Bristol, ME

lcnme.com

Characters of the County: Crystal McLain Looks to Provide Community Support System for Self-Care

Bristol resident Crystal McLain has been on a journey helping people using love and positivity her entire life and has built a diverse career out of this passion here locally. Her business, Crystal McLain Creative, provides “creative care for the mind, body, and soul,” she said during a phone interview on Tuesday, Jan. 10, with McLain using her multi-faceted skills as a massage therapist, personal self-care coach, blogger, artist, and podcast host.
BRISTOL, ME
lcnme.com

Damariscotta Chamber Requests Photo Submissions

The Damariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce and Information Bureau requests community members submit photos for consideration for the cover of the 2023 Damariscotta Region Guide. Photos should be hi-resolution, have a vertical orientation, and should depict the beauty of the area, either on land or the water. Photo submission deadline is Monday, Jan. 30.
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
92 Moose

Central Maine Event Center Closing Permanently

In addition to all of the death and turmoil, the pandemic upended so many great businesses. And, it appears, that trend continues. According to the KJ, The Elm event center will close its doors permanently. The owner of the building. Bill Mitchell, bought the old Bourque-Lanigan American Legion Post 5...
WATERVILLE, ME
lcnme.com

LA Class of 2026 Hosting Bottle Drive

The Lincoln Academy class of 2026 is running a bottle drive in partnership with Bonus Redemption in Newcastle. Students are looking for bagged redeemable bottles and cans to be dropped off at the outdoor container. Since the collection location is outside, donations may be deposited at any time. This fundraiser is continuous and will remain active for the foreseeable future.
NEWCASTLE, ME
wabi.tv

98 Maine military families relocated as Togus-operated home closes

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - 98 military families have been relocated after a house in Central Maine for veterans receiving medical care has temporarily closed. A spokesperson confirmed the Fisher House, part of Togus Veterans Affairs in Augusta, has been closed since October. They say the VA is evaluating the Fisher...
AUGUSTA, ME
lcnme.com

Laura Fortman at Chats with Champions

Laura Fortman will speak about current trends in Maine’s labor market, innovative hiring practices, and what the Department of Labor is seeing and doing within the world of work. Chats with Champions is a free community offering from Skidompha Library at 184 Main St., Damariscotta. Sherman’s Maine Coast Book...
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Lawsuit filed against former Camp Kieve employee

NOBLEBORO, Maine — A lawsuit filed Thursday in Lincoln County Superior Court accuses a former employee of a well-known summer camp of childhood sex abuse, dating back to 1976. Camp Kieve, located in Nobleboro, is not named in the case. A 58-year-old man alleges the incident happened when he...
NOBLEBORO, ME
lcnme.com

Peggy Tinker Haas

Peggy Tinker Haas, of Damariscotta, died Oct. 30, 2022, at the age of 97 after a long life, and a short illness. She is survived by her daughter, Anne B. Haas, of Yarmouth. She was predeceased by her dear sons, Warren J. Haas Jr. (Jay), William H. Haas (Bill) in 2011 and by her husband, Warren James Haas (Jim) in 2016.
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
penbaypilot.com

Robin A. Mahoney, obituary

ROCKPORT — Robin A. Mahoney passed away suddenly and unexpected of natural causes, Friday, January 6, 2023. Robin had suffered with declining health for the past 10 years and lost her battle with COPD. Born in Bangor, May 26, 1954, she was the daughter of Richard Langdon and Phyllis...
ROCKPORT, ME
94.9 HOM

The Most Expensive Restaurant In Maine Is Worth Every Penny

When compared to a lot of places, like Los Angeles, New York, or Las Vegas, dining out in Maine really is quite reasonable. Sure, there are some places where you and your special someone could expect to pay well in excess of $100 for an appetizer and a couple of entrees. But, normally, you can take your significant other out for dinner for far less than that.
PORTLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Mainers join Call to close Guantánamo rallies streetside in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Augusta State Armory was the backdrop for the Mainers Join Call to Close Guantánamo rally and vigil Saturday, where multiple Maine progressive groups congregated to protest the military detention center Guantánamo Bay, located on a U.S. naval base in Cuba. Presented by Peace Action...
AUGUSTA, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

This Biddeford bakehouse is rising again

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Kerry Hanney and her team at Night Moves, a bakery in Biddeford, have spent years trying to find the perfect new location for the business to grow after struggling through the pandemic. They didn't think it would be in a former motorcycle repair shop. "You...
BIDDEFORD, ME
observer-me.com

Why the Maine woods sometimes sound like a horror movie

The first night in her new rural Maine home, shrill screams woke Lindsey Abbott from a sound sleep. She’d just moved from Portland to a 10-acre homestead in Durham and found herself seriously questioning that life choice. “I was in a city where I am used to hearing traffic,”...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Homeless Mainers evicted from hotels face legal fight for shelter

PORTLAND, Maine — Hundreds of homeless Mainers are facing eviction from numerous hotels acting as temporary homeless shelters within the greater Portland area, and many of them face eviction court hearings to determine their fate. Pine Tree Legal has been providing free legal services to those facing eviction, and...
MAINE STATE
lcnme.com

Laurence R. Spaulding Jr.

Laurence R. Spaulding Jr., 76, died Jan. 11, 2023 at Maine Medical Center in Portland. A memorial service to celebrate Larry’s life will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 1 p.m. at the Hall Funeral Home, 975 Wiscasset Road, Boothbay. A full obituary will appear in a future...
BOOTHBAY, ME
97.5 WOKQ

The Best Places to Eat in Maine Are Holes in the Wall

I think, for the most part, we can all agree that the best places to eat no matter where you are are the holes in the wall. A sign that’s worn down, old pictures on the wall, and a door that’s hard to find are all pretty good signs of a place that’s going to sling some good food.
PORTLAND, ME
Q97.9

Is Elite Airways Headquartered in Portland, Maine Out of Business?

Elite Airways is the only commercial airline headquartered in Maine and they've stopped flying. According to Aviation Pros (sourced by the Portland Press Herald), no one knows exactly what's going on and Elite Airways executives aren't talking. Until recently Elite was a huge help for Mainers who love Florida. They...
PORTLAND, ME

