Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
pureoldiesspencer.com
Parsons To Become New Iowa State Fair CEO
Des Moines, IA (KICD)– The Iowa State Fair has named its new CEO and he is a very familiar face around the Spencer community. Jeremy Parsons was formally named as the leader of the annual summer event on Friday replacing Gary Slater who announced his retirement in October after serving as CEO since 2001.
siouxcountyradio.com
Dordt Mourns Loss of Student, Emma Nibbelink
Emma Nibbelink, a Dordt University freshman from Luverne, Minnesota, passed away in a car accident on Tuesday, January 10. “We grieve Emma’s passing, and we pray for the Holy Spirit to be near to her family and friends,” says Dr. Erik Hoekstra, president of Dordt. “We have Christ’s assurance of going before Emma to prepare a place, which provides hope even during the sadness we experience today.”
pureoldiesspencer.com
Spencer Hospital Releases Selected Baby Names From 2022
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Spencer Hospital has released its annual list of names chosen for babies born at the Birth Center in 2022. In total, hospital staff helped welcome 250 new babies into the world with a variety of traditional and unique names being chosen. Charles, Ezra and Tate were...
KLEM
KLEM News for Saturday, January 14, 2023
An Iowa legislator from Le Mars shared some ideas of what his committees will be working on at the state house this session. Rep. Tom Jeneary is the chairman of the Natural Resources committee. On the Veterans Committee, Rep Jeneary has his own ideas about the use of state facilities.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Frank Kennedy, 87, of Spirit Lake
A Memorial Mass for 87-year-old Frank Kennedy of Spirit Lake will be Tuesday, January 17th, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Milford with burial being held at a later date at St. Andrews Cemetery in Sibley. Visitation will be Tuesday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Kathryn “Katie” Haywood, 95, of Estherville
Services for 95-year-old Kathryn “Katie” Haywood of Estherville will be Tuesday, January 17th at 11 AM at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Estherville. Visitation will be at the church, one hour prior to the services. Henry-Olson Funeral Home of Estherville is in charge of arrangements.
kiwaradio.com
Fire Destroys Rock Valley Hay Auction Building
Rock Valley, Iowa — A business shop and office at the Rock Valley Hay Auction was destroyed in a fire on Wednesday evening, January 11, 2023, in Rock Valley. According to Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis, at about 9:00 p.m., the Rock Valley Fire Department was called to the report of a fire at the Hay Auction in eastern Rock Valley.
KIMT
After nearly a century, Orange City meat market going strong
ORANGE CITY, Iowa (AP) — Woudstra Meat Market, an iconic and longstanding establishment in Orange City, has undergone a significant expansion in the last couple years under new ownership. And the owners still have big things they want to get done. In 2021, the Hooglands and Posts -- husbands...
KLEM
Chamber Boss of the Quarter
The first Le Mars Chamber of Commerce “Boss of the Quarter” was presented Thursday to Junior Hoogland, the owner of Cork It in Le Mars. He was surprised with the award at an “After Five” Event. The following is the nomination letter by Wanda Kneip and the Cork It Staff.
Teen Dies in Two-Vehicle Crash Northwest Iowa
(Hull) An 18-year-old Minnesota woman died in a two-vehicle collision in Sioux County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 6:04 p.m. on Tuesday on Highway 75 near mile marker 145 in Sioux County. Authorities say 18-year-old Emma Nibbelink, of Luverne, Minnesota died from injuries from the accident.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Newly Appointed Dickinson County Attorney Takes Oath of Office
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– The newly appointed Dickinson County Attorney has been officially installed into his new position after poor weather conditions delayed the Oath of Office for a week. Steve Goodlow joined the office in Spirit Lake a little over a year ago but has plenty of additional...
dakotanewsnow.com
Two dead after northwestern Iowa house fire
SPIRIT LAKE, I.A. (Dakota News Now) - The Spirit Lake Community Fire Department responded to a call around 10:52 p.m. on Thursday about a house fire in the Lakeville Township with two occupants still inside. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke and fire and were able to locate and rescue...
1 dead following two-vehicle crash in Sioux County
A Tuesday night crash in Sioux County has left one person dead.
kiwaradio.com
Two Taken To Area Hospitals After Saturday Morning Crash
Hull, Iowa — Two Sioux Center residents were taken to area hospitals in the aftermath of a Saturday morning rollover crash near Hull. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, the mishap took place at 10:14 Saturday morning on Highway 18, three miles northwest of Hull. Deputies say...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Schedule Amended for Highway 71 Reconstruction Project
Arnolds Park, IA (KICD) — The Iowa Department of Transportation has amended its schedule for reconstruction of highway 71 through Okoboji and Arnolds Park. Arnolds Park city officials say they have been informed that instead of waiting until fall to rebuild both lanes of traffic on the bridge linking the two cities, the state now intends to reconstruct the northbound lane before Memorial Day, and the other lane after Labor Day.
kicdam.com
Update: Two Fatalities Reported in Thursday Night House Fire in Dickinson County
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– Two people have died as a result of a Thursday night house fire in Spirit Lake. Fire Chief Pat Daly tells KICD News crews were initially called to 20945 151st Street in the Triboji Beach area around eleven o’clock. Chief Daly says the nature...
siouxlandnews.com
Remsen man charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Remsen, Iowa man is facing multiple criminal charges, including attempted murder, following a stabbing in Sioux City early Saturday morning. Sioux City Police were called to the 2700 block of Floyd Blvd. just after 6 a.m. Saturday morning where they discovered a man suffering from multiple stab wounds. That man, who is not being identified by police, is currently being treated for potentially life-threatening injuries.
Man convicted of killing Estherville teen seeks new trial after new evidence found
Prosecutors said the two men fought over a girl that Borvit was dating and Christensen shot Bortvit multiple times in a barn owned by Christensen's grandfather.
nwestiowa.com
Orange City man arrested for second OWI
ORANGE CITY—A 29-year-old Orange City man was arrested 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, on a charge of second-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Thomas Michael Jones stemmed from the stop of a 2004 Chrysler Pacifica on Seventh Street Northeast, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Comments / 0