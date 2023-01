In somewhat of an unexpected development, Western Michigan running back Sean Tyler has announced that he will transfer to Minnesota with one year of eligibility remaining. After entering the transfer portal in November, Tyler initially committed to Oklahoma State, but at the eleventh hour has opted to take his talents to Minneapolis. This season, Tyler led the Broncos with 1,027 rushing yards and seven touchdowns, earning second-team All-Mid-American Conference honors for the second straight year. He was also productive in the backfield for Western Michigan in 2021, rushing for 1,150 yards and nine touchdowns.

