Topeka, KS

🏀 MBB: No. 2 Kansas edges No. 14 Iowa St 62-60

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — KJ Adams Jr. scored in the paint, breaking a tie with under 12 seconds left and No. 2 Kansas held off No. 14 Iowa State 62-60 Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse. Iowa State had a last shot to win, but Caleb Grill’s 3-point attempt caromed off...
LAWRENCE, KS
🏀 WBB: K-State hosts Texas Tech on Saturday

Texas Tech (13-4, 1-3 Big 12) at Kansas State (12-5, 1-3 Big 12) January 14, 2023 | 4 p.m. | Bramlage Coliseum (11,000) | Manhattan, Kan. Tickets available by calling (800) 221-CATS or visit kstatesports.com/tickets. Television. Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Play-by-Play: Brian Smoller. Analyst: Missy Heidrick. Sideline: Jazsmin Halliburton.
LUBBOCK, TX
🏀 MBB: No. 2 Jayhawks to Host No. 14 Cyclones Saturday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 2 Kansas (15-1, 4-0) concludes its two-game home stand when it plays host to No. 14 Iowa State (13-2, 4-0) on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 3 p.m. (Central). The contest will be televised on Big 12 NOW via ESPN+ with Pete Sousa and Bryndon Manzer calling the action.
AMES, IA
🏀 WBB: Sooners Top Jayhawks in Top 25 Matchup

NORMAN, Okla. – The No. 23 Kansas Jayhawks fell to No. 19 Oklahoma 80-74 in a matchup of two nationally-ranked Big 12 foes on Saturday at the Lloyd-Noble Center. Kansas falls to 12-4 on the season and 2-3 in league play, while Oklahoma improves to 14-2 (4-1 Big 12) on the year.
NORMAN, OK
Kan. school district dismissed students early following burglary

OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary that occurred at the Santa Fe Trail High School, 15701 S. California Road in Carbondale during the early Thursday morning, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. USD 434 dismissed high school students early Thursday to allow deputies to investigate. The high...
CARBONDALE, KS
Kansas man accused in abuse death of 16-month-old

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating the death of a child and have made an arrest. On January 4, investigators with the Topeka Police Department became aware of a child abuse case that involved a child who was being treated at a local hospital, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. The 16-month-old boy died at the hospital on Sunday.
TOPEKA, KS
Police: Driver who died in Kan. crash had gunshot wound

JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a potential road-rage death on a Kansas highway. Just before 6a.m. Thursday, police responded to the report of a single vehicle off the roadway on southbound Interstate 435 highway at the K-10 highway interchange, according to a media release. First responders found...
LENEXA, KS
Police arrest man after finding PCP, children at Kansas home

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug allegations. On Tuesday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 500 Block SE 37th Street, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search warrant, officers...
TOPEKA, KS
Hutchinson, KS
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

