ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg Harbor Township, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
watchthetramcarplease.com

Classic Sandwiches Shop in Wildwood and a Duplex for $650,000

Classic Sandwiches Shop at 2703 new jersey Ave in Wildwood, NJ. Endless possibilities with this income producing opportunity on a high traffic corner property location in Wildwood. Front building has been used as a sandwich shop with an outdoor seating area, garage and ample storage. This property also has a two unit duplex with one unit consisting of a two bedroom/one bath and the second unit consisting of 3 bedrooms/one bath. Both units have front porches. There is also off street parking.
WILDWOOD, NJ
watchthetramcarplease.com

The Oceanic Motel and the Barefoot Bar for Sale 9,995,000 in Wildwood, NJ

The Oceanic Motel and the Barefoot Bar located directly across from the Wildwood Convention Center, beach and boardwalk. Unobstructed views of the beach and boards is what makes this famous Wildwood hotel such an Icon at the shore. The motel portion boasts 70 units consisting of efficiency units up to 2 bedroom units. 30 units have kitchens. There are two bars on the property, one is a swim up bar, the only one on the island. This outside bar features plenty of patio space as well as a bandshell for entertainment. The inside bar boasts plenty of seating as well as food service and also plenty of room for entertainment. This sale includes a Broad C liquor license as well as additional 120×100 parking lot on Burke Avenue for bus parking, etc. Income and expense information available to qualified buyers and non-disclosure statement. Owner is a licensed New Jersey Real Estate Broker.
WILDWOOD, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Comparing Most & Least Expensive Homes for Sale in Cape May

We decided to compare the most expensive homes for sale in Cape May with the least expensive home for sale in Cape May. We included a photo gallery of both homes. This is a one-of-a-kind beachfront property that stretches from Beach Avenue to Stockton Avenue in Cape May. The home has 5 bedrooms & 4 bathrooms in the main house, a detached garage with living quarters atop it, and an adjacent all-season "picnic house". The lot is 3,100 square feet. The home is at 1015 Beach Ave, Cape May.
CAPE MAY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Atlantic City Electric Installs Smart Meters in Ocean City

Atlantic City Electric continues installing new smart meters for its nearly 565,000 customers across South Jersey. Installations began this month in Ocean City. On Friday, Atlantic City crews installed a smart meter outside a home at 32nd Street and Central Avenue. The resort will have a little more than 13,000...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Shore News Network

Missing dog found by Wildwood Crest Police Department

WILDWOOD, NJ – Police officers in Wildwood apprehended a suspect for loitering in the area of Cresse Avenue and Park Boulevard. The suspect was identified as extremely hairy, with a black button nose and pointy ears. Police are now asking the family of this suspect to call them. “Good Morning Wildwood Crest. This little one was found near Cresse Ave and Park Blvd. If anyone knows the owner, please contact us at 609-522-2456,” the WCPD said this morning. The post Missing dog found by Wildwood Crest Police Department appeared first on Shore News Network.
WILDWOOD CREST, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Will You Spot The Long Island Medium While She’s In NJ?

I’ve always loved TLC shows like Toddlers in Tiaras, Cake Boss, Say Yes To The Dress, and everything else. For a few years in the early 2000s, I feel like they kind of took over television. I swear we all watched and kept tabs on every single TLC show. One of the shows that I always found myself addicted to was the Long Island Medium and I was so excited to find out that she’s making her way to New Jersey at the beginning of next month!
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

This stunning county is dubbed ‘prettiest’ in NJ

There are so many different kinds of beauty here in New Jersey that it would be hard to pick out a single county as the prettiest in the state. There is the natural beauty of northwest Jersey, with the rolling hills and the amazing views', Then there are the incredible views of the city skyline that northeast Jersey has to offer.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Lite 96.9 WFPG

Northfield NJ
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wfpg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy