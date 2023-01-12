Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lcnme.com
Characters of the County: Crystal McLain Looks to Provide Community Support System for Self-Care
Bristol resident Crystal McLain has been on a journey helping people using love and positivity her entire life and has built a diverse career out of this passion here locally. Her business, Crystal McLain Creative, provides “creative care for the mind, body, and soul,” she said during a phone interview on Tuesday, Jan. 10, with McLain using her multi-faceted skills as a massage therapist, personal self-care coach, blogger, artist, and podcast host.
lcnme.com
Damariscotta Chamber Requests Photo Submissions
The Damariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce and Information Bureau requests community members submit photos for consideration for the cover of the 2023 Damariscotta Region Guide. Photos should be hi-resolution, have a vertical orientation, and should depict the beauty of the area, either on land or the water. Photo submission deadline is Monday, Jan. 30.
Central Maine Event Center Closing Permanently
In addition to all of the death and turmoil, the pandemic upended so many great businesses. And, it appears, that trend continues. According to the KJ, The Elm event center will close its doors permanently. The owner of the building. Bill Mitchell, bought the old Bourque-Lanigan American Legion Post 5...
lcnme.com
LA Class of 2026 Hosting Bottle Drive
The Lincoln Academy class of 2026 is running a bottle drive in partnership with Bonus Redemption in Newcastle. Students are looking for bagged redeemable bottles and cans to be dropped off at the outdoor container. Since the collection location is outside, donations may be deposited at any time. This fundraiser is continuous and will remain active for the foreseeable future.
WMTW
University of Maine School of Law holds a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate relocation
PORTLAND, Maine — University of Maine School of Law held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday to celebrate the completion of renovations on a new location at 300 Fore Street. The law school was previously located on the University of Southern Maine campus. School officials say the new centralized location,...
wabi.tv
98 Maine military families relocated as Togus-operated home closes
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - 98 military families have been relocated after a house in Central Maine for veterans receiving medical care has temporarily closed. A spokesperson confirmed the Fisher House, part of Togus Veterans Affairs in Augusta, has been closed since October. They say the VA is evaluating the Fisher...
wabi.tv
Habitat for Humanity receives nearly $100,000 worth of building materials
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A non-monetary donation to Habitat of Humanity. “It was so generous, in fact, that it was more than our one affiliate can use in a reasonable time frame,” Melissa Huston said. Ware-Butler Building Supply donated nearly 100,000 dollars worth of vinyl siding to the donation...
lcnme.com
Laura Fortman at Chats with Champions
Laura Fortman will speak about current trends in Maine’s labor market, innovative hiring practices, and what the Department of Labor is seeing and doing within the world of work. Chats with Champions is a free community offering from Skidompha Library at 184 Main St., Damariscotta. Sherman’s Maine Coast Book...
Lawsuit filed against former Camp Kieve employee
NOBLEBORO, Maine — A lawsuit filed Thursday in Lincoln County Superior Court accuses a former employee of a well-known summer camp of childhood sex abuse, dating back to 1976. Camp Kieve, located in Nobleboro, is not named in the case. A 58-year-old man alleges the incident happened when he...
lcnme.com
Peggy Tinker Haas
Peggy Tinker Haas, of Damariscotta, died Oct. 30, 2022, at the age of 97 after a long life, and a short illness. She is survived by her daughter, Anne B. Haas, of Yarmouth. She was predeceased by her dear sons, Warren J. Haas Jr. (Jay), William H. Haas (Bill) in 2011 and by her husband, Warren James Haas (Jim) in 2016.
penbaypilot.com
Robin A. Mahoney, obituary
ROCKPORT — Robin A. Mahoney passed away suddenly and unexpected of natural causes, Friday, January 6, 2023. Robin had suffered with declining health for the past 10 years and lost her battle with COPD. Born in Bangor, May 26, 1954, she was the daughter of Richard Langdon and Phyllis...
Maine Police Departments Should Adopt This Hysterical Training Happening in Missouri
Police officers have to deal with some wild stuff so I can only imagine what their training looks like. You can never fully predict what situations they will find themselves in, so training needs to be comprehensive and when possible, hands-on. A Missouri sheriff’s office in Jefferson County has been...
The Most Expensive Restaurant In Maine Is Worth Every Penny
When compared to a lot of places, like Los Angeles, New York, or Las Vegas, dining out in Maine really is quite reasonable. Sure, there are some places where you and your special someone could expect to pay well in excess of $100 for an appetizer and a couple of entrees. But, normally, you can take your significant other out for dinner for far less than that.
wabi.tv
Mainers join Call to close Guantánamo rallies streetside in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Augusta State Armory was the backdrop for the Mainers Join Call to Close Guantánamo rally and vigil Saturday, where multiple Maine progressive groups congregated to protest the military detention center Guantánamo Bay, located on a U.S. naval base in Cuba. Presented by Peace Action...
This Biddeford bakehouse is rising again
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Kerry Hanney and her team at Night Moves, a bakery in Biddeford, have spent years trying to find the perfect new location for the business to grow after struggling through the pandemic. They didn't think it would be in a former motorcycle repair shop. "You...
observer-me.com
Why the Maine woods sometimes sound like a horror movie
The first night in her new rural Maine home, shrill screams woke Lindsey Abbott from a sound sleep. She’d just moved from Portland to a 10-acre homestead in Durham and found herself seriously questioning that life choice. “I was in a city where I am used to hearing traffic,”...
WMTW
Homeless Mainers evicted from hotels face legal fight for shelter
PORTLAND, Maine — Hundreds of homeless Mainers are facing eviction from numerous hotels acting as temporary homeless shelters within the greater Portland area, and many of them face eviction court hearings to determine their fate. Pine Tree Legal has been providing free legal services to those facing eviction, and...
lcnme.com
Laurence R. Spaulding Jr.
Laurence R. Spaulding Jr., 76, died Jan. 11, 2023 at Maine Medical Center in Portland. A memorial service to celebrate Larry’s life will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 1 p.m. at the Hall Funeral Home, 975 Wiscasset Road, Boothbay. A full obituary will appear in a future...
The Best Places to Eat in Maine Are Holes in the Wall
I think, for the most part, we can all agree that the best places to eat no matter where you are are the holes in the wall. A sign that’s worn down, old pictures on the wall, and a door that’s hard to find are all pretty good signs of a place that’s going to sling some good food.
Is Elite Airways Headquartered in Portland, Maine Out of Business?
Elite Airways is the only commercial airline headquartered in Maine and they've stopped flying. According to Aviation Pros (sourced by the Portland Press Herald), no one knows exactly what's going on and Elite Airways executives aren't talking. Until recently Elite was a huge help for Mainers who love Florida. They...
Comments / 0