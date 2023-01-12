ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, MO

KYTV

Crews to install sound wall along James River Freeway between National and Campbell exits

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On Monday, crews will begin installing a sound wall on James River Freeway between National Ave. and Campbell Ave. According to MoDOT, there will be lane and shoulder closures while crews drill the footings and install the foundations for the wall. Two of three sound walls will be built north of Route 60 as part of the U.S. ROUTE 60 (James River Freeway) Widening Project Between National Avenue & Kansas Expressway.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Missouri’s only charitable pharmacy coming to Branson

The only charitable pharmacy in the state of Missouri is opening soon in Branson. My Neighbor’s Charitable Pharmacy (NCP) will officially open their doors in January to serve residents of the Branson region who are unable to access medications due to insurance or income issues. The creation of the pharmacy was generated by people who helped grow the regional charitable medical service Faith Community Health.
BRANSON, MO
CJ Coombs

Springfield, Missouri's historic Hotel Sansone had name and management changes before it was The Sterling apartments

Hotel Sansone (now The Sterling) is located in Springfield, Missouri (Greene County). This historic building is located at 312 Park Central East) near the city's public square. This four-story building was built in 1911. The architectural style is American Craftsman. In 2000, the building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
koamnewsnow.com

City of Joplin asks residents to submit internet connectivity information

Joplin, Mo. - The City of Joplin is asking its residents and businesses to log data about their internet and speed connectivity through a study by the Federal Communications Commission. Assistant City Manager Tony Robyn says, "It's more than internet connectivity, it's really almost treated as utility now, you got...
JOPLIN, MO
KOLR10 News

Search for missing Ava girl underway

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert for a missing juvenile from Ava. Amber C. Townsend, 14, of Ava, went missing on Jan. 14, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. She is a white, 5-foot-8-inch, 120-pound female with black hair and green eyes. The last time she […]
AVA, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Police locate missing Missouri Woman out of Aurora

AURORA, Mo. - An early morning kidnapping concluded with the location of victim, Andrea Wilson, according to the Aurora & Marionville Police Department. Wilson, 20, went missing on Saturday morning at around 2:00 A.M. after she was allegedly forced into a Blue Dodge Truck at 08 South Elliott in Aurora, Mo., according to police.
AURORA, MO
kjluradio.com

Accumulating snowfall possible today across mid-Missouri, impacting morning commute

There could be some slushy road conditions on roads across mid-Missouri this morning, especially around the Lake area. The National Weather Service in Springfield says a band of snowfall is expected to move across the area this morning, with instances of moderate to heavy snowfall possible. Two to three inches of accumulation is possible. The timing of the snowfall could impact morning commutes.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Lawrence County Record

Rodgers charged with stealing, drug-related offenses

An Aurora man is facing charges in two counties after being charged with felonies in both. James Roland Rodgers, 52, is charged with stealing in Greene County; he is also charged with delivery of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia in Barry County. The stealing charge:. Rodgers is...
BARRY COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Former Ozark, Mo. resident arrested in St. Louis after sending obscene material to detective posing as minor

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KY3) - A registered sex offender was arrested by the FBI in St. Louis Friday and charged with transferring obscene material to a minor. The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri says 46-year-old James Wessley Rankin, who used to live in Ozark, started a conversation with an undercover detective on an anonymous chat site. The detective from the San Bernandino Sheriff’s Department in California was posing as a 14-year-old girl on the site.
OZARK, MO
KYTV

Springfield police see concerning increase in armed robberies

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Armed commercial robberies and robberies of individuals are on the rise in Springfield. According to the community crime map, over the last two months, there have been 27 incidents. Smoke and Vape Euphoria, which used to be located at the 600 block of South Kimbrough Ave., closed...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

What happened to a Picher teen missing for 45 years?

PICHER, Okla. — A retired law enforcement officer is seeking clues to what happened to 12-year-old Sheryl Denise Taylor who has been missing since 1978. Taylor was last seen standing on the sidewalk in front of a Picher grocery store on that July day between 7:15 to 7:30 p.m. or across the street from the grocery store in front of the gate that secured a fenced-in four square block area, published reports state.
PICHER, OK

