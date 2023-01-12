Read full article on original website
Related
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
Woman shaves teen daughter's head as punishment after girl highlights her hair without permission
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. I've always enjoyed experimenting with my hair. Although I've never had the nerve to dye it pink, green, or blue, I've definitely spent time as a blonde, a brunette, a redhead, and a black-haired goth girl, even as an adult.
Baby Born Sporting a Tail That Ended in a Fleshy Ball Reminiscent of a Medieval Device at Its Tip
A Brazilian infant had doctors scratching their heads not so much by the fact that he was born with a real human tail but on account of the 1.5-inch-wide ball at the end of it that resembled a meaty medieval club.
Comments / 0