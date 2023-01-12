Read full article on original website
KYTV
Crews to install sound wall along James River Freeway between National and Campbell exits
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On Monday, crews will begin installing a sound wall on James River Freeway between National Ave. and Campbell Ave. According to MoDOT, there will be lane and shoulder closures while crews drill the footings and install the foundations for the wall. Two of three sound walls will be built north of Route 60 as part of the U.S. ROUTE 60 (James River Freeway) Widening Project Between National Avenue & Kansas Expressway.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Missouri’s only charitable pharmacy coming to Branson
The only charitable pharmacy in the state of Missouri is opening soon in Branson. My Neighbor’s Charitable Pharmacy (NCP) will officially open their doors in January to serve residents of the Branson region who are unable to access medications due to insurance or income issues. The creation of the pharmacy was generated by people who helped grow the regional charitable medical service Faith Community Health.
Springfield, Missouri's historic Hotel Sansone had name and management changes before it was The Sterling apartments
Hotel Sansone (now The Sterling) is located in Springfield, Missouri (Greene County). This historic building is located at 312 Park Central East) near the city's public square. This four-story building was built in 1911. The architectural style is American Craftsman. In 2000, the building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
KYTV
Motorcyclist injured after he and his motorcycle catch fire on I-44 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man is recovering with non-life threatening injuries after he and his motorcycle caught on fire Sunday afternoon on I-44. According to the Springfield Police Department, the crash happened around 3 p.m. when the motorcyclist tried to pass a tractor-trailer. His motorcycle then caught fire. The...
koamnewsnow.com
City of Joplin asks residents to submit internet connectivity information
Joplin, Mo. - The City of Joplin is asking its residents and businesses to log data about their internet and speed connectivity through a study by the Federal Communications Commission. Assistant City Manager Tony Robyn says, "It's more than internet connectivity, it's really almost treated as utility now, you got...
fourstateshomepage.com
Expect Traffic Delays on I-49 in Jasper County for utility work
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Drivers can expect traffic delays on I-49 between Route HH and I-44 near Carthage. The delay will be for a short time between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. Thursday, January 19. Traffic will be slowed in both directions to allow crews to work on a...
Search for missing Ava girl underway
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert for a missing juvenile from Ava. Amber C. Townsend, 14, of Ava, went missing on Jan. 14, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. She is a white, 5-foot-8-inch, 120-pound female with black hair and green eyes. The last time she […]
Zoom Down a Mountain on One of the Fastest Coasters in Missouri
If you consider yourself a thrill-seeker, there's a coaster in Missouri that you should know about that will hurtle you down a mountain at speeds faster than just about any other coaster of its type in America. The Copperhead Mountain Coaster in Branson was recently featured in an article by...
koamnewsnow.com
Police locate missing Missouri Woman out of Aurora
AURORA, Mo. - An early morning kidnapping concluded with the location of victim, Andrea Wilson, according to the Aurora & Marionville Police Department. Wilson, 20, went missing on Saturday morning at around 2:00 A.M. after she was allegedly forced into a Blue Dodge Truck at 08 South Elliott in Aurora, Mo., according to police.
A Website says 3 Missouri Towns are ‘Likely’ for a Tornado strike
One website ranked the cities most likely to be hit by a tornado, and the list features 3 cities from the Show-Me State. Which cities made their list, and why do they say you need to be extra prepared for tornados if you live there?. Thetravel.com has released a list...
This Missouri Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Coolest in the Country
From decaying buildings to forgotten mining shafts, abandoned places can definitely be creepy but some, are actually pretty cool. The online travel publication known as Thrillist has scoured the country for some of the most fascinating ghost towns and there's one in Missouri that's been dubbed one of the coolest in the United States. Keep reading to learn more.
KYTV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Motorcycle crash slowing traffic on I-44 near Glenstone
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Traffic is backed up on I-44 in Springfield due to a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon. According to OzarksTraffic, the incident happened on I-44 westbound past exit 80 at mile marker 78.6. Traffic is backed up about 2.5 miles. We will update this story with more information...
Man Tried to Abduct 11-Year-Old Missouri Girl Playing in her Yard
Of all the fears parents have, this is one of the worst. There is a report that a man tried to abduct an 11-year-old girl who was playing in her yard in a tiny Missouri town where things like this aren't supposed to happen. This attempted abduction appeared Friday evening...
kjluradio.com
Accumulating snowfall possible today across mid-Missouri, impacting morning commute
There could be some slushy road conditions on roads across mid-Missouri this morning, especially around the Lake area. The National Weather Service in Springfield says a band of snowfall is expected to move across the area this morning, with instances of moderate to heavy snowfall possible. Two to three inches of accumulation is possible. The timing of the snowfall could impact morning commutes.
Rare leucistic hawk spotted in southwest Missouri
A southwest Missouri man spotted a red-tailed hawk in rare form earlier this week.
Lawrence County Record
Rodgers charged with stealing, drug-related offenses
An Aurora man is facing charges in two counties after being charged with felonies in both. James Roland Rodgers, 52, is charged with stealing in Greene County; he is also charged with delivery of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia in Barry County. The stealing charge:. Rodgers is...
KYTV
Police say woman reported missing from Aurora, Mo. located; searching for suspect
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Monett Police Department says a woman it feared to be in danger is safe. Andrea Wilson, 20, disappeared Saturday morning after an incident at 708 South Elliott in Aurora, Mo. Police say she was located at her home. Investigators say they believed she was forced...
KYTV
Former Ozark, Mo. resident arrested in St. Louis after sending obscene material to detective posing as minor
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KY3) - A registered sex offender was arrested by the FBI in St. Louis Friday and charged with transferring obscene material to a minor. The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri says 46-year-old James Wessley Rankin, who used to live in Ozark, started a conversation with an undercover detective on an anonymous chat site. The detective from the San Bernandino Sheriff’s Department in California was posing as a 14-year-old girl on the site.
KYTV
Springfield police see concerning increase in armed robberies
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Armed commercial robberies and robberies of individuals are on the rise in Springfield. According to the community crime map, over the last two months, there have been 27 incidents. Smoke and Vape Euphoria, which used to be located at the 600 block of South Kimbrough Ave., closed...
fourstateshomepage.com
What happened to a Picher teen missing for 45 years?
PICHER, Okla. — A retired law enforcement officer is seeking clues to what happened to 12-year-old Sheryl Denise Taylor who has been missing since 1978. Taylor was last seen standing on the sidewalk in front of a Picher grocery store on that July day between 7:15 to 7:30 p.m. or across the street from the grocery store in front of the gate that secured a fenced-in four square block area, published reports state.
