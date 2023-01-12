ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leander, TX

MEP Engineering Inc., company involved in Leander ISD's North Elementary School design, undergoes rebranding

By Zacharia Washington
Community Impact Austin
Community Impact Austin
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Austin

Dripping Springs ISD introduces community series Taxpayer Tuesdays

Dripping Springs ISD will host the first of Taxpayer Tuesdays on Jan. 17 at Dripping Springs Middle School. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Dripping Springs ISD announced Jan. 9 a community information series, Taxpayer Tuesdays. Taxpayer Tuesdays invites members of the community to join Superintendent Holly Morris-Kuentz and Deputy Superintendent Elaine Cogburn...
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Hays County partners with Hill Country Conservancy, La Cima to preserve land amid growth, development

Hays County has acquired the 1,068-acre Purgatory Creek Nature Preserve to ensure it is protected from future development. (Courtesy Hays County) Hays County announced Jan. 11 that it has partnered with the Hill Country Conservancy and La Cima to acquire Purgatory Creek Nature Preserve, an easement that will protect and preserve the 1,068 acres of land from future development as growth within the county and throughout the region continues. The land is located next to Purgatory Creek Natural Area and the Hays County Regional Habitat Conservation Plan adjacent to and within La Cima.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Developer LV Collective closes on 48-story tower project on Rainey Street

Plans for the project include ground-level food and drink concepts; studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments; and several affordable units. (Rendering Courtesy LV Collective) LV Collective, an Austin-based real estate developer, announced finalizing a 48-story building coming to the Historic Rainey district in 2025. The new skyscraper, called Paseo, will...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Pflugerville selects master developer for Downtown East project

Representatives from Griffin Swinnerton/Catellus spoke with council ahead of the vote on Jan. 10. (Courtesy city of Pflugerville) After several months of developer solicitation, Pflugerville has a master developer for its 29-acre mixed-use Downtown East development. At a Jan. 10 meeting, Pflugerville City Council approved the appointment of Griffin Swinnerton/Catellus...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

New 48-unit apartment expansion headed to Longhorn Village

Donor Stephen Ballantyne broke dirt at the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Longhorn Village expansion and renovation on Jan. 10. (Courtesy White Construction) Longhorn Village, located at 12501 Longhorn Parkway, Austin, in Steiner Ranch, held a groundbreaking ceremony on Jan. 10 for a new 48-unit apartment expansion. The expansion is...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy