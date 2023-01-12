Arnolds Park, IA (KICD) — The Iowa Department of Transportation has amended its schedule for reconstruction of highway 71 through Okoboji and Arnolds Park. Arnolds Park city officials say they have been informed that instead of waiting until fall to rebuild both lanes of traffic on the bridge linking the two cities, the state now intends to reconstruct the northbound lane before Memorial Day, and the other lane after Labor Day.

