expect him to play 34.7 minutes against Los Angeles. Murray's Friday projection includes 19.1 points, 4.2 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Bogdan Bogdanovic (quad) not listed Monday for Atlanta
Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic is set to play Monday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. Bogdanovic sat out Saturday night due to quad soreness. However, on the initial injury report for Monday's contest, he doesn't carry any designation. Expect him to give it a go. Our models...
numberfire.com
Vlatko Cancar (leg) ruled out for Nuggets on Sunday
Denver Nuggets forward Vlatko Cancar will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Cancar is dealing with a right lower leg contusion. He was originally listed doubtful before being downgraded to questionable a short while ago. Now, he has officially been ruled out of action to close out the week. Cancar's next chance to play will come Tuesday versus Portland.
numberfire.com
Christian Wood (ankle) available for Dallas Sunday night
Dallas Mavericks center Christian Wood will play Sunday in the team's game agianst the Portland Trail Blazers. Wood missed time recently due to a sprained right ankle. However, despite entering the day with a questionable tag, he has been cleared for active duty to close out the week. With Tim Hardaway Jr. sidelined, Wood will likely slide right into the vacated starting spot.
numberfire.com
Celtics starting Al Horford (rest) on Saturday, Grant Williams to bench
Boston Celtics center Al Horford (rest) is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Charlotte Hornets. Horford will make his 34th start this season after the veteran was sidelined one game for rest purposes. In 28.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Horford to score 27.0 FanDuel points. Horford's projection includes 9.6...
numberfire.com
Aaron Holiday playing with Atlanta's second unit on Friday night
Atlanta Hawks point guard Aaron Holiday is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Indiana Pacers. Holiday will come off the bench after Trae Young was named Friday's starter. In 12.2 expected minutes, our models project Holiday to record 4.4 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists.
numberfire.com
Miami's Kyle Lowry (knee) remains out on Saturday
Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (knee) will not play in Saturday's game versus the Milwaukee Bucks. Lowry will miss his third straight game with left knee discomfort. Expect Gabe Vincent to see more minutes at the point guard position on Saturday. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 468.9 minutes this season...
numberfire.com
Taurean Prince (ankle) available for Minnesota's Saturday matchup
Minnesota Timberwolves small forward Taurean Prince (ankle) is active for Saturday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Prince will be available after Minnesota's forward was listed as questionable. In 23.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Prince to produce 10.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists.
numberfire.com
Gary Payton II (hip) available Sunday for Portland
Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II will play Sunday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Payton was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll take the floor despite right hip adductor soreness. Our models project Payton for 7.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 17.9...
numberfire.com
Clipper list Marcus Morris (knee) as doubtful on Sunday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's contest versus the Houston Rockets. Morris' availability is currently in doubt after the veteran suffered a left knee contusion. Expect Robert Covington to play more minutes versus a Houston team ranked 28th in defensive rating. According to Rotogrinders' Court...
numberfire.com
Minnesota's Kyle Anderson (illness) available for Saturday's game versus Cleveland
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (illness) is active for Saturday's contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Anderson will suit up at home despite his questionable designation with an illness. In 32.0 expected minutes, our models project Anderson to score 28.1 FanDuel points. Anderson's Saturday projection includes 10.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Patrick Beverley (illness) remains out Sunday for Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Beverley was upgraded to questionable coming into the day, and there was optimism he'd be able to return to the court. However, he'll remain sidelined due to a non-COVID illness. Expect another start for Max Christie on the wing.
numberfire.com
Miami's Teddy Bridgewater (knee/finger) questionable for Sunday's Wild Card contest
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (knee/finger) is questionable to play in Sunday's Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills. Bridgewater's playoff status is currently in the air after the veteran logged three limited sessions. Expect the 30-year old to play a backup role versus a Buffalo team giving up 14.1 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks if he is active on Sunday.
numberfire.com
Damian Lillard (ankle) active for Portland's Saturday matchup versus Dallas
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (ankle) will play in Saturday's contest versus the Dallas Mavericks. Lillard will be available at home despite being listed as questionable. In a matchup against a Dallas team ranked third (43.3) in FanDuel points allowed per game to point guards, numberFire's models project Lillard to score 44.7 FanDuel points.
Comments / 0