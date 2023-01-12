Texans Request Interview With Rams Assistant Head Coach Thomas Brown

The Houston Texans' head coaching search has led them to request an interview with Los Angeles Rams assistant Thomas Brown

Los Angeles Rams assistant head coach and tight ends coach, Thomas Brown, has received an interview request for the vacant head coaching position with the Houston Texans, according to reports.

The Texans are searching for a replacement for former head coach Lovie Smith , who was fired after just one season with the franchise.

And according to the report, the Texans are searching for a 'young coach' to 'grow with a young team'.

By all accounts, Brown fits that description.

Brown, 36, began his coaching career in 2012 with the Chatanooga Mocs and got his first Power 5 job in 2014 with the Wisconsin Badgers as running backs coach.

Brown then went to Georgia under Mark Richt, before heading to Miami under Richt as well. He then joined South Carolina in 2019, before taking his first NFL Job with the Rams.

Brown first joined the Rams staff in 2020 as the team's running backs coach, and was promoted to the assistant head coach position in 2021, helping the Rams on the way to their Super Bowl LVI win.

He transitioned from running backs coach to tight ends coach in 2022.

The Texans have also requested interviews with a myriad of other candidates and concluded an interview with Lions assistant Ben Johnson on Thursday.

