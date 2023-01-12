Wednesday is one of Netflix’s best shows, and there’s just no denying that. In just its first week on the streamer, it managed to garner 341.2 million viewing hours, taking the crown of most hours viewed in a week for an English-language Netflix series from Stranger Things season 4. Then, by the end of its first month on the streamer, Wednesday became the second most-watched English-language Netflix series of all time.

1 HOUR AGO