Dennis, MA

MassLive.com

10 least expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Jan. 8-14

A condo in South Dennis that sold for $200,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Cape Cod between Jan. 8 and Jan. 14. In total, 75 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $715,076, $423 per square foot.
DENNIS, MA
MassLive.com

Five-bedroom home sells for $1.8 million in Falmouth

Christopher Fanning and Jacqueline Fanning acquired the property at 328 Elm Road, Falmouth, from Christopher Lebherz and Karin L Smith on Dec. 22, 2022. The $1,750,000 purchase price works out to $628 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement as well as one parking space. The unit and sits on a 24,389 square-foot lot.
FALMOUTH, MA
WCVB

Busy Cape Cod road shut down after crash rips down utility lines

ORLEANS, Mass. — A busy Cape Cod road was shut down and power impacted in some homes after a crash involving a pickup truck early Sunday morning. According to Orleans, Massachusetts, police, the crash happened near the intersection with Route 6A and Bakers Pond Road, near the Brewster town line.
ORLEANS, MA
FUN 107

SouthCoast Picks Locations for New Ames Stores

We updated you earlier this week about the potential comeback for discount chain retail store Ames. The former website for the Ames stores is publicly announcing that not only will the store make a comeback in 2023 and 2024, but is actively soliciting for suggestions about where their next stores should be.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
MassLive.com

Three-bedroom home sells for $1.6 million in South Chatham

Yingzi Wang and Katherine Ye bought the property at 23 Forest Beach Road Extension, South Chatham, from J Tepper 2016 Lt Stewart on Dec. 20, 2022, for $1,560,000 which represents a price per square foot of $557. The property features three bedrooms and four bathrooms and sits on a 17,099 square-foot lot.
CHATHAM, MA
capecod.com

Rider injured in fall from horse in Harwich

HARWICH – A rider was injured after reportedly falling from a horse in Harwich late Sunday morning. Crews were called to True North Farm on Queen Anne Road sometime after 11:30 AM. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Further details were not immediately available.
HARWICH, MA
hyannisnews.com

HN PHOTO: Bogged down…

Police officers assisted a driver and his dog after their truck clipped a utility support pole, crashed through some hedges and down into a wooded area in Cummaquid, early Saturday morning. The front end of the heavy pickup became stuck in marshy ground and needed to be winched out. There were no injuries. The driver was not impaired. The cause of the accident may have been due to a slippery segment of Route 6A.
BARNSTABLE, MA
1420 WBSM

Dartmouth’s Lincoln Park Auctioned Off in Unearthed News Video

A Dartmouth filmmaker recently unearthed a video gem that is a real throwback for those who grew up spending their summer days at Lincoln Park. Aaron Cadieux was going through some cable news video when he found a 1988 news clip that covered the auctioning off of the Lincoln Park land, rides and other amenities – and you won’t believe how cheap folks got them.
DARTMOUTH, MA
FUN 107

More Than 500 People Flock to Vineyard Wind Job Fair

More than 500 people packed in to the Andrea McCoy Recreation Center in New Bedford on Thursday for a job fair held by Vineyard Wind. Vineyard Wind is a New Bedford-based offshore wind company that is currently building the nation's first utility-scale offshore wind energy project over 15 miles off the coast of Massachusetts.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

What Went On After Hours at New Bedford’s Cinema 140

Every now and again, an old ghost is conjured up bringing with it memories of the past. Who better to conjure up old ghosts than my friend and colleague, ghost chaser Tim Weisberg?. Tim's recent piece on these pages reflects on his memories of New Bedford's long-lost Cinema 140 and...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Greater New Bedford Weather & Parking Ban Update

Our area is looking at 4 to 6 inches snow and high winds starting from noon Sunday through 7am Monday morning. Today might be a great Sunday to just chill at home and watch the NFL Playoff games (or binge Netflix) We are looking at periods of snow. Temps nearly...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
