Auburn, AL

FanSided

Longstanding recruiting myth debunked by Auburn football reporter

It’s been a longstanding belief that you should never tweet at recruits. After all, these are high school-aged (though in some cases, college-aged) student-athletes. Re-think what you know though — Auburn football beat reporter Cole Pinkston has revealed that tweetin’ at croots has actually helped the Tigers land a key target before.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Alabama Reportedly Makes Notable Coaching Hire

Shortly after losing defensive coordinator Pete Golding to Ole Miss, Alabama added some firepower to its coaching staff.  According to Brandon Marcello of 247Sports, Alabama has hired Southern Miss defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong.   Southern Miss finished the 2022 season ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
LSUSports.net

No. 5 LSU Set To Host Auburn and Unveil Seimone Augustus Statue

BATON ROUGE – No. 5 LSU (17-0, 5-0 SEC) is off to its best in program history and on Sunday the Tigers will honor a member from the team who held the previous best start as Seimone Augustus is set to become the first female student-athlete from LSU with her own statue before LSU’s game against Auburn (10-6, 0-4 SEC).
BATON ROUGE, LA
flywareagle.com

Auburn football: 3-year starting Virginia LB visiting campus

It seems that head coach Hugh Freeze and the Auburn football coaching staff is looking for at least one more linebacker out of the NCAA transfer portal. This morning it was confirmed that former Ole Miss linebacker Austin Keys would be visiting the Plains this weekend, but he isn’t the only LB being brought in to check out the Tigers.
AUBURN, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Walk-On’s Tiger Town Bound, Now Hiring

OPELIKA — Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is coming to Tiger Town. The “place to be” on game day, Walk-On’s is looking to hire up to 200 local team members for all positions — including chefs, servers, hosts, bartenders and bussers. The fun and inviting atmosphere makes Walk-On’s the ideal spot to work, while still being a part of the game.
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Statewide convention brings nearly 800 people to the Fountain City

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— Nearly 800 Georgians are spending their week getting to know the Fountain City. The Georgia Association of Realtors (GAR) chose to host their 2023 Inaugural Convention in Columbus. Local realtor and new GAR President Lisa Scully says she is proud to showcase her city. “Bringing the state to my hometown we will […]
COLUMBUS, GA
livability.com

A River of Renewal Runs Through Downtown Columbus, GA

Developments mean a renewed arts and entertainment scene – plus more opportunities for small businesses. Downtown Columbus, GA, is booming, and that means good things for locals and local businesses. With new developments in Columbus taking shape in the heart of the city and along the banks of the Chattahoochee River, small businesses are setting up shop in the newly trendy downtown.
COLUMBUS, GA
11Alive

'Grabbed my wife, threw her down' | Residents recall moment storm hit LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. — As the storm roared east from Alabama and into Georgia Thursday, it took aim at LaGrange and Troup County. Dozens of homes were damaged or destroyed. One neighborhood took a direct hit– just south and east of downtown LaGrange--the Lexington Park / Baldwin Park subdivision. Homes were torn and blown apart, and much of what’s left of them was scattered across the yards and streets.
LAGRANGE, GA
WRBL News 3

Phenix City resident found with gunshot wounds in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— One Phenix City resident was found suffering from gunshot wounds in Columbus early Sunday, according to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office. Columbus police responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of 3rd Ave. in Columbus at 3:19 a.m. Upon arrival officers were led to a lot between 3rd and 2nd Avenue. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Lanett Police Department notices an increase of fraudulent money

LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lanett Police Department has seen an increase of fraudulent money being passed at different businesses. The money being passed will have “COPY” and “FOR MOTION PICTURE USE ONLY” on it. These bills are also printed on standard paper and do not feel like normal bills.
LANETT, AL
