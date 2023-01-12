ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkside home tops Dr. Phillips sales from Dec. 31, 2022, to Jan. 8

A home in Parkside topped all Dr. Phillips residential real-estate transactions from Dec. 31, 2022, to Jan. 8. The home at 8443 Kaewick St., Orlando, sold Jan. 6, for $1,250,000. Built in 2016, it has five bedrooms, five baths and 3,296 square feet of living area. Days on market: 115.
Windermere town offices closing for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

The administrative offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16. The town of Windermere's administrative offices will be closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The town offices will be closed all day on Monday, Jan. 16. For emergencies, residents are encouraged to dial 9-1-1. For non-emergencies requiring...
