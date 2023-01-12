ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spencer, IA

pureoldiesspencer.com

Parsons To Become New Iowa State Fair CEO

Des Moines, IA (KICD)– The Iowa State Fair has named its new CEO and he is a very familiar face around the Spencer community. Jeremy Parsons was formally named as the leader of the annual summer event on Friday replacing Gary Slater who announced his retirement in October after serving as CEO since 2001.
SPENCER, IA
siouxcountyradio.com

Dordt Mourns Loss of Student, Emma Nibbelink

Emma Nibbelink, a Dordt University freshman from Luverne, Minnesota, passed away in a car accident on Tuesday, January 10. “We grieve Emma’s passing, and we pray for the Holy Spirit to be near to her family and friends,” says Dr. Erik Hoekstra, president of Dordt. “We have Christ’s assurance of going before Emma to prepare a place, which provides hope even during the sadness we experience today.”
LUVERNE, MN
pureoldiesspencer.com

Spencer Hospital Releases Selected Baby Names From 2022

Spencer, IA (KICD)– Spencer Hospital has released its annual list of names chosen for babies born at the Birth Center in 2022. In total, hospital staff helped welcome 250 new babies into the world with a variety of traditional and unique names being chosen. Charles, Ezra and Tate were...
SPENCER, IA
KLEM

KLEM News for Saturday, January 14, 2023

An Iowa legislator from Le Mars shared some ideas of what his committees will be working on at the state house this session. Rep. Tom Jeneary is the chairman of the Natural Resources committee. On the Veterans Committee, Rep Jeneary has his own ideas about the use of state facilities.
REMSEN, IA
pureoldiesspencer.com

Frank Kennedy, 87, of Spirit Lake

A Memorial Mass for 87-year-old Frank Kennedy of Spirit Lake will be Tuesday, January 17th, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Milford with burial being held at a later date at St. Andrews Cemetery in Sibley. Visitation will be Tuesday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
pureoldiesspencer.com

Kathryn “Katie” Haywood, 95, of Estherville

Services for 95-year-old Kathryn “Katie” Haywood of Estherville will be Tuesday, January 17th at 11 AM at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Estherville. Visitation will be at the church, one hour prior to the services. Henry-Olson Funeral Home of Estherville is in charge of arrangements.
ESTHERVILLE, IA
kiwaradio.com

Fire Destroys Rock Valley Hay Auction Building

Rock Valley, Iowa — A business shop and office at the Rock Valley Hay Auction was destroyed in a fire on Wednesday evening, January 11, 2023, in Rock Valley. According to Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis, at about 9:00 p.m., the Rock Valley Fire Department was called to the report of a fire at the Hay Auction in eastern Rock Valley.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
KIMT

After nearly a century, Orange City meat market going strong

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (AP) — Woudstra Meat Market, an iconic and longstanding establishment in Orange City, has undergone a significant expansion in the last couple years under new ownership. And the owners still have big things they want to get done. In 2021, the Hooglands and Posts -- husbands...
ORANGE CITY, IA
KLEM

Chamber Boss of the Quarter

The first Le Mars Chamber of Commerce “Boss of the Quarter” was presented Thursday to Junior Hoogland, the owner of Cork It in Le Mars. He was surprised with the award at an “After Five” Event. The following is the nomination letter by Wanda Kneip and the Cork It Staff.
LE MARS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Teen Dies in Two-Vehicle Crash Northwest Iowa

(Hull) An 18-year-old Minnesota woman died in a two-vehicle collision in Sioux County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 6:04 p.m. on Tuesday on Highway 75 near mile marker 145 in Sioux County. Authorities say 18-year-old Emma Nibbelink, of Luverne, Minnesota died from injuries from the accident.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
pureoldiesspencer.com

Newly Appointed Dickinson County Attorney Takes Oath of Office

Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– The newly appointed Dickinson County Attorney has been officially installed into his new position after poor weather conditions delayed the Oath of Office for a week. Steve Goodlow joined the office in Spirit Lake a little over a year ago but has plenty of additional...
DICKINSON COUNTY, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

Two dead after northwestern Iowa house fire

SPIRIT LAKE, I.A. (Dakota News Now) - The Spirit Lake Community Fire Department responded to a call around 10:52 p.m. on Thursday about a house fire in the Lakeville Township with two occupants still inside. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke and fire and were able to locate and rescue...
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
kiwaradio.com

Two Taken To Area Hospitals After Saturday Morning Crash

Hull, Iowa — Two Sioux Center residents were taken to area hospitals in the aftermath of a Saturday morning rollover crash near Hull. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, the mishap took place at 10:14 Saturday morning on Highway 18, three miles northwest of Hull. Deputies say...
HULL, IA
pureoldiesspencer.com

Schedule Amended for Highway 71 Reconstruction Project

Arnolds Park, IA (KICD) — The Iowa Department of Transportation has amended its schedule for reconstruction of highway 71 through Okoboji and Arnolds Park. Arnolds Park city officials say they have been informed that instead of waiting until fall to rebuild both lanes of traffic on the bridge linking the two cities, the state now intends to reconstruct the northbound lane before Memorial Day, and the other lane after Labor Day.
ARNOLDS PARK, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Remsen man charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Remsen, Iowa man is facing multiple criminal charges, including attempted murder, following a stabbing in Sioux City early Saturday morning. Sioux City Police were called to the 2700 block of Floyd Blvd. just after 6 a.m. Saturday morning where they discovered a man suffering from multiple stab wounds. That man, who is not being identified by police, is currently being treated for potentially life-threatening injuries.
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Orange City man arrested for second OWI

ORANGE CITY—A 29-year-old Orange City man was arrested 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, on a charge of second-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Thomas Michael Jones stemmed from the stop of a 2004 Chrysler Pacifica on Seventh Street Northeast, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
ORANGE CITY, IA

