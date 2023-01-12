Read full article on original website
Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: Amazon, Tesla, Disney And Why Big Tech May Be In For A Major Comeback
Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read. "The Age of Free Money Is Over. But There Are Still Plenty of Opportunities, Barron’s Roundtable Pros Say," by Lauren R. Rublin, reviews the bullish and bearish outlooks of 10 Barron's Roundtable panelists as the market launches into an uncertain environment in 2023.
Tesla's Addressable Market 'Just Exploded,' RIP Everyone Trying To Compete: Twitter Reacts To US Price Cuts
Tesla Inc TSLA on Friday announced price cuts ranging from 6.4% to 19.7% in the U.S., stirring excitement among its ardent backers on Twitter. What Happened: The move came on the heels of a sharp reduction announced in China on Jan. 6. It was precipitated by worries concerning demand slowdown...
Cramer Says This Company Is In A 'Business That Is In A Serious Recession Right Now'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Lamar Advertising Co LAMR is in a "business that is in a serious recession right now. So, I am going to have to say no to that." When asked about Costamare Inc CMRE, Cramer said he doesn’t like the container...
Crypto Analyst Issues Bitcoin, Ethereum Warning After BTC Explodes Over $20K: 'There's A Problem For Bulls'
The pseudonymous crypto analyst Capo says that the recent rallies in the cryptocurrency market mean nothing, and new lows are still likely. Bitcoin BTC/USD has rallied 21% in the last seven days, and Ethereum ETH/USD has rallied 23%. But Capo says the market’s bounce hasn’t invalidated his bearish outlook.
Delta Air Lines, American Tower, Rocket Lab USA, D.R. Horton And This Sector Are CNBC's 'Final Trades'
On CNBC’s "Halftime Report Final Trades," Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners named Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL as his final trade as things are going well for airline industry. It has got a good leadership committee run by Ed Bastian and it’s also "very cheap." Shannon Saccocia of...
Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates
Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S.
'Small World,' Elon Musk Reacts To Fauci Disclosing Daughter Worked At Twitter During Pandemic
Twitter CEO Elon Musk responded to a post on the platform in December regarding the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci’s, daughter working at the platform. What Happened: Replying to a tweet from conservative activist and radio talk show host Charles Kirk, who...
If You Invested $1,000 In Meta Stock When Donald Trump Was Kicked Off Facebook, You'd Have This Much Now
Former President Donald Trump announced his plans to run for President of the United States for a third time on Nov. 15, 2022. This time around, Trump could have fewer places to connect with supporters on account of his being banned from several major social media platforms. While Trump has...
World's First Airport Weed Shop Loses Its Boarding Pass (And Lease), Officials Site Market Conditions
Canadians, well some of them, were hoping to get a quick toke before boarding their flight at a British Columbia airport. Last year, Prince George Airport was set to become the first in the world to open a retail cannabis shop on its terminal. But alas, the project fell through.
Ethereum And Dogecoin Suggest New Crypto Bull Cycle But Bitcoin Must Regain This Level: What To Watch
Bitcoin BTC/USD was spiking up more than 2% higher during Friday’s 24-hour trading session, coming close to tagging the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) in tandem with the S&P 500, which was behaving similarly. Ethereum ETH/USD regained the 200-day SMA on Thursday and Dogecoin popped above the area on...
Tesla's Price Cuts Gives Rivals Jitters, Lucid Exceeds Lowered Bar, Nikola's Facility Consolidation And More: Biggest EV Stories Of The Week
Electric vehicle stocks rebounded with vigor in the week that ended on Jan. 13, lifted by the broader market strength. Most of them saw double-digit gains from their depressed levels. That said, as production and demand headwinds persist, it could be too early to call for a bottom. Now, here...
Anthony Scaramucci Invests In Former FTX US CEO's New Company: 'Go Forward. Don't Look Back'
Scaramucci said he would invest his money in the project to show his support for Harrison. Harrison has been looking for an investment for his crypto software company with a $100 million valuation. Skybridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci, who was among the featured speakers at Benzinga's Future Of Crypto event,...
Binance, Huobi Collaborate To Freeze, Recover $2.5M In Stolen Bitcoin From Harmony Bridge Exploit
Binance and Huobi successfully recover 124 BTC. Harmony offers $1M bounty for information on Horizon Bridge theft. Security teams at crypto exchanges Binance and Huobi worked together to freeze and recover 124 Bitcoin BTC/USD from hackers behind the Harmony bridge exploit, according to Binance's CEO. In a tweet, Binance CEO...
Crypto Expert, Sam Price, Shares Secrets of Successful Crypto Investing on YouTube
Boston, Massachusetts - Sam Price, a crypto expert and trend forecaster based in Boston, has consistently identified top crypto trends before they hit mainstream news channels. As a result, those who learned from him and invested in emerging crypto assets have reaped significant financial gains, sometimes in the 6 and 7 figure range very quickly.
Cramer On This Stock Down 5% In Last Month: 'It's Very Plain Vanilla'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he likes Entegris Inc ENTG. "It’s very out of favor, it’s got a little too high multiple, but it does a lot of nuts and bolts that you need to make semis, holding onto so that’s okay by me."
Tesla's Price Cuts 'Adverse Fundamental Development' — Analyst Says Potentially Far Worse For Competitors
Tesla Inc.’s TSLA price cuts have become a global phenomenon with Friday’s reductions in the U.S. and Europe. Now, an analyst at Morgan Stanley has looked at the impact of corporate action on margins and competitors. The Tesla Analyst: Adam Jonas reiterated an Overweight rating and $250 price...
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Hall Of Fame Resort HOFV stock increased by 13.2% to $15.74 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.7 million. Newegg Commerce NEGG stock moved upwards by 5.79% to $2.19. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 755.4K shares, which is 212.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $823.3 million.
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Basic Materials Sector
A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Below is a list of notable value...
BRDS DEADLINE NOTICE: ROSEN, RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Bird Global, Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important January 17 Deadline in First Filed Securities Class Action Commenced by the Firm - BRDS
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2023) - WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Bird Global, Inc. BRDS between May 14, 2021 and November 14, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important January 17, 2023 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action commenced by the Firm.
$142M In Ethereum Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets
What happened: $142,588,963 worth of Ethereum ETH/USD was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0x5f0cc098cfef729a0c1072268945d1a5fd57b45d. $142 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0xd8d98ee915a5a4f52c40d97fcd8ffadea1ee8604. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency...
