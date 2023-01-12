Read full article on original website
Related
orangeobserver.com
Parkside home tops Dr. Phillips sales from Dec. 31, 2022, to Jan. 8
A home in Parkside topped all Dr. Phillips residential real-estate transactions from Dec. 31, 2022, to Jan. 8. The home at 8443 Kaewick St., Orlando, sold Jan. 6, for $1,250,000. Built in 2016, it has five bedrooms, five baths and 3,296 square feet of living area. Days on market: 115.
orangeobserver.com
Influencer of the Week: Michael Kellen, Lake Buena Vista High School
Michael Kellen is the AP/Cambridge Literature teacher and ELA department chair at Lake Buena Vista High School. He was designated a High Impact Teacher by the state of Florida in 2016 and was asked to write a piece for the New York Times Learning Network in 2018. What brought you...
orangeobserver.com
Windermere town offices closing for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
The administrative offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16. The town of Windermere's administrative offices will be closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The town offices will be closed all day on Monday, Jan. 16. For emergencies, residents are encouraged to dial 9-1-1. For non-emergencies requiring...
Comments / 0