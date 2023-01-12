PHOTO GALLERY: Falcons catch fire from 3, blast Cyclones

Coach Zac Crawford was looking for more energy from his Volunteer Falcons when they took the floor Tuesday night to host Upper Lakes Conference rival Elizabethton.

He got that — and then some — as the Falcons caught fire from three-point range to blast the Cyclones 84-61. The win evened Volunteer’s conference record at 1-1 following last Friday’s loss against Unicoi County.

“I was looking for a little more energy than we had Friday night against Unicoi. We didn’t play very well. The ball kind of stuck, and tonight we made those corrections and were able to get the ball moving — and basketball’s a whole other thing when the shots start falling,” Crawford said.

And fall they did.

The Falcons (1-1, 13-6) torched the nets for 13 threes on the night — including six in the fourth quarter. Blake Head went 8-of-9 from three-point range to finish with a game-high 24 points.

“He was due a big game, and I couldn’t be happier for that kid to have that kind of game, especially in a big conference win like that,” Crawford said.

Head was on fire in the fourth quarter when he knocked down five of his threes to help the Falcons hold off a late surge by the Cyclones. Owen Miller came off the bench and sent the crowd into a frenzy with a three of his own late in the fourth. Andrew Knittel and Joltin Harrison each had a pair of 3-pointers to round out the long-range scoring.

“That loss last Friday was rough on us. We thought we could come in here and have a big night and bounce back, and I’m glad we did. Everybody who played tonight contributed in a big way,” said Head.

As the celebration started, some of Head’s friends and teammates credited his footwear for his hot hand. The senior guard didn’t dismiss the notion. “I haven’t worn those since the Cherokee game, and that was my last big game,” he said. “I thought I’d switch it up tonight and it worked.”

It wasn’t the only thing working for the Falcons who hit the ground running. Literally. They used crisp passing and aggressive defense to race to a 7-0 start and never trailed in the game. The Cyclones pulled within two twice in the first quarter; both times Volunteer answered. Head’s second 3-pointer of the game put the Falcons ahead 21-13 at the end of the first quarter, and they led 39-27 at the half.

Cason Christian, Knittel and Harrison took charge after the break, combining for 19 of the Falcons’ 21 third-quarter points.

Knittel finished the game with 17 points, and Christian added 16. They each pulled down five rebounds. Knittel also dished out six assists and had three steals and a blocked shot for the Falcons. Harrison also reached double figures with 11 points for Volunteer. Bradin Minton, who led the Falcons on the boards with eight rebounds, had seven points and seven assists in the game.

“I want to keep the intensity up and not let off. This is the style of play I want them to play all the time,” Crawford said. “As bad as I didn’t want to call it a must-win situation this early in the season, in this conference things are so tight that it kind of is. We needed this win. In this conference, you can’t start 0-2.”

Mason Ball and Mac Paulson led Elizabethton (1-1, 6-8) with 11 points each. Jackson Hobbs came off the bench to score 10 points in the final quarter for Elizabethton.

Volunteer (1-1, 13-6) was slated to close out its week by hosting Cherokee on Thursday. The Falcons travel to Bluff City on Tuesday for another key conference game at Sullivan East.

All photos by Bobby Vaughn