Renovation Update: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant GroupDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
This Local Library Invites Children to Come and Read to a Dog!Camilo DíazPlymouth, MA
Duxbury Elementary School Cook's Husband Injured in Head-On Car Accident in PlymouthDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Just Announced! Plymouth & Kingston's Free Holiday Lights Tour!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
10 least expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Jan. 8-14
A condo in South Dennis that sold for $200,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Cape Cod between Jan. 8 and Jan. 14. In total, 75 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $715,076, $423 per square foot.
Five-bedroom home sells for $1.8 million in Falmouth
Christopher Fanning and Jacqueline Fanning acquired the property at 328 Elm Road, Falmouth, from Christopher Lebherz and Karin L Smith on Dec. 22, 2022. The $1,750,000 purchase price works out to $628 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement as well as one parking space. The unit and sits on a 24,389 square-foot lot.
WCVB
Busy Cape Cod road shut down after crash rips down utility lines
ORLEANS, Mass. — A busy Cape Cod road was shut down and power impacted in some homes after a crash involving a pickup truck early Sunday morning. According to Orleans, Massachusetts, police, the crash happened near the intersection with Route 6A and Bakers Pond Road, near the Brewster town line.
wbsm.com
Wareham’s Ella’s Wood Burning Owners Opening New Spot in Marion’s Former Mary Celeste
A popular Wareham restaurant is opening a second location soon, taking over a Marion spot that shut down last year and replacing it with a new concept. Ella’s Wood Burning Oven Restaurant in East Wareham has been delighting diners on the Cranberry Highway since 2008, and now owner/chef Marc Swierkowski and owner/manager Bree Swierkowski are adding another location.
SouthCoast Picks Locations for New Ames Stores
We updated you earlier this week about the potential comeback for discount chain retail store Ames. The former website for the Ames stores is publicly announcing that not only will the store make a comeback in 2023 and 2024, but is actively soliciting for suggestions about where their next stores should be.
Three-bedroom home sells for $1.6 million in South Chatham
Yingzi Wang and Katherine Ye bought the property at 23 Forest Beach Road Extension, South Chatham, from J Tepper 2016 Lt Stewart on Dec. 20, 2022, for $1,560,000 which represents a price per square foot of $557. The property features three bedrooms and four bathrooms and sits on a 17,099 square-foot lot.
capecod.com
Rider injured in fall from horse in Harwich
HARWICH – A rider was injured after reportedly falling from a horse in Harwich late Sunday morning. Crews were called to True North Farm on Queen Anne Road sometime after 11:30 AM. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Further details were not immediately available.
Former HBO Contestant is Now Grooming Dogs on the South Shore
(MASSACHUSETTS) If you're a pup parent living on the South Shore who is a fan of adorable reality shows, grab your calendars and tell your four-legged friends to prepare- it's their time to shine!
New Bedford Whaling Museum worker accused of pawning artifacts
A New Bedford Whaling Museum employee has been accused of stealing dozens of artifacts from the museum — exceeding $75,000 in estimated value — and selling the pocket-sized items to local pawn and antique shops. On Thursday, Jan. 5, authorities arrested Robert M. Burchell, 42, of New Bedford,...
Ana Walshe case: Wealthy Massachusetts seaside enclave rocked by mysterious disappearance
Massachusetts and Washington, D.C., real estate executive Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen in the early morning hours of Jan. 1 and has been missing ever since.
hyannisnews.com
HN PHOTO: Bogged down…
Police officers assisted a driver and his dog after their truck clipped a utility support pole, crashed through some hedges and down into a wooded area in Cummaquid, early Saturday morning. The front end of the heavy pickup became stuck in marshy ground and needed to be winched out. There were no injuries. The driver was not impaired. The cause of the accident may have been due to a slippery segment of Route 6A.
WCVB
Missing Massachusetts woman, husband were in rush to sell real estate assets, former tenants say
COHASSET, Mass. — NewsCenter 5 is learning more about the real estate background of Ana Walshe, a missing mother of three from Cohasset, and her husband, Brian Walshe. Ana Walshe is employed by Washington, D.C.-based real estate company Tishman Speyer, but has also bought and sold several properties across Massachusetts.
Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School student killed in rollover crash in Berkley
TAUNTON, Mass. — Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School Superintendent Alexandre Magalhaes announced on Sunday afternoon that a student was killed in a “tragic automobile crash” early Sunday morning in Berkley, Massachusetts. According to law enforcement sources, the fatal rollover crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. in the area of...
whdh.com
Resident of Swampscott condo complex shocked to learn of connection to missing Cohasset woman
SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents of a quiet housing complex in Swampscott are reeling after learning that an investigation into a dumpster near their home may be connected to the search for a missing Cohasset mother of three. “I knew something was up when the helicopters started flying around,” said...
Dartmouth’s Lincoln Park Auctioned Off in Unearthed News Video
A Dartmouth filmmaker recently unearthed a video gem that is a real throwback for those who grew up spending their summer days at Lincoln Park. Aaron Cadieux was going through some cable news video when he found a 1988 news clip that covered the auctioning off of the Lincoln Park land, rides and other amenities – and you won’t believe how cheap folks got them.
Family walking dog along Cape Cod beach stumbles upon shark lurking close to shore
BOURNE, Mass. — A family walking their dog along a Cape Cod beach got quite the surprise Monday when they unexpectedly stumbled upon a shark that was lurking in the water just feet from the shoreline. Allie Nee told Boston 25 News that she was at Sagamore Beach in...
More Than 500 People Flock to Vineyard Wind Job Fair
More than 500 people packed in to the Andrea McCoy Recreation Center in New Bedford on Thursday for a job fair held by Vineyard Wind. Vineyard Wind is a New Bedford-based offshore wind company that is currently building the nation's first utility-scale offshore wind energy project over 15 miles off the coast of Massachusetts.
Bed Bath & Beyond announces more store closings, including these Mass. stores
Bed Bath & Beyond added more store locations to its list of expected store closures announced in September. The company said it is planning on closing 150 stores but did not state when those closures would be happening. The list released in September included 3 Massachusetts locations. The stores are...
What Went On After Hours at New Bedford’s Cinema 140
Every now and again, an old ghost is conjured up bringing with it memories of the past. Who better to conjure up old ghosts than my friend and colleague, ghost chaser Tim Weisberg?. Tim's recent piece on these pages reflects on his memories of New Bedford's long-lost Cinema 140 and...
newbedfordguide.com
Greater New Bedford Weather & Parking Ban Update
Our area is looking at 4 to 6 inches snow and high winds starting from noon Sunday through 7am Monday morning. Today might be a great Sunday to just chill at home and watch the NFL Playoff games (or binge Netflix) We are looking at periods of snow. Temps nearly...
