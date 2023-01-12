Read full article on original website
After Winning the Jackpot, a Black Lady Sued a Bank for Refusing to Accept a CheckCeebla CuudLivonia, MI
"Grand Rapids vs. Detroit: Which city reigns supreme in Michigan?"Noah KeenerGrand Rapids, MI
On Christmas Day, a dog was saved from the bitter cold and is now recovering in Ecorse.Westland DailyEcorse, MI
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Former NBA Star Suffers StrokeOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Arch Manning is already fumbling while he is at Texas
Arch Manning lost his student ID one week into his first semester on campus at Texas. It’s been one week since Arch Manning has been on campus in Austin and the new face of the Texas football program is already fumbling…. While it remains to be seen if this...
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota Vikings getting blasted on social media for questionable trick play involving Kirk Cousins
The Minnesota Vikings tried to pull a fast one in Sunday’s playoff game against the New York Giants. Kirk Cousins was used in a trick play to try and pick up a first down. Cousins caught the snap in shotgun and flipped the ball to WR Justin Jefferson. Jefferson then threw the ball back to Cousins, who didn’t even gain a yard on third down. The Giants’ defense was not fooled one bit by what Minnesota tried to do.
Tennessee Quarterback Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal
Tennessee quarterback Tayven Jackson is entering the NCAA transfer portal, per college football insider Bruce Feldman. Jackson was a four-star recruit in the 2022 class and spent his freshman season as a reserve option for the Volunteers. When then-Heisman contending quarterback Hendon Hooker ...
NFL cares more about screwing over Lions than protecting team physicians
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams received a harsher punishment for dancing than Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker did for shoving a trainer. The Detroit Lions did end their season on a high-note after they eliminated the rival Green Bay Packers from playoff contention. But, it was soured considering the Lions also missed out on the playoffs due to the Seattle Seahawks defeating the Los Angeles Rams. The officiating in that game was criticized by fans, and even rival executives. Those executives believe the calls in that matchup helped the Seahawks win, thus costing the Lions their first playoff spot since 2016.
More Good News For Michigan Football
Michigan continues to get good news when it comes to its roster and personnel.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Why Minnesota Vikings will win the 2023 Super Bowl
In the 2023 NFL Playoffs, the Minnesota Vikings are the third seed in the NFC. They are hoping for a deep run to the Super Bowl this year. This is especially after they won the NFC North and proved a lot of doubters wrong this season. Here we look at why they will win the 2023 Super Bowl.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
JUST IN: Huge Piece Of Michigan Offense To Return In 2023
Michigan seems to be getting a lot of good news when it comes to its 2023 roster.
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment
The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes reveals mistake he will not make again
When you are talking about the biggest position battles heading into an NFL training camp, it is not very often that the battle for the No. 2 QB spot is at the top of the list. But that is exactly what happened with the Detroit Lions before the 2022 season, as David Blough and Tim Boyle went toe-to-toe right down until the clock struck midnight. And when the clock did strike midnight, GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell decided to roll with Blough as Jared Goff‘s backup.
saturdaytradition.com
Braylon Edwards open to potentially hiring Urban Meyer should Jim Harbaugh leave Michigan
Braylon Edwards made an interesting statement recently. The former Michigan WR talked about who he would like the Wolverines to hire if Jim Harbaugh leaves for the NFL. College football fans all know that Michigan and Ohio State do not like each other. However, Edwards would not be opposed to hiring former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer.
What it would cost Detroit Lions to trade Chicago Bears for No. 1 pick
The Detroit Lions came up just short of earning a berth in the 2022 NFL Playoffs, and though we still have some football to watch over the next month, we have also started to think about the 2023 NFL Draft. As it stands, the Lions hold the No. 6 overall pick in the opening round, but that is not high enough to land my dream pick, Will Anderson out of Alabama.
AllLions
Lions Should Be 'Livid' with NFL after Embarrassing Officiating
NFL officiating is under scrutiny again! Guess why?
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
Giants DB Jason Pinnock Hospitalized After Win Over Vikings
New York Giants defensive back Jason Pinnock did not return after suffering an abdomen injury during his team’s 31-24 victory... The post Giants DB Jason Pinnock Hospitalized After Win Over Vikings appeared first on Outsider.
Big Ten Assistant: "Michigan Is The Team In This League Now"
After beating Ohio State two years in a row and winning back to back Big Ten titles, the roads to Indianapolis and the College Football Playoff now run through Ann Arbor.
AllLions
Roundtable: Odds Ben Johnson Returns to Detroit Lions
Examining odds of Ben Johnson returning in 2023.
2023 Detroit Lions Mock Draft Simulation 1.0
Welcome to NFL Super Wild Card Weekend! That’s right, folks, in just a matter of hours, the 2022 NFL Playoffs will kick off and you can bet things will be interesting as there is not a heavy favorite to win this year’s Super Bowl. Unfortunately, our Detroit Lions came up just short of making the playoffs, as they finished with a 9-8 overall record. But, never fear, our Detroit Lions Blueprint for their upcoming offseason begins today with my 2023 Detroit Lions Mock Draft Simulation 1.0.
Former NFL QB says Jets Zach Wilson didn’t need ‘tough love’
The New York Jets are going to be putting some big time focus on their quarterback position this offseason. That’s because the guy they picked No. 2 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft out of BYU turned out to be something of a disappointment. Quarterback Zach Wilson was benched in November after a 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots, for which he declined to take responsibility in a postgame press conference.
