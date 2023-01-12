Read full article on original website
Related
Kan. set aside millions for youth crisis centers, but no one's using it
TOPEKA, Kansas — Kansas has set aside $6 million for juvenile crisis centers — places that would spare kids from getting locked up by helping them through mental health crises — but has yet to spend a dime. The money’s intended for counties and cities that would...
🏀 MBB: No. 2 Kansas edges No. 14 Iowa St 62-60
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — KJ Adams Jr. scored in the paint, breaking a tie with under 12 seconds left and No. 2 Kansas held off No. 14 Iowa State 62-60 Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse. Iowa State had a last shot to win, but Caleb Grill’s 3-point attempt caromed off...
🏀 WBB: K-State hosts Texas Tech on Saturday
Texas Tech (13-4, 1-3 Big 12) at Kansas State (12-5, 1-3 Big 12) January 14, 2023 | 4 p.m. | Bramlage Coliseum (11,000) | Manhattan, Kan. Tickets available by calling (800) 221-CATS or visit kstatesports.com/tickets. Television. Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Play-by-Play: Brian Smoller. Analyst: Missy Heidrick. Sideline: Jazsmin Halliburton.
🏀 MBB: No. 2 Jayhawks to Host No. 14 Cyclones Saturday
LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 2 Kansas (15-1, 4-0) concludes its two-game home stand when it plays host to No. 14 Iowa State (13-2, 4-0) on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 3 p.m. (Central). The contest will be televised on Big 12 NOW via ESPN+ with Pete Sousa and Bryndon Manzer calling the action.
🏀 WBB: Sooners Top Jayhawks in Top 25 Matchup
NORMAN, Okla. – The No. 23 Kansas Jayhawks fell to No. 19 Oklahoma 80-74 in a matchup of two nationally-ranked Big 12 foes on Saturday at the Lloyd-Noble Center. Kansas falls to 12-4 on the season and 2-3 in league play, while Oklahoma improves to 14-2 (4-1 Big 12) on the year.
Kan. firefighter struck by car while working crash is out of hospital
SHAWNEE COUNTY—A Topeka firefighter who was injured after being struck by a car while working an accident on icy Interstate 470 on Thursday is out of the hospital. According to the city of Topeka, 45-year-0ld Captain Ty Forshee, was released from the hospital Saturday afternoon. The Kansas Highway Patrol...
Kan. school district dismissed students early following burglary
OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary that occurred at the Santa Fe Trail High School, 15701 S. California Road in Carbondale during the early Thursday morning, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. USD 434 dismissed high school students early Thursday to allow deputies to investigate. The high...
🏀 MBB: No. 17 TCU snaps No. 11 Kansas State's 9-game winning streak
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Eddie Lampkin Jr. slammed both of his hands on the court after a layup during TCU's early go-ahead run, doing his best to work the home fans into more of a frenzy. All of his inside baskets helped, too. Lampkin scored a season-high 17...
Kansas man accused in abuse death of 16-month-old
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating the death of a child and have made an arrest. On January 4, investigators with the Topeka Police Department became aware of a child abuse case that involved a child who was being treated at a local hospital, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. The 16-month-old boy died at the hospital on Sunday.
Kan. man charged in double-fatal crash during chase after robbery
KANSAS CITY—A Kansas man faces multiple felony charges in connection with the deaths of two persons killed when 30-year-old Chales T. Matthews crashed into their vehicle as he attempted to flee from police, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Matthews of Kansas City, Kansas, faces two counts...
Police: Driver who died in Kan. crash had gunshot wound
JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a potential road-rage death on a Kansas highway. Just before 6a.m. Thursday, police responded to the report of a single vehicle off the roadway on southbound Interstate 435 highway at the K-10 highway interchange, according to a media release. First responders found...
Police arrest man after finding PCP, children at Kansas home
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug allegations. On Tuesday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 500 Block SE 37th Street, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search warrant, officers...
