Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: Amazon, Tesla, Disney And Why Big Tech May Be In For A Major Comeback

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read. "The Age of Free Money Is Over. But There Are Still Plenty of Opportunities, Barron’s Roundtable Pros Say," by Lauren R. Rublin, reviews the bullish and bearish outlooks of 10 Barron's Roundtable panelists as the market launches into an uncertain environment in 2023.
Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates

Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S.
Crypto Expert, Sam Price, Shares Secrets of Successful Crypto Investing on YouTube

Boston, Massachusetts - Sam Price, a crypto expert and trend forecaster based in Boston, has consistently identified top crypto trends before they hit mainstream news channels. As a result, those who learned from him and invested in emerging crypto assets have reaped significant financial gains, sometimes in the 6 and 7 figure range very quickly.
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Hall Of Fame Resort HOFV stock increased by 13.2% to $15.74 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.7 million. Newegg Commerce NEGG stock moved upwards by 5.79% to $2.19. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 755.4K shares, which is 212.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $823.3 million.
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Basic Materials Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Below is a list of notable value...
BRDS DEADLINE NOTICE: ROSEN, RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Bird Global, Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important January 17 Deadline in First Filed Securities Class Action Commenced by the Firm - BRDS

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2023) - WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Bird Global, Inc. BRDS between May 14, 2021 and November 14, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important January 17, 2023 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action commenced by the Firm.
$142M In Ethereum Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets

What happened: $142,588,963 worth of Ethereum ETH/USD was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0x5f0cc098cfef729a0c1072268945d1a5fd57b45d. $142 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0xd8d98ee915a5a4f52c40d97fcd8ffadea1ee8604. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency...
