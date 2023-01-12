MEP Engineering Inc., company involved in Leander ISD's North Elementary School design, undergoes rebranding

Read full article on original website
Leander ISD board eyes bond savings for new stoplight near Henry Middle School
The Leander ISD board of trustees will hear recommendations on potential bond projects Jan. 26. (Community Impact staff) The Leander ISD board of trustees heard a recommendation from the Bond Oversight Committee to fund a new traffic signal and received an update from the Citizens’ Facility Advisory Committee Jan. 12.
Dripping Springs ISD introduces community series Taxpayer Tuesdays
Dripping Springs ISD will host the first of Taxpayer Tuesdays on Jan. 17 at Dripping Springs Middle School. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Dripping Springs ISD announced Jan. 9 a community information series, Taxpayer Tuesdays. Taxpayer Tuesdays invites members of the community to join Superintendent Holly Morris-Kuentz and Deputy Superintendent Elaine Cogburn...
Hutto ISD trustees OK construction contract for Gus Almquist Middle School
Gus Almquist Middle School will be located just south of Kerley Elementary and will have a capacity of 1,200 students. (Courtesy Hutto ISD) Hutto ISD is ready to begin construction on the main part of its new middle school, Gus Almquist Middle School. At a Jan. 12 meeting, the district's...
Austin Children’s Academy seeks expansion along RM 620
Austin Children’s Academy owner Samudra Gupta will continue with the expansion of the daycare center on an adjacent property. (Joe Warner/Community Impact) A proposal to expand Austin Children's Academy will move on to a second public hearing to grant or deny a special-use permit for an adjacent building of the school.
Master plan updates to map future of water, infrastructure in Round Rock
Following heavy rains and ongoing problems that caused the city's wastewater treatment plan to overwhelm and release excess effluent into Brushy Creek, Round Rock had to evaluate its wastewater infrastructure. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The city is updating several master plans that will help guide future city planning for water usage...
Nomi Health to close COVID-19 testing site in Southwest Austin
Nomi Health is closing a COVID-19 testing site at the Austin ISD Burger Athletic Complex on Jan. 13. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Nomi Health is closing a COVID-19 testing site at the Austin ISD Burger Athletic Complex at 3200 Jones Road, Austin. The site opened in January 2022 and will have...
Austin ISD poised to select search firm to find next superintendent
Trustees said they hope to have a permanent superintendent named by the summer. (Amanda Cutshall/Community Impact) Austin ISD's Board of Trustees is poised to select a search firm to find the next superintendent for the district on Jan. 26. A request for proposals was released by the trustees to help...
8 large projects underway as Cedar Park, Leander prioritize commercial development
Construction on multifamily units in Northline, Leander's new downtown district, is now underway. (Devin Langer/Community Impact) Leaders in Cedar Park and Leander are shifting their focus to recruit commercial development as several large, destination-style mixed-use projects are in the works. This move comes as both cities attempt to balance residential...
8 dining locations that closed near Lake Travis in 2022
Vincent's on the Lake, a Lake Travis waterfront restaurant, closed its doors Sept. 30. (Taylor Cripe/ Community Impact) From pizza and hamburger joints to sushi restaurants, here’s a look at eight restaurants and eateries that closed in the Lake Travis-Westlake area in 2022:. Cho Sushi Fusion closed its Lakeway...
South Austin Beer Garden opens enclosed patio at Menchaca Road location
South Austin Beer Garden has an indoor space and an outside yard available for patrons. (Courtesy South Austin Beer Garden) South Austin Beer Garden has expanded to add an enclosed patio at its location at 10700 Menchaca Road, Austin. The location also has an indoor space and an outside yard...
Austin ISD to add Eid al-Fitr holiday to 2023-24 school year, plus other proposed changes
If approved, the additional holiday will be in recognition of Eid al-Fitr, a worldwide holiday celebrated by Muslims marking the end of a monthlong dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan. (Community Impact file photo) Austin ISD is set to add an extra holiday to the calendar for the 2023-24 school year if...
Mr. T’s Automotive and Inspection now open on Austin Avenue in Georgetown
Mr. T's Automotive and Inspection recently opened in Georgetown. (Courtesy Pexels) Mr. T’s Automotive and Inspection opened at 2020 S. Austin Ave., Georgetown, in late December. Owned by Tony Foroughi, the business is an official vehicle inspection station, with the plans in the works to offer more services in...
City leaders lay out priorities in anticipation of the largest proposed bond in Round Rock history
New amenities in Old Settlers Park is the largest project proposed for inclusion in the 2023 bond. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The largest bond proposal in Round Rock history is expected to come before city officials by February to meet a deadline for a May election. Under consideration are up to...
Seed + Root Salon expands to add services and mercantile in Northwest Austin
Seed Root Salon Spa Mercantile expanded the store and services mid-October and is located at the intersection of Jollyville Road and Taylor Draper Lane, Austin. (Courtesy Seed Root Salon) Seed + Root Salon Spa Mercantile, located at 11300 Jollyville Road, St. 4005, Austin, expanded its inner space in mid-October to...
Hays County partners with Hill Country Conservancy, La Cima to preserve land amid growth, development
Hays County has acquired the 1,068-acre Purgatory Creek Nature Preserve to ensure it is protected from future development. (Courtesy Hays County) Hays County announced Jan. 11 that it has partnered with the Hill Country Conservancy and La Cima to acquire Purgatory Creek Nature Preserve, an easement that will protect and preserve the 1,068 acres of land from future development as growth within the county and throughout the region continues. The land is located next to Purgatory Creek Natural Area and the Hays County Regional Habitat Conservation Plan adjacent to and within La Cima.
Developer LV Collective closes on 48-story tower project on Rainey Street
Plans for the project include ground-level food and drink concepts; studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments; and several affordable units. (Rendering Courtesy LV Collective) LV Collective, an Austin-based real estate developer, announced finalizing a 48-story building coming to the Historic Rainey district in 2025. The new skyscraper, called Paseo, will...
Study to add medians along Williams Drive in Georgetown underway
The study looks to consolidate the number of driveways and turn lanes along Williams Drive by adding a center median. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Research and design of a project to add medians and designated turn lanes to Williams Drive began in late 2022 and is expected to continue throughout 2023.
Mexican restaurant La Popular brings second American location to Austin
La Popular offers authentic Mexican food, such as tacos, quesadillas and tostados. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Taqueria La Popular is opening in Lantana Place at 7415 Southwest Parkway, Bldg. 5, Ste. 100, Austin. La Popular is based in Mexico City and first opened in 2013. The first U.S. location is now...
Pflugerville selects master developer for Downtown East project
Representatives from Griffin Swinnerton/Catellus spoke with council ahead of the vote on Jan. 10. (Courtesy city of Pflugerville) After several months of developer solicitation, Pflugerville has a master developer for its 29-acre mixed-use Downtown East development. At a Jan. 10 meeting, Pflugerville City Council approved the appointment of Griffin Swinnerton/Catellus...
New 48-unit apartment expansion headed to Longhorn Village
Donor Stephen Ballantyne broke dirt at the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Longhorn Village expansion and renovation on Jan. 10. (Courtesy White Construction) Longhorn Village, located at 12501 Longhorn Parkway, Austin, in Steiner Ranch, held a groundbreaking ceremony on Jan. 10 for a new 48-unit apartment expansion. The expansion is...
